Argo Update

Toronto, December 12, 2023 - Argo Gold Inc.'s. (CSE: ARQ) (OTC Pink: ARBTF) (XFRA: A2ASDS) (XSTU: A2ASDS) (XBER: A2ASDS) ("Argo" or the "Company") oil production results for October 2023 are:

October 2023 Oil Production Argo's interest Argo's Oil

Revenue Argo's net operating

cash flow Lindbergh

(37.5% interest) 124.5 bbl/day 46.7 bbl/day $114,146 $76,350 Lloyd

(18.75% interest) 217.3 bbl/day 40.7 bbl/day $103,627 $91,266

In late November, a second horizontal oil well was drilled and completed at Lindbergh in the Sparky formation. The well is on production since the end of November and Argo's interest in the second Lindbergh oil well is 37.5%.

Argo is also cancelling the remainder of its previous announced non-brokered private placement of 12,000,000 shares at a price of $0.10 per share, for gross proceeds of up to $1,200,000. The company closed two tranches of the financing on May 2, 2023 and November 2, 2023 for a total of $635,000.

On December 11, 2023, Argo engaged Undervalued Investor Media Inc. to perform market awareness and marketing services for a term of six months. The nature of the services to be provided by Undervalued Investor Media Inc. include, but are not limited to, marketing services to communicate to the financial community information about the Company. Undervalued Investor Media Inc. is a marketing services firm based in Canada. The Company has agreed to pay Undervalued Investor Media Inc. $100,000 CAD plus applicable taxes.

About Argo Gold

Argo Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company. Information on Argo Gold can be obtained from SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Argo Gold's website at www.argogold.com. Argo Gold is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) (CSE: ARQ) (OTC Pink: ARBTF) (XFRA: A2ASDS) (XSTU: A2ASDS) (XBER: A2ASDS).

Judy Baker, CEO

(416) 786-7860

jbaker@argogold.ca

www.argogold.com

