Caprock Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Toronto, February 1, 2024 - Caprock Mining Corp. (CSE: CAPR) ("Caprock" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Okunola Joshua Aina as its Chief Financial Officer, effective today.

Mr. Aina is a senior finance and accounting professional who brings over 15 years of experience to his role of CFO at Caprock. He began his career in public accounting with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), followed by numerous roles in both public and private companies within and outside Canada. His experience spans across several sectors and markets, and includes the domains of corporate financial reporting advisory, regulatory compliance, SOX internal controls, risk management and strategic business process improvement. In addition to Caprock, Mr. Aina also serves as the Chief Financial Officer of Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: JUB). His previous leadership roles include serving as the Stat-to-Tax Leader at General Electric in West Africa, and the position of Head of Finance at a privately-held agri-tech corporation.

Mr. Aina is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA), registered with the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario (CPAO). He is also an Associate Chartered Accountant (ACA) with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN). He obtained his bachelor's degree (honours) in Accounting from the University of Lagos.

Concurrent with Mr. Aina's appointment, Mrs. Amy Stephenson has stepped down from her role as CFO of Caprock, effective immediately. Management wishes to thank Mrs. Stephenson for her service to the Company, and wishes her the best in all her future endeavors.

About Caprock Mining Corp.

Caprock Mining Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on exploring battery metals in Newfoundland and precious metals in Ontario.

The Company has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Ackley Lithium-Tin-Molybdenum-REEs property located in the Fortune Bay area of south-eastern Newfoundland. Additionally, the Company's 100% interest in several gold exploration properties gives it a substantial landholding in the historical Beardmore-Geraldton Gold Belt ("BGB") of Ontario - a belt that has produced over four million ounces of gold historically (Reference: Beardmore-Geraldton Gold Camp - Tashota Resources), and contains the world-class Greenstone gold project (formerly known as the Hardrock gold project) which is being brought to production by a joint venture partnership between Equinox Gold (TSX: EQX) and Orion Mine Finance (Reference: Greenstone Gold Mines - Mining & Processing).

With an experienced management team that has a strong exploration pedigree, Caprock is poised to generate incremental shareholder value by advancing its portfolio of highly prospective exploration projects.

For More Information

Please contact:

Vishal Gupta

President & CEO

Tel.: (647) 466-0506

E-Mail: vgupta@caprockmining.com

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/196497