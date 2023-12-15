Visionary Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

Calgary, December 15, 2023 - Visionary Metals Corp. (TSXV: VIZ) ("Visionary" or the "Company") is pleased to report the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") held on December 15, 2023 (the "Meeting").

At the Meeting, the Shareholders fixed the number of directors at five and approved the appointment of John Kanderka, Wesley Adams, Darren Lindsay, Drew Clark, and David Miller as directors of the Company. The Shareholders also approved the reappointment of DeVisser Gray LLP as the Company's auditors and provided the required annual approval and confirmed the amendments for the Company's rolling 10% stock option plan that was initially adopted on May 2, 2022 and amended effective November 3, 2023. The Shareholders also approved the creation of a new control person in Wesley Adams, the Chief Executive Officer and a Director of the Company.

Please refer to the Company's information circular dated November 16, 2023 filed on its SEDAR profile for further information with respect to the matters considered by the Shareholders at the Meeting.

