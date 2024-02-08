Silvercorp Reports Adjusted Net Income of $11.5 Million, $0.06 per Share, and Cash Flow from Operations of $23.6 Million for Q3 Fiscal 2024

Trading Symbol: TSX: SVM

VANCOUVER, Feb. 8, 2024 - Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX/NYSE American: SVM) reports its financial and operating results for the three months ended December 31, 2023 ("Q3 Fiscal 2024"). All amounts are expressed in US dollars, and figures may not add due to rounding.

HIGHLIGHTS FOR Q3 FISCAL 2024

Mined 345,273 tonnes of ore, milled 312,500 tonnes of ore, and produced approximately 1,342 ounces of gold, 1.7 million ounces of silver, or approximately 1.8 million ounces of silver equivalent, plus 16.8 million pounds of lead and 7.4 million pounds of zinc;

Sold approximately 1,342 ounces of gold, 1.7 million ounces of silver, 16.2 million pounds of lead, and 7.3 million pounds of zinc, for revenue of $58.5 million;

Reported net income attributable to equity shareholders of $10.5 million, or $0.06 per share;

Realized adjusted earnings attributable to equity shareholders of $11.5 million, or $0.06 per share;

Generated cash flow from operating activities of $23.6 million;

Cash costs per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits, of negative $0.96;

All-in sustaining costs per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits, of $11.33;

Spent and capitalized $1.6 million on exploration drilling, $14.1 million on underground development, and $3.9 million on equipment and facilities, including $1.3 million on construction of the new tailings storage facility;

Entered into a Bid Implementation Deed ("BID") with OreCorp Limited (ASX: ORR) ("OreCorp") to launch an off-market takeover to acquire all OreCorp Shares not already owned by Silvercorp for A$0.19 cash plus 0.0967 common shares of Silvercorp per OreCorp Share; and

Strong balance sheet with $198.3 million in cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments. The Company holds a further equity investment portfolio in associates and other companies with a total market value of $139.5 million as at December 31, 2023.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS



Three months ended December 31,

Nine months ended December 31,

2023 2022 Changes

2023 2022 Changes Financial Results













Revenue (in thousands of $) $ 58,508 $ 58,651 0 %

$ 172,506 $ 173,982 -1 % Mine operating earnings (in thousands of $) 23,307 21,744 7 %

67,551 61,007 11 % Net income (loss) attributable to equity holders (in thousands of $) 10,510 11,916 -12 %

30,777 20,373 51 % Earnings (loss) per share - basic ($/share) 0.06 0.07 -14 %

0.17 0.12 42 % Adjusted earnings attributable to equity holders (in thousands of $) 11,452 11,775 -3 %

35,498 32,056 11 % Adjusted earning per share - basic ($/share) 0.06 0.07 -14 %

0.20 0.18 11 % Net cash generated from operating activities (in thousands of $) 23,607 25,661 -8 %

81,332 79,901 2 % Capitalized expenditures (in thousands of $) 19,635 15,484 27 %

50,609 48,366 5 % Metals sold













Gold (ounces) 1,342 1,100 22 %

5,352 3,400 57 % Silver (in thousands of ounces) 1,703 1,860 -8 %

5,096 5,564 -8 % Lead (in thousands of pounds) 16,248 19,273 -16 %

48,753 55,666 -12 % Zinc (in thousands of pounds) 7,320 7,119 3 %

18,818 19,987 -6 % Average Selling Price, Net of Value Added Tax and Smelter Charges













Gold ($/ounce) 1,718 1,541 11 %

1,754 1,479 19 % Silver ($/ounce) 20.14 17.17 17 %

19.74 16.91 17 % Lead ($/pound) 0.87 0.85 2 %

0.86 0.87 -1 % Zinc ($/pound) 0.82 0.96 -15 %

0.81 1.09 -26 % Financial Position as at December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023



December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments (in thousands of $) 198,295 189,091 5 %

198,295 203,323 -2 % Working capital (in thousands of $) 159,555 154,330 3 %

159,555 177,808 -10 %

Revenue in Q3 Fiscal 2024 was $58.5 million, a slight decrease compared to $58.7 million in Q3 Fiscal 2023. The decrease is mainly due to the decrease in silver and lead sold and a lower zinc price, offset by the increase in the net realized selling prices for gold, silver, and lead.

Income from mine operations in Q3 Fiscal 2024 was $23.3 million, up 7% compared to $21.7 million in Q3 Fiscal 2023. Income from mine operations at the Ying Mining District was $21.5 million, compared to $19.0 million in Q3 Fiscal 2023. Income from mine operations at the GC Mine was $1.9 million, compared to income of $2.9 million in Q3 Fiscal 2023.

