Interim Results: 1 May 2023 - 31 October 2023

Vast Resources Plc, the AIM-listed mining company, is pleased to announce that it has released its unaudited interim report and financial results for period from 1 May 2023 to 31 October 2023.

ABOUT VAST RESOURCES PLC

Vast Resources Plc is a United Kingdom AIM listed mining company with mines and projects in Romania, Tajikistan, and Zimbabwe.

In Romania, the Company is focused on the rapid advancement of high-quality projects by recommencing production at previously producing mines.

The Company's Romanian portfolio includes 100% interest in Vast Baita Plai SA which owns 100% of the producing Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine, located in the Apuseni Mountains, Transylvania, an area which hosts Romania's largest polymetallic mines. The mine has a JORC compliant Reserve & Resource Report which underpins the initial mine production life of approximately 3-4 years with an in-situ total mineral resource of 15,695 tonnes copper equivalent with a further 1.8M-3M tonnes exploration target. The Company is now working on confirming an enlarged exploration target of up to 5.8M tonnes.

The Company also owns the Manaila Polymetallic Mine in Romania, which the Company is looking to bring back into production following a period of care and maintenance. The Company has also been granted the Manaila Carlibaba Extended Exploitation Licence that will allow the Company to re-examine the exploitation of the mineral resources within the larger Manaila Carlibaba licence area.

Vast has an interest in a joint venture company which provides exposure to a near term revenue opportunity from the Takob Mine processing facility in Tajikistan. The Takob Mine opportunity, which is 100% financed, will provide Vast with a 12.25 percent royalty over all sales of non-ferrous concentrate and any other metals produced. Vast has also been contractually appointed to manage and develop the Aprelevka Gold Mines located along the Tien Shan Belt that extends through Central Asia, currently producing approximately 11,600 oz of gold and 116,000 oz of silver per annum. It is the intention to increase production closer to historical peak production of 27,000 oz gold and 250,000 oz silver. Vast will be entitled to a 4.9% effective interest in the mines with the option to acquire equity in the future.

The Company retains a continued presence in Zimbabwe in respect of the Historic claims.

Overview of the Interim Results for the six months to 31 October 2023

Financial

7.4% decrease in revenues for the six month period ended 31 October 2023 (US$1.791 million) compared to the six month period ended 31 October 2022 ($1.934 million) due mainly due to a reduction in consultancy revenues.

4.4% decrease in administrative and overhead expenses for the six month period ended 31 October 2023 (US$1.848 million) compared to the six month period ended 31 October 2022 (US$1.934 million). Administrative and overhead expenses for the six month period ended 31 October 2023 (US$1.848 million) are lower compared to the six month period ended 30 April 2023 (US$1.946 million).

A decrease in losses after taxation in the six month period ended 31 October 2023 (US$6.220 million) compared to the six month period ended 31 October 2022 (US$6.779 million). Eliminating the effects of foreign exchange gains and losses, the loss for the period has decreased 4.6% from US$5.094 million for the six month period ended 31 October 2022 to US$4.861 million for the six month period ended 31 October 2023.

Foreign exchange loss of US$1.359 million for the period compared to a loss of US$1.685 million for the six month period ended 31 October 2022. These losses are substantially offset by exchange gains on translation of foreign operations.

Cash balances at the end of the period US$0.964 million compared to $0.604 million as at 31 October 2022.

Debt of US$9.825 million at the end of the period compared to US$9.169 million at 30 April 2023.

Operational Development

Initial drilling results for BPPM received after the year end were very encouraging confirming the potential to extend the mining area.

On 14 July 2023, an employee was fatally injured in a mine transportation incident. The Directors and Management of Vast express their sincere condolences to the family and colleagues of the deceased.

Execution of first shipment to Trafigura of lead and zinc concentrate from the Takob mine in Tajikistan.





