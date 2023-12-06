Mako Mining Files Technical for Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for San Albino Project

VANCOUVER, December 6, 2023 - Mako Mining Corp. (TSX-V:MKO)(OTCQX:MAKOF) ("Mako" or the "Company") announces that it has filed today an independent technical report (the "Technical Report") prepared by Mine Development Associates, a division of RESPEC, out of Reno, Nevada, in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The Technical Report supports the results of an updated mineral resource estimate for the Company's San Albino Project ("San Albino"), which includes the Las Conchitas deposit, located in Nueva Segovia, Nicaragua, previously announced by the Company in its press release dated October 31st, 2023.

The Company confirms that there are no material differences between the results announced in its October 31st, 2023 press release, and the results set out in the Technical Report now filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, and posted on the Company's website at www.makominingcorp.com.

About Mako

Mako Mining Corp. is a publicly listed gold mining, development, and exploration firm. The Company is developing its high-grade San Albino gold project in Nueva Segovia, Nicaragua. Mako's primary objective is to bring San Albino into production quickly and efficiently, while continuing exploration of prospective targets in Nicaragua.

For further information: Akiba Leisman, Chief Executive Officer, Telephone: 917-558-5289, E-mail: aleisman@makominingcorp.com or visit our website at www.makominingcorp.com and SEDAR+www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Information: Some of the statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information can be identified by words such as, without limitation, "estimate", "project", "believe", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" or variations thereon or comparable terminology. The forward-looking information contained herein reflects the Company's current beliefs and expectations, based on management's reasonable assumptions, and includes, without limitation; Mako's primary objective to operate San Albino profitably and fund exploration of prospective targets in Nicaragua. Such forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, changes in the Company's exploration and development plans and growth parameters; unanticipated costs; the October 24, 2022 measures having impacts on business operations not currently expected, or new sanctions being imposed by the U.S. Treasury Department or other government entity in Nicaragua in the future; and other risks and uncertainties as disclosed in the Company's public disclosure filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Such information contained herein represents management's best judgment as of the date hereof, based on information currently available. Mako does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

