Appia Announces Outstanding Re-Assayed Diamond Drill Results Including 100 Metres Averaging 3,577 PPM TREO at Its PCH Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Key Weighted Average TREO Concentrations: 0-100 Metres 3,577 PPM, 0-18 Metres 9,445 PPM, Including 7 Metres 18,275 PPM, 3 Metres 25,317 PPM, and 1.5 Metres 30,642 PPM

Toronto, February 8, 2024 - Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0)(the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to report significant assay results from its discovery Diamond Drill Hole (DDH) PCH-F01, located within the highly prospective Target IV zone at its PCH ionic adsorption clay project in Brazil. Appia has re-assayed the entire hole PCH-F01 as part of its due diligence, and assay results from surface to 18 metres include 9,445 parts per million (ppm) Total Rare Earth Oxide (TREO), 2,786 ppm Magnet Rare Earth Oxide (MREO), 787 ppm Heavy Rare Earth Oxide (HREO), and 8,658 ppm Light Rare Earth Oxide (LREO).

DDH PCH-F01, originally drilled vertically to 100 metres depth during the vendors' exploration campaign in 2021, has been re-assayed and updated with the nomenclature DDH PCH-F01R. This hole intercepted a high-grade mineralized weathered profile to bedrock, spanning from the surface to 18 metres. The re-assaying confirmed the presence of continued high-grade mineralization throughout the intercepted hard rock zone, with the mineralization continuing until the end of drill hole at 100 metres depth.

Highlights:

Composite results across 100 metres: 3,577 ppm or 0.36% TREO including 968 ppm or 0.10% MREO, 293 ppm or 0.03% HREO, and 3,284 ppm or 0.33% LREO.

Composite results from 0-18 metres: 9,445 ppm or 0.94% TREO including 2,786 ppm or 0.28% MREO, 787 ppm or 0.08% HREO, and 8,658 ppm or 0.86% LREO.

Composite results 0-7 metres: 18,275 ppm or 1.83% TREO, 5,640 ppm or 0.56% MREO, 1,550 ppm or 0.16% HREO, and 16,725 ppm or 1.67% LREO Including 3 metres at 25,317 ppm or 2.53% TREO, 8,473 ppm or 0.85% MREO, 2,102 ppm or 0.21% HREO, and 23,215 ppm or 2.32% LREO from 1.5m to 4.5m; and Including 1.5 metres at 30,642 ppm or 3.06% TREO, 11,219 ppm or 1.12% MREO, 2,434 ppm or 0.24% HREO, and 28,208 ppm or 2.82% LREO from 2m to 3.5m.



DIAMOND DRILLHOLE PCH-F01R (ASSAY IN OXIDE_PPM, BY SGS LAB) Interval 0-18m with 0-7m with 1.5-4.5m with 2.0-3.5m 18-100m with 27-47m with 51-78 with 82-100m 0-100m TREO 9,445 18,275 25,317 30,642 2,289 2,695 2,815 2,165 3,577 MREO 2,786 5,640 8,473 11,219 568 711 680 519 968 LREO 8,658 16,725 23,215 28,208 2,105 2,444 2,600 2,009 3,284 HREO 787 1,550 2,102 2,434 184 251 215 156 293 Magnet REO Interval 0-18m with 0-7m with 1.5-4.5m with 2.0-3.5m 18-100m with 27-47m with 51-78 with 82-100m 0-100m Nd 2 O 3 1,624 3,202 4,440 5,150 361 446 434 333 589 Pr 6 O 11 751 1,627 2,923 4,780 111 134 134 104 226 Sm 2 O 3 246 487 678 786 58 77 68 52 92 Dy 2 O 3 139 272 361 421 32 45 37 26 51 Tb 4 O 7 27 53 71 82 6 8 7 5 10 Light - LREO Interval 0-18m with 0-7m with 1.5-4.5m with 2.0-3.5m 18-100m with 27-47m with 51-78 with 82-100m 0-100m La 2 O 3 2,167 4,119 5,730 6,784 550 626 683 529 841 CeO 2 4,116 7,777 10,122 11,495 1,082 1,237 1,349 1,044 1,628 Pr 6 O 11 751 1,627 2,923 4,780 111 134 134 104 226 Nd 2 O 3 1,624 3,202 4,440 5,150 361 446 434 333 589 Heavy - HREO Interval 0-18m with 0-7m with 1.5-4.5m with 2.0-3.5m 18-100m with 27-47m with 51-78 with 82-100m 0-100m Sm 2 O 3 246 487 678 786 58 77 68 52 92 Eu 2 O 3 65 127 175 202 16 22 19 14 25 Gd 2 O 3 181 359 492 565 43 60 50 37 68 Tb 4 O 7 27 53 71 82 6 8 7 5 10 Dy 2 O 3 139 272 361 421 32 45 37 26 51 Ho 2 O 3 26 51 66 76 5 8 6 4 9 Er 2 O 3 60 117 151 175 14 19 16 10 22 Tm 2 O 3 7 14 18 21 1 2 2 1 3 Yb 2 O 3 32 63 81 94 8 10 9 6 12 Lu 2 O 3 3 7 8 10 1 1 1 1 1

Table 1 - Diamond Drill Hole PCH-F01R Composite Assay Results.