Post period end:

On 16 January 2024, Bay Square Ltd acquired the entire share capital of Gulf International Minerals Ltd ('Gulf'). Gulf has a 49% interest in an undertaking with the Government of Tajikistan (holding 51%) which owns the Joint Tajik-Canadian Limited Liability Company, Aprelevka. Vast has been contractually appointed to manage and develop the Aprelevka gold mines in the Tien Shan Belt of Tajikistan on behalf of the owners.

Execution of a three-year marketing agreement with a Swiss investment company for the exclusive distribution of high grade PGM concentrates produced within the EU. Vast will receive a 2.5% commission based on the sales value of the concentrates distributed under this agreement.

Funding

Share issues during the period: gross proceeds / consideration before cost of issue

£ $ Shares Issued Issued to 3,520,350 4,409,350 1,419,000,000 Placing with investors 3,520,350 4,409,350 1,419,000,000

Post period end:

£ $ Shares Issued Issued to 1,255,625 1,594,643 1,225,000,000 Placing with investors 1,255,625 1,594,643 1,225,000,000

Debt Funding

The Company agreed a further debt extension with Alpha and Mercuria to 30 November 2023 and subsequent to the period end, agreed a further extension to 31 January 2024 with a period of one month to 29 February 2024 to effect repayment. The original maturity date for these facilities was 15 May 2023 and this has been extended on several occasions. The Company has been in continuing discussions with Mercuria and Alpha for extensions in the repayment date for the totality of the debt owed so as to allow further time to realise the proceeds associated with a historic claim in its operations. Alpha and Mercuria continue to remain supportive.

Board and Management

We were very saddened by the passing of Andrew Hall, Commercial Director of Vast Resources. Andrew joined the Vast team in 2018 and has been a very valued member of the team. He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered.

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

The Group continues to make progress in its core operations. Initial results from our current drilling program at Baita Polymetallic Mine ('BPPM') have been very encouraging confirming the potential to significantly expand the mining area. In Tajikistan, the Group executed its first shipment of lead and zinc concentrate, and subsequent to the period end, begins its participation in the management and development of the Aprelevka gold mines in the Tien Shan Belt [of Tajkiistan]. I believe this reaffirms the underlying potential of the Group and Andrew expands on this theme in his report.

After the period end, the Company entered into an exclusive marketing agreement for the distribution of high grade PGM concentrate and for which we have received our first offer. This offers an exciting opportunity for the Company, and we hope to expand this trading relationship in the future. We believe it will bring significant revenue and further collaborative opportunities.

Our lenders have been and continue to be very supportive. We have agreed a number of debt extensions in order to allow the Company to repay the loans with the proceeds associated with an historic claim. The current extension is to 31 January 2024 with a period of one month to 29 February 2024 to effect repayment. Substantial progress has been regarding the historic claim, with further inroads having been made during the period.

Very sadly, on 14 July 2023, a mine employee at BPPM was fatally injured in a mine transportation incident. We were also very saddened by the sudden passing of Andrew Hall, Commercial Director of Vast. Andrew joined the Vast team in 2018 and has been a very valued member of the team. Our thoughts go out to their families, friends, and colleagues.

I wish all our stakeholders well in these difficult times and, as always, remain committed to the safety of our employees and the communities in which we operate.

Brian Moritz

Chairman

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER'S REPORT

As previously reported, the Group began a drilling campaign at BPPM with the objective of establishing an enlarged JORC compliant Mineral Resource potentially upgrading the existing Mineral Resource with the inclusion of a JORC compliant Exploration Target of 11.65 to 12.65 million tonnes. Initial results received during the period were very encouraging confirming the potential to extend the mining area. Current production, having improved from low historical levels, is still not at the level we would like. Given the potential of the mine, and the incorporation of new data from the drilling campaign, it is important that we continue to invest further to ensure that we can increase productivity and smooth natural grade variability. Our primary focus is on accelerating the development of the decline to access the higher-grade ore. This investment will realise significant reduction in both underground fuel consumption and transportation times, resulting in significant productivity gains. The development provides accelerated access to high grades at depth versus current working areas, maximising the value of existing concentrate production by enhancing the grade.

