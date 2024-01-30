Horizon Minerals Limited: Quarterly Activities Report 31 December 2023

Perth, Australia - Horizon Minerals Ltd. (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to provide the December 2023 Quarterly Activities Report. Horizon is an exploration and production company within the Kalgoorlie and Coolgardie regions of Western Australia.A key focus for the Company is on near term production and exploration upside within our 1,000 km2 tenement package. The company holds numerous multi - commodity assets including 1.28 Moz of gold resources, the Nimbus Silver Zinc project in Western Australia and listed investments including Richmond Vanadium Technology (ASX:RVT) which holds the world class 1.8Bt Richmond vanadium project in northwest Queensland.Activities during the quarter centred on updating resource models following drilling at Pennys Find, and preproduction activities commencing at the Cannon Project including construction of a dewatering pipeline between Cannon and Golden Ridge. The purchase of Bridgetown Greenbushes Lithium tenements and initial soil and rock chip sampling was also undertaken.The balance sheet was strengthened with the completion of the divestment of 62 non-core tenements to Northern Star for $3.1 million, and receipt of $3 million in TSX listed Vox Royalty Corporation common shares which have been escrowed for 4 months.In addition, the Company has continued to advance the high-grade Cannon, Pennys Find and Rose Hill underground developments, and prepare environmental studies required for statutory approvals work on other projects, whilst also exploring potential joint ventures, and review of further consolidation and divestment opportunities.To view the full quarterly report, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/YN77P4K2





