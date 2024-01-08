Hecla to Participate at Upcoming Conferences

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) announced today that representatives of the Company will present and participate at multiple investor conferences.

2024 Future Minerals Forum

Russell D. Lawlar, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 2024 Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from January 10 to January 11, 2024.

CIBC Western Institutional Investor Conference

Phillips S. Baker, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 27th Annual CIBC Western Institutional Investor Conference in Whistler, British Columbia on Thursday, January 18, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

TD Cowen Global Mining Conference

Anvita Mishra Patil, Vice President - Investor Relations and Treasurer, will participate in a fireside chat at the TD Cowen 15th Annual Global Mining Conference in Toronto, Ontario on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at 3:05 p.m. Eastern Time.

Presentation materials will be available on the Company's website at www.hecla.com under the section News & Media.

ABOUT HECLA

Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) is the largest silver producer in the United States. In addition to operating mines in Alaska, Idaho, and Quebec, Canada, the Company is developing a mine in the Yukon, Canada, and owns a number of exploration and pre-development projects in world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240108639076/en/

Contact

Anvita Mishra Patil, Vice President - Investor Relations and Treasurer

Cheryl Turner, Communications Coordinator

800-HECLA91 (800-432-5291)

Email: hmc-info@hecla.com

Website: www.hecla.com