Our Manaila Polymetallic Mine (MPM) continued to remain on care and maintenance during the period and we plan to restart production once we have successfully engaged new lenders for the project.

Tajikistan provides the Company with an exciting opportunity to develop local mining and production capabilities in partnership with Takob. The Company executed its first shipment to Trafigura of lead and zinc concentrate from the Takob mine in Tajikistan and on 16 January 2024 was appointed to manage and develop the Aprelevka gold mines located along the Tien Shan Belt that extends through Central Asia, currently producing approximately 11,600 oz of gold and 116,000 oz of silver per annum. It is the intention to increase production closer to historical peak production of 27,000 oz gold and 250,000 oz silver. Vast will be entitled to a 4.9% effective interest in the mines with the option to acquire equity in the future.

After the period end, the Company executed a three-year marketing agreement with a Swiss investing company for the exclusive distribution of high grade PGM concentrates produced within the EU. Vast will receive a 2.5% commission based on the final sales value of the concentrate distributed under the agreement. Vast has commenced to market the product and as announced on 22 January 2024, has received an offer and is in the process of finalising execution. This marks the beginning of an important additional revenue stream for Vast. We anticipate that this agreement will result in further collaborative opportunities that will strengthen the operating capabilities of the Company.

We were very saddened on 14 July 2023 by a fatality at BPPM. An employee was fatality injured in a mine transportation incident. Very sadly, we also lost Andrew Hall, Commercial Director of Vast, who passed away at the end of November. Andrew was a highly valued part of the team and will be missed very much. Our thoughts go out to their family, friends, and colleagues.

Many thanks to fellow Board members and management for the commitment and hard work that has been put into the Group. I thank all our stakeholders for their continued support.

Andrew Prelea

Chief Executive Officer

Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income

for the six months ended 31 October 2023

31 Oct 2023 30 Apr 2023 31 Oct 2022 6 Months 12 Months 6 Months Group Group Group Unaudited Audited Unaudited Note $'000 $'000 $'000 Revenue 1,791 3,720 1,934 Cost of sales (2,989) (8,402) (3,827) Gross loss (1,198) (4,682) (1,893) Overhead expenses (3,836) (3,454) (3,983) Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (308) (706) (352) Profit / (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment - - - Share option and warrant expense (329) (274) - Sundry income 8 (5) (12) Exchange gain / (loss) (1,359) 1,411 (1,685) Other administrative and overhead expenses (1,848) (3,880) (1,934) Fair value movement in available for sale investments - - - Loss from operations (5,034) (8,136) (5,876) Finance income - - - Finance expense (1,186) (2,370) (903) Loss before taxation from continuing operations (6,220) (10,506) (6,779) Taxation charge - - - Total (loss) taxation for the period (6,220) (10,506) (6,779) Other comprehensive income Items that may be subsequently reclassified to either profit or loss (Loss) / gain on available for sale financial assets - - - Exchange gain /(loss) on translation of foreign operations 1,132 (1,197) 1,219 Total comprehensive expense for the period (5,088) (11,703) (5,560) Total profit / (loss) attributable to: - the equity holders of the parent company (6,220) (10,506) (6,779) - non-controlling interests - - - (6,220) (10,506) (6,779) Total comprehensive profit / (loss) attributable to: - the equity holders of the parent company (5,088) (11,703) (5,560) - non-controlling interests - - - (5,088) (11,703) (5,560) (Loss) per share - basic and diluted - amount in cents ($) 4 (0.19) (0.56) (0.51)

Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity

Share capital Share premium Share option reserve Foreign currency translation reserve Retained deficit Total $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 At 30 April 2022 41,458 94,707 2,574 (376) (136,234) 2,129 Total comprehensive loss for the period - - - 1,219 (6,779) (5,560) Share option and warrant charges - - - - - - Share options and warrants lapsed - - - - - - Share warrants issued to lenders - - 277 - - 277 Shares issued: - for cash consideration 1,265 4,189 - - - 5,454 - to settle liabilities 630 1,120 - - - 1,750 At 31 October 2022 43,353 100,016 2,851 843 (143,013) 4,050 Total comprehensive loss for the period - - - (2,416) (3,727) (6,143) Share option and warrant charges - - 274 - - 274 Share options and warrants lapsed - - (2,193) - 2,193 - Share warrants issued to lenders - - - - Shares issued: - for cash consideration 1,020 3,342 - - - 4,362 - to settle liabilities - - - - - - At 30 April 2023 44,373 103,358 932 (1,573) (144,547) 2,543 Total comprehensive loss for the period - - - 1,132 (6,220) (5,088) Share option and warrant charges - - 329 - - 329 Share options and warrants lapsed - - - - - - Share warrants issued to lenders - - - - - - Shares issued: - for cash consideration 1,760 2,274 - - - 4,034 - to settle liabilities - - - - - - At 31 October 2023 46,133 105,632 1,261 (441) (150,767) 1,818

for the six months ended 31 October 2023

Condensed consolidated statement of financial position

As at 31 October 2023

31 Oct 2023 30 Apr 2023 31 Oct 2022 Unaudited Audited Unaudited Group Group Group $'000 $'000 $'000 Assets Note Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 3 17,351 17,840 16,502 Available for sale investments 891 891 891 Investment in associates 417 417 417 18,659 19,148 17,810 Current assets Inventory 5 1,113 973 1,234 Receivables 6 3,560 2,936 2,734 Cash and cash equivalents 964 530 604 Total current assets 5,637 4,439 4,572 Total Assets 24,296 23,587 22,382 Equity and Liabilities Capital and reserves attributable to equity holders of the Parent Share capital 46,133 44,373 43,353 Share premium 105,632 103,358 100,016 Share option reserve 1,261 932 2,851 Foreign currency translation reserve (441) (1,573) 843 Retained deficit (150,767) (144,547) (143,013) 1,818 2,543 4,050 Non-controlling interests - - - Total equity 1,818 2,543 4,050 Non-current liabilities Loans and borrowings 7 - - - Provisions 9 1,151 1,165 1,124 Trade and other payables 8 2,052 1,933 1,713 3,203 3,098 2,837 Current liabilities Loans and borrowings 7 9,825 9,169 8,903 Trade and other payables 8 9,450 8,777 6,592 Total current liabilities 19,275 17,946 15,495 Total liabilities 22,478 21,044 18,332 Total Equity and Liabilities 24,296 23,587 22,382

Condensed consolidated statement of cash flow

for the six months ended 31 October 2023

31 Oct 2023 30 Apr 2023 31 Oct 2022 Unaudited Audited Unaudited Group Group Group $'000 $'000 $'000 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Profit (loss) before taxation for the period (6,220) (10,506) (6,779) Adjustments for: Depreciation and impairment charges 308 706 352 Share option expense 329 274 - Finance expense 1,186 2,370 903 Unrealised foreign currency exchange loss / (gain) 1,626 (1,661) 1,891 (2,771) (8,817) (3,633) Changes in working capital: Decrease (increase) in receivables (624) (101) 100 Decrease (increase) in inventories (140) (134) (394) Increase (decrease) in payables 588 2,656 373 (176) 2,421 79 Taxation paid - - - Cash generated by / (used in) operations (2,947) (6,396) (3,554) Investing activities: Payments to acquire property, plant and equipment (315) (1,896) (1,314) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 1 25 - . Total cash used in investing activities (314) (1,871) (1,314) Financing Activities: Proceeds from the issue of ordinary shares 4,034 9,816 5,454 Proceeds from loans and borrowings granted - 4,500 4,265 Repayment of loans and borrowings (339) (5,622) (4,350) Total proceeds from financing activities 3,695 8,694 5,369 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 434 427 501 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 530 103 103 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 964 530 604

Interim report notes

1 Interim Report

These condensed interim financial statements, which are unaudited, are for the six months ended 31 October 2023 and consolidate the financial statements of the Company and all its subsidiaries. The statements are presented in United States Dollars.