Click HERE for a complete listing of the full assay results.

"These results from DDH PCH-F01R confirm the presence of an alkaline breccia with significant concentrations of REE throughout the hard rock beneath the clay and saprolite zones," commented Stephen Burega, President. He continued, "DDH PCH-F01R is situated northeast of the previously reported PCH RC-063 hole, located in the southwest quadrant of Target IV. This Reverse Circulation (RC) hole revealed TREO results as high as 92,758 ppm from 10-to-12 metres, with a total weighted average of 38,655 ppm TREO from 0 to 24 metres, remaining open at depth." (See press release dated January 16, 2024 HERE)

Burega continued, "We have seen remarkable grades across Target IV, spanning from RC to DDH results. Numerous intercepts surpass 10,000 ppm TREO, including PCH-F01R, where the results support the ultra-high grade weathered profile. The team has identified two high-grade zones within Target IV, approximately 300 metres apart, interconnected with mineralization at shallow depths."





Figure 1 - Strip log of DDH PCH-F01R

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/197230_d78b397f34aadb8f_002full.jpg



Map 1 - Map of RC drilling location.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/197230_d78b397f34aadb8f_003full.jpg





Image 1 - Photograph of Alkaline Breccia from DDH PCH-F01

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/197230_d78b397f34aadb8f_004full.jpg

Table 2 PCH-F01R collar details - SIRGAS 2000 - UTM zone 22S.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/197230_d78b397f34aadb8f_005full.jpg

Appia is committed to transparent communication and will continue to provide timely updates on the progress of our exploration efforts and the development of a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate in partnership with SGS Canada. We are dedicated to sharing advancements in our exploration program and will release assay results from RC, DDH, and auger drilling as they become available.

Background on the PCH Project

The PCH Project is located within the Tocantins Structural Province in the Brasília Fold Belt, more specifically, the Arenópolis Magmatic Arc. The PCH Project is 40,963.18 hectares in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. It is classified as an alkaline intrusive rock occurrence with highly anomalous REE and Niobium mineralization. This mineralization is related to alkaline lithologies of the Fazenda Buriti Plutonic Complex and the hydrothermal and surface alteration products of this complex by supergene enrichment in a tropical climate. The positive results of the recent geochemical exploration work carried out to date indicates the potential for REEs, niobium (Nb), scandium (Sc) and cobalt (Co) within lateritic ionic adsorption clays.

QA/QC

The historic diamond drill holes, including DDH-PCHF01, are NQ size (47.6 mm diameter) vertical and reported intervals are true widths. It has been sampled at approximately one metre intervals, resulting in average sample sizes of approximately 1 - 5 kg. Drill core is geologically logged, photographed, marked for sampling and cut by diamond saw. One half of the core is taken for sampling at Appia's logging facility, bagged in a resistant plastic bag, labeled, photographed, and stored for shipment. The remaining half is stored at Appia's secure core storage facility.

Appia re-assayed the entire hole using pulp from original samples and updated nomenclature to PCH-F01R. The samples were sent to the SGS laboratory in Vespasiano, Minas Gerais. In addition to the internal QA/QC of the SGS Lab, Appia has used its own control samples in each batch sent to the laboratory.

Quality control samples, such as blanks, duplicates, and standards (CRM) are inserted into each analytical run. For all analysis methods, the minimum number of QA/QC samples is one standard, one duplicate and one blank, introduced every batch. The rigorous procedures implemented during the sample collection, preparation, and analysis stages underscore the robustness and reliability of the analytical results obtained.

All analytical results reported herein have passed internal QA/QC review and compilation. All assay results of DDH samples were provided by SGS Geosol, an ISO/IEC 17025:2005 certified laboratory, which performed their measure of the concentration of rare earth elements (REE) analyses by Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS) analytical methods.

The technical content in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Don Hains, P.Geo, Consulting Geologist, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (Appia)

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company is currently focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, as well as exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 113,837.15 hectares (281,297.72 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 13,008 hectares (32,143 acres), with rare earth elements and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario. Lastly, the Company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Project (See June 9th, 2023 Press Release - Click HERE) which is 40,963.18 ha. in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. (See January 11th, 2023 Press Release - Click HERE)

Appia has 136.3 million common shares outstanding, 144.1 million shares fully diluted.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