Net income attributable to equity shareholders of the Company in Q3 Fiscal 2024 was $10.5 million or $0.06 per share, compared to net income of $11.9 million or $0.07 per share in Q3 Fiscal 2023.

Compared to Q3 Fiscal 2023, the Company's consolidated financial results in the current quarter were mainly impacted by i) increases of 11%, 17%, and 2%, respectively, in the realized selling prices for gold, silver, and lead, and a decrease of 15% in the realized selling price for zinc; ii) increases of 22% and 3%, respectively in gold and zinc sold and decreases of 8% and 16%, respectively, in silver and lead sold; iii) a decrease of 4% in per tonne production costs; iv) an improvement of $4.4 million in mark-to-market investments; and v) an increase of $5.0 million in the share of loss in associates.

Cash flow provided by operating activities in Q3 Fiscal 2024 was $23.6 million, down $2.1 million, compared to $25.7 million in Q3 Fiscal 2023. The Company ended the quarter with $198.3 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, up 5% compared to $189.1 million as at September 30, 2023.

Working capital as at December 31, 2023 was $159.6 million, up 3% compared to $154.3 million as at September 30, 2023.

CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONAL RESULTS



Three months ended December 31,

Nine months ended December 31,

2023 2022 Changes

2023 2022 Changes Ore Production (tonne)













Ore mined 345,273 296,050 17 %

921,958 887,135 4 % Ore milled













Gold ore 12,726 - 100 %

36,419 - 100 % Silver ore 299,774 303,442 -1 %

832,283 893,261 -7 %

312,500 303,442 3 %

868,702 893,261 -3 % Metal Production













Gold (ounces) 1,342 1,100 22 %

5,352 3,400 57 % Silver (in thousands of ounces) 1,684 1,853 -9 %

5,054 5,511 -8 % Silver equivalent (in thousands of ounces) 1,795 1,949 -8 %

5,520 5,802 -5 % Lead (in thousands of pounds) 16,763 20,059 -16 %

50,644 57,130 -11 % Zinc (in thousands of pounds) 7,404 6,974 6 %

18,826 19,886 -5 % Cash Costs













Production costs per tonne of ore processed ($) 74.26 77.73 -4 %

77.57 82.25 -6 % All-in sustaining costs per tonne of ore processed ($) 136.86 136.90 0 %

139.79 137.33 2 % Cash costs per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits ($) (0.96) (1.15) 17 %

(0.74) (0.68) -9 % All-in sustaining costs per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits ($) 11.33 9.28 22 %

10.72 8.94 20 %

In Q3 Fiscal 2024, the Company mined 345,273 tonnes of ore, up 17% compared to 296,050 tonnes in Q3 Fiscal 2023. Ore milled in Q3 Fiscal 2024 was 312,500 tonnes, up 3% compared to 303,442 tonnes in Q3 Fiscal 2023. A total of 60,095 tonnes of ores were stockpiled at the Ying Mining District and will be processed in the fourth quarter during the Chinese New Year holiday.

In Q3 Fiscal 2024, the Company produced approximately 1,342 ounces of gold, 1.7 million ounces of silver, or approximately 1.8 million ounces of silver equivalent, plus 16.8 million pounds of lead and 7.4 million pounds of zinc, representing increases of 22% and 6%, respectively, in gold and zinc production, and decreases of 9% and 16%, respectively, in silver and lead production over Q3 Fiscal 2023. The decreases in silver and lead production were mainly due to i) lower head grades achieved due to mining sequences; ii) more ores stockpiled to be processed in the fourth quarter during the Chinese New Year holiday; and iii) 12,700 tonnes of gold ore with grades of 1.9 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold, 74 g/t silver, 1.0% lead and 0.1% zinc mined and processed, at the Ying Mining District.

In Q3 Fiscal 2024, the consolidated mining costs were $59.43 per tonne, down 5% compared to $62.69 per tonne in Q3 Fiscal 2023. The consolidated milling costs were $12.44 per tonne, down 1% compared to $12.56 per tonne in Q3 Fiscal 2023. Correspondingly, the consolidated production costs per tonne of ore processed were $74.26, down 4% compared to $77.73 in Q3 Fiscal 2023. The all-in sustaining production costs per tonne of ore processed in Q3 Fiscal 2024 were $136.89, a slight decrease compared to $136.90 in Q3 Fiscal 2023. The decrease was mainly attributed to higher ore production resulting in lower unit fixed costs allocation and an approximate 4% depreciation of the Chinese yuan against the US dollar over the same prior year period.