The financial information set out in these condensed interim financial statements does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in Section 434(3) of the Companies Act 2006. The condensed interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements of the Group for the period ended 30 April 2023 which have been prepared in accordance with UK-adopted International Accounting Standards and the Companies Act 2006. The Auditor's report on those financial statements was unqualified and did not contain a statement under s.498(2) or s.498(3) of the Companies Act 2006.

While the Auditors' report for the period ended 30 April 2023 was unqualified, it did include a material uncertainty related to going concern, to which the Auditors drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying their report. Full details of these comments are contained in the report of the Auditors on Pages 24-28 of the annual financial statements for the period ended 30 April 2023, released elsewhere on this website on 31 October 2023. The accounts for the period have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" ("IAS 34") and the accounting policies are consistent with those of the annual financial statements for the period ended 30 April 2023, unless otherwise stated, and those envisaged for the financial statements for the year ended 30 April 2024.

Changes in Accounting Policies

At the date of authorisation of these financial statements, a number of Standards and Interpretations were in issue but were not yet effective. The Directors do not anticipate that the adoption of these standards and interpretations, or any of the amendments made to existing standards as a result of the annual improvements cycle, will have a material effect on the financial statements in the year of initial application.

Going concern

After review of the Group's operations and expectations regarding the recovery of an historic claim, and ongoing refinancing and investor discussions, the Directors have a reasonable expectation that the Group has adequate resources to continue as a going concern. Accordingly, the Directors continue to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the unaudited condensed interim financial statements.

This interim report was approved by the Directors on 30 January 2024.

2 Segmental Analysis

Mining, exploration, and development Admin and corporate Total Europe & Central Asia Africa $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Year to 31 October2023 Revenue 1,791 - - 1,791 Production costs (2,989) - - (2,989) Gross profit (loss) (1,198) - - (1,198) Depreciation (308) - - (308) Profit (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment - - - - Share option and warrant expense - - (329) (329) Sundry income 8 - - 8 Exchange (loss) gain (1,323) - (36) (1,359) Other administrative and overhead expenses (992) - (856) (1,848) Fair value movement in available for sale investments - - - - Finance income - - - - Finance expense (317) - (869) (1,186) Taxation (charge) - - - - Profit (loss) for the year (4,130) - (2,090) (6,220) 31 October 2023 Total assets 22,893 - 1,403 24,296 Total non-current assets 17,348 - 1,311 18,659 Additions to non-current assets 315 - - 315 Total current assets 5,545 - 92 5,637 Total liabilities 14,642 - 7,836 22,478





Mining, exploration, and development Admin and corporate Total Europe & Central Asia Africa $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Year to 30 April 2023 Revenue 3,720 - - 3,720 Production costs (8,402) - - (8,402) Gross profit (loss) (4,682) - - (4,682) Depreciation (704) - (2) (706) Share option and warrant expense - - (274) (274) Sundry income (5) - - (5) Exchange (loss) gain 1,098 - 313 1,411 Other administrative and overhead expenses (2,165) - (1,715) (3,880) Finance expense (775) - (1,595) (2,370) Profit (loss) for the year (7,233) - (3,273) (10,506) 30 April 2023 Total assets 22,290 - 1,297 23,587 Total non-current assets 17,916 - 1,232 19,148 Additions to non-current assets 1,595 - 301 1,896 Total current assets 4,374 - 65 4,439 Total liabilities 13,937 - 7,107 21,044





