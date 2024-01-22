Aranjin Resources Announces Board Changes as ASX Plans Move Forward

Ulaanbaatar, January 22, 2024 - Aranjin Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARJN) (the "Company" or "Aranjin Resources") announces that it has reduced its Board to three directors as it moves forward with its previously announced plans to list on the ASX.

Bataa Tumur-Ochir and Jeremy South will step down from the Board with immediate effect. Jeremy South will remain as Chief Financial Officer and has been appointed Corporate Secretary of the Company after the resignation of Solongo Gunsendorj effective immediately. Solongo Gunsendorj will remain as a director of the Company.

As announced on January 8, 2024, the Company's acquisition of an 80% interest in the Bangemall, Gawler and the Western Wood copper projects in Australia (the "Australian Transaction") has closed in escrow, with final closing subject to the completion of customary transaction conditions and receipt of final TSXV approval for the Australian Transaction.

Mr. Matthew Wood, Executive Chairman of Aranjin Resources stated, "With the process for dual listing on the ASX already underway, we have taken this opportunity to trim our Board. We are excited about our exploration plans for 2024 which is shaping up to be an exciting year of transformational growth for Aranjin and its shareholders."

