Jody Kuzenko to Join The Mosaic Company Board of Directors

16:15 Uhr  |  Accesswire

TAMPA, December 20, 2023 - The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) today announced that Jody Kuzenko, President and Chief Executive Officer of Torex Gold, has been elected to the company's board of directors, effective January 1, 2024.

"Mosaic's board will benefit from Jody's extensive knowledge of mining as well as her deep understanding of the Canadian business and legal environments," said Gregory L. Ebel, Chairman of the Board of The Mosaic Company. "We are pleased to welcome her diverse experiences and counsel as a valuable addition to the Mosaic Board."

Ms. Kuzenko joined Torex in 2018 as Chief Operating Officer and was named President and CEO in 2020. She has over 20 years of operational and business experience in mining industries, mainly at Vale (formerly Inco). She holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Western Ontario and an Honours Bachelor of Arts from McMaster University. She is a Certified Director from the ICD-Rotman Directors Education Program.

About The Mosaic Company

With the global population expected to reach 9 billion by 2050, food security is an ever-growing challenge that The Mosaic Company will help meet. Our 13,000 women and men in 8 operating countries produce and deliver millions of tonnes of responsibly produced phosphate and potash fertilizers from mine to market - nutrients that are vital to feed crops which feed people everywhere - and serve farmers in 40 countries by helping them increase crop yields and improve nutrition for people and animals. We pursue our mission to help the world grow the food it needs responsibly and sustainably: We are committed to being good stewards of the environment by reducing our water use and greenhouse gas emissions, good neighbors through strong partnerships with our host communities, and by being a more diverse and inclusive company where every person feels valued and appreciated.

Media:

Natali Archibee
The Mosaic Company
813-775-4221
natali.archibee@mosaicco.com

Investors:

Joan Tong
The Mosaic Company
|863-640-0826
joan.tong@mosaicco.com

Jason Tremblay
The Mosaic Company
813-775-4226
jason.tremblay@mosaicco.com

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company



View the original press release on accesswire.com