Mining, exploration, and development Admin and corporate Total Europe & Central Asia Africa $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Year to 31 October2022 Revenue 1,934 - - 1,934 Production costs (3,827) - - (3,827) Gross profit (loss) (1,893) - - (1,893) Depreciation (352) - - (352) Sundry income (12) - - (12) Exchange (loss) gain (1,561) - (124) (1,685) Other administrative and overhead expenses (788) - (1,146) (1,934) Finance income - - - - Finance expense (385) - (518) (903) 31 October 2022 Total assets 19,943 - 2,439 22,382 Total non-current assets 16,839 - 971 17,810 Additions to non-current assets 1,085 - 229 1,314 Total current assets 3,104 - 1,468 4,572 Total liabilities 11,509 - 6,823 18,332

3 Property, Plant and equipment

Group Plant and machinery Fixtures, fittings and equipment Computer assets Motor vehicles Buildings and Improvements Mining assets Capital Work in progress Total $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Cost at 1 May 2022 3,443 72 160 763 3,146 12,070 2,983 22,637 Additions during the period 9 - - - - 178 1,127 1,314 Reclassification 297 - - 237 - 663 (1,197) - Foreign exchange movements (177) (15) (8) (89) (135) (486) (129) (1,039) Cost at 31 October 2022 3,572 57 152 911 3,011 12,425 2,784 22,912 Additions during the period 1 - - - - - 582 583 Reclassification 146 - - 66 - 28 (240) - Disposals during the year (5) - - (37) - (1) - (43) Foreign exchange movements 311 18 12 129 237 853 208 1,768 Cost at 30 April 2023 4,025 75 164 1,069 3,248 13,305 3,334 25,220 Additions during the period 7 - - - - - 308 315 Reclassification 14 10 - 18 - - (42) - Disposals during the period (1) - - (3) - - - (4) Foreign exchange movements (137) (15) (5) (46) (92) (339) (110) (744) Cost at 31 October 2023 3,908 70 159 1,038 3,156 12,966 3,490 24,787 Depreciation at 1 May 2022 2,838 65 107 190 1,037 1,584 604 6,425 Charge for the period 146 4 5 24 38 135 - 352 Reclassification - - - - - - - - Foreign exchange movements (148) (12) (7) (60) (73) (67) - (367) Depreciation at 31 October 2022 2,836 57 105 154 1,002 1,652 604 6,410 Charge for the period 116 4 5 37 48 144 - 354 Disposals during the period (1) - - (16) - - - (17) Reclassification - (4) 4 - - - - - Foreign exchange movements 268 14 11 79 132 129 - 633 Depreciation at 30 April 2023 3,219 71 125 254 1,182 1,925 604 7,380 Charge for the period 82 3 5 42 23 153 - 308 Disposals during the period (1) - - (2) - - - (3) Reclassification - - - - - - - - Foreign exchange movements (107) (5) (5) (25) (52) (55) - (249) Depreciation at 31 October 2023 3,193 69 125 269 1,153 2,023 604 7,436 Net book value at 31 October 2022 736 - 47 757 2,009 10,773 2,180 16,502 Net book value at 30 April 2023 806 4 39 815 2,066 11,380 2,730 17,840 Net book value at 31 October 2023 715 1 34 769 2,003 10,943 2,886 17,351

4 Loss per share

Profit and loss per ordinary share has been calculated using the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the relevant financial year.

The weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue for the period is:

31 Oct 2023 30 Apr 2023 31 Oct 2022 Unaudited Audited Unaudited Group Group Group The weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue for the period is: 3,250,324,470 1,862,916,300 1,323,933,416 Profit / (loss) for the period: ($'000) (6,220) (10,506) (6,779) Profit / (Loss) per share basic and diluted (cents) (0.19) (0.56) (0.51)

The effect of all potentially dilutive share options is anti-dilutive.