In Q3 Fiscal 2024, the consolidated cash costs per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits, were negative $0.96, compared to negative $1.15 in the prior year quarter. The consolidated all-in sustaining costs per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits, were $11.33 compared to $9.28 in Q3 Fiscal 2023. The increase was mainly due to i) a decrease of $2.5 million in by-product credits, offset by a decrease of $0.5 million in all-in sustaining costs; and ii) less silver sold resulting in higher unit costs per ounces of silver.

EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT



Capitalized Development and Expenditures Expensed

Ramp Development Exploration and Development Tunnels Drilling Equipment & Mill and TSF Total Mining Preparation Tunnels Drilling

(Metres) ($ Thousand) (Metres) ($ Thousand) (Metres) ($ Thousand) ($ Thousand) ($ Thousand) (Metres) (Metres) Q3 Fiscal 2024



















Ying Mining District 3,986 $ 2,651 23,834 $ 9,612 39,085 $ 1,338 3,679 $ 17,280 10,010 24,693 GC Mine 81 108 3,747 1,688 10,912 250 218 2,264 2,145 12,327 Corporate and other - - - - - 82 9 91 - - Consolidated 4,067 $ 2,759 27,581 $ 11,300 49,997 $ 1,670 $ 3,906 $ 19,635 12,155 37,020





















Q3 Fiscal 2023



















Ying Mining District 1,776 $ 1,294 15,527 $ 6,549 27,066 $ 895 3,250 $ 11,988 7,933 25,270 GC Mine - - 3,642 1,133 4,444 204 1,951 3,288 1,786 12,470 Corporate and other - - - - 978 268 95 363 - - Consolidated 1,776 $ 1,294 19,169 $ 7,682 32,488 $ 1,367 $ 5,296 $ 15,639 9,719 37,740

Total capital expenditures in Q3 Fiscal 2024 were $19.6 million, up 26% compared to $15.6 million in Q3 Fiscal 2023. The increase is mainly due to more tunneling development and exploration activities conducted in Q3 Fiscal 2024.

In Q3 Fiscal 2024, on a consolidated basis, a total of 87,017 metres or $2.4 million worth of diamond drilling were completed (Q3 Fiscal 2023 - 70,228 metres or $2.5 million), of which approximately 37,020 metres or $0.7 million worth of underground drilling were expensed as part of mining costs (Q3 Fiscal 2023 - 37,740 metres or $1.1 million) and approximately 49,997 metres or $1.6 million worth of drilling were capitalized (Q3 Fiscal 2023 - 32,448 metres or $1.4 million ). In addition, approximately 12,155 metres or $4.5 million worth of preparation tunnelling were completed and expensed as part of mining costs (Q3 Fiscal 2023 - 9,719 metres or $3.8 million), and approximately 31,648 metres or $14.1 million worth of tunnels, raises, ramps and declines were completed and capitalized (Q3 Fiscal 2023 - 20,945 metres or $9.0 million).

INDIVIDUAL MINE OPERATING PERFORMANCE

The table below summarizes the operating results at the Ying Mining District for the past five quarters and for the nine months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022.

Ying Mining District Q3 F2024 Q2 F2024 Q1 F2024 Q4 F2023 Q3 F2023

Nine months ended December 31,

December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022

2023 2022 Ore Production (tonne)















Ore mined 245,606 220,636 213,748 132,205 206,854

679,990 636,819 Ore milled















Gold ore 12,726 12,800 10,893 - -

36,419 - Silver ore 201,475 200,068 197,916 130,910 213,830

599,459 642,147

214,201 212,868 208,809 130,910 213,830

635,878 642,147 Head grades















Silver (grams/tonne) 235 235 254 255 262

241 262 Lead (%) 3.5 3.5 3.6 3.6 4.0

3.5 3.9 Zinc (%) 0.7 0.7 0.7 0.6 0.7

0.7 0.7 Recovery rates















Silver (%) 94.9 95.0 95.1 95.2 95.7

95.0 95.7 Lead (%) 94.8 95.0 95.5 95.3 95.4

95.1 95.0 Zinc (%) 71.4 71.1 69.6 68.3 66.4

70.7 62.3 Cash Costs















Cash production cost per tonne of ore processed ($) 84.01 102.42 88.66 95.23 93.04

84.33 92.35 All-in sustaining cost per tonne of ore processed ($) 143.80 170.69 141.21 127.89 156.07

140.20 141.66 Cash cost per ounce of Silver, net of by-product credits ($) (0.09) 1.37 0.24 1.86 0.28

(0.38) 0.78 All-in sustaining cost per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits ($) 8.99 11.33 7.66 6.82 8.60

8.04 7.71 Metal Production















Gold ( ounces) 1,342 1,552 1,000 1,100 1,200

5,352 3,400 Silver (in thousands of ounces) 1,511 1,597 997 1,674 1,657

4,665 5,083 Lead (in thousands of pounds) 14,552 15,382 9,688 17,647 16,201

43,471 49,316 Zinc (in thousands of pounds) 2,153 2,113 1,164 2,082 1,976

6,510 6,060

The table below summarizes the operating results at the GC Mine for the past five quarters and for the nine months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022.