5 Inventory

Oct 2023 Apr 2023 Oct 2022 Unaudited Audited Unaudited Group Group Group $'000 $'000 $'000 Minerals held for sale 552 402 634 Production stockpiles 6 6 5 Consumable stores 555 565 595 1,113 973 1,234

6 Receivables

Oct 2023 Apr 2023 Oct 2022 Unaudited Audited Unaudited Group Group Group $'000 $'000 $'000 Trade receivables 739 215 257 Other receivables 1,779 1,624 1,482 Short term loans 334 335 324 Prepayments 104 125 115 VAT 604 637 556 3,560 2,936 2,734

7 Loans and borrowings

Oct 2023 Apr 2023 Oct 2022 Unaudited Audited Unaudited Group Group Group $'000 $'000 $'000 Non-current Secured borrowings 8,967 8,213 8,161 Unsecured borrowings 625 728 500 less amounts payable in less than 12 months (9,592) (8,941) (8,661) - - - Current Secured borrowings - - - Unsecured borrowings 232 227 241 Bank overdrafts 1 1 1 Current portion of long term borrowings - secured 8,967 8,213 8,161 - unsecured 625 728 500 9,825 9,169 8,903 Total loans and borrowings 9,825 9,169 8,903

8 Trade and other payables

Oct 2023 Apr 2023 Oct 2022 Unaudited Audited Unaudited Group Group Group $'000 $'000 $'000 Trade payables 3,768 3,458 3,066 Other payables 1,724 1,872 1,656 Other taxes and social security taxes 3,889 3,346 1,813 Accrued expenses 69 101 57 9,450 8,777 6,592

Vast Baita Plai SA ('VBP') established a repayment schedule on 20 May 2022 to defer the its payroll tax liability over a five year period. During the period, the Company has entered into discussions for a new and required restructuring plan in order to ensure the Company can affordably repay the total amounts due to the tax authorities. The amounts currently deferred and disclosed below are consistent with the old plan in existence and reported on for the year ended 30 April 2023 in line with management's current expectations.

Oct 2023 Apr 2023 Oct 2022 Unaudited Audited Unaudited Group Group Group $'000 $'000 $'000 Amounts due between one and two years 483 455 495 Amounts due between two and three years 615 579 457 Amounts due between three and four years 770 725 457 Amounts due between four and five years 185 174 304 2,052 1,933 1,713

9 Provisions

Oct 2023 Apr 2023 Oct 2022 Unaudited Audited Unaudited Group Group Group $'000 $'000 $'000 Provision for rehabilitation of mining properties - Provision brought forward from previous periods 1,165 1,145 1,145 - Liability recognised during period - - - - Derecognised on disposal of subsidiary - - - - Other movements (14) 20 (21) 1,151 1,165 1,124

10 Contingent liabilities

In the normal course of conducting business in Romania, the Company's Romanian businesses are subject to a number of legal proceedings and claims. These matters comprise claims by the Romanian tax authorities. The Company records liabilities related to such matters when management assesses that settlement of the exposure is probable and can be reasonably estimated. Based on current information and legal advice, management does not expect any such proceedings or claims to result in liabilities and therefore no liabilities have been recorded at 31 October 2023. However, these matters are subject to inherent uncertainties and there exists the remote possibility that the outcome of these proceedings and claims could have a material impact on the Group.

11 Contingent assets

As mentioned in the highlights, Chairman's and Chief Executive Officer's report, the Company has an historic claim in its operations. No asset has been recorded in respect of the claim.

12 Events after the reporting date

Share issuance:

£ $ Shares Issued Issued to 1,255,625 1,594,643 1,225,000,000 Placing with investors 1,255,625 1,594,643 1,225,000,000

On 16 January 2024, the Company was appointed to manage and develop the Aprelevka gold mines located along the Tien Shan Belt that extends through Central Asia.

The Company executed a three-year marketing agreement with a Swiss investing company for the exclusive distribution of high grade PGM concentrates produced within the EU.