GC Mine Q3 F2024 Q2 F2024 Q1 F2024 Q4 F2023 Q3 F2023

Nine months ended December 31,

December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022

2023 2022 Ore Production (tonne)















Ore mined 99,667 89,472 49,643 89,196 75,054

241,968 250,316 Ore milled 98,299 86,286 48,483 89,612 75,381

232,824 251,114 Head grades















Silver (grams/tonne) 68 80 88 75 72

72 73 Lead (%) 1.1 1.4 1.3 1.4 1.2

1.2 1.3 Zinc (%) 2.7 2.7 2.5 2.8 2.7

2.7 2.8 Recovery rates















Silver (%) 80.3 82.7 78.9 83.0 81.0

81.8 82.5 Lead (%) 90.9 90.7 90.9 90.3 88.5

90.7 89.6 Zinc (%) 90.1 90.4 89.3 90.1 89.6

90.2 90.1 Cash Costs















Cash production cost per tonne of ore processed ($) 50.38 67.34 52.35 59.84 57.92

58.50 56.51 All-in sustaining cost per tonne of ore processed ($) 76.84 84.79 88.26 78.31 81.68

86.93 83.02 Cash cost per ounce of Silver, net of by-product credits ($) (8.95) (3.10) (13.72) (12.13) (22.42)

(4.69) (16.08) All-in sustaining cost per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits ($) 8.01 5.93 5.02 (0.73) (7.48)

11.98 (0.71) Metal Production















Silver (in thousands of ounces) 173 183 109 179 141

431 481 Lead (in thousands of pounds) 2,211 2,434 1,250 2,412 1,782

5,282 6,350 Zinc (in thousands of pounds) 5,251 4,708 2,413 4,892 4,010

12,308 13,927

OPERATING OUTLOOK

The Company is currently refining the mine plan and expects to provide Fiscal 2025 guidance along with the release of Fiscal 2024 production results in April 2024.

In the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2024, the Company expects to process 215,000 to 240,000 tonnes of ore to produce approximately 1,200 to 1,300 ounces of gold, 1.1 to 1.3 million ounces of silver, 11.5 to 13.5 million pounds of lead, and 4.5 to 5.0 million pounds of zinc, representing production increases of 11% to 30% in ore, 20% to 30% in gold, 0% to 17% in silver, 5% to 20% in lead, and 26% to 40% in zinc compared to the production results in the same quarter last year.

Mr. Guoliang Ma, P.Geo., Manager of Exploration and Resources of the Company, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and given consent to the technical information contained in this news release.

About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a Canadian mining company producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc with a long history of profitability and growth potential. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by 1) focusing on generating free cashflow from long life mines; 2) organic growth through extensive drilling for discovery; 3) ongoing merger and acquisition efforts to unlock value; and 4) long term commitment to responsible mining and sound Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") practices. For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorpmetals.com.

ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE (NON-IFRS) MEASURES

This news release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Management Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A"), the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and related notes contains therein for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2023, which have been posted on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov, and are also available on the Company's website at www.silvercorpmetals.com under the Investor section. This news release refers to various alternative performance (non-IFRS) measures, such as adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share, cash costs and all-in sustaining costs per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits, production costs and all-in sustaining production costs per tonne of ore processed, silver equivalent, and working capital. These measures are widely used in the mining industry as a benchmark for performance, but do not have standardized meanings under IFRS as an indicator of performance and may differ from methods used by other companies with similar description. The detailed description and reconciliation of these alternative performance (non-IFRS) measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found on page 32, section 11 - Alternative Performance (Non-IFRS) Measures in the MD&A for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2023 filled on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca and EDGAR at www.sec.gov and which is incorporated by reference here in.

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER - FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain of the statements and information in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and US securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "assumes", "intends", "strategies", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "budgets", "schedules", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to, among other things: the price of silver and other metals; the accuracy of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates at the Company's material properties; the sufficiency of the Company's capital to finance the Company's operations; estimates of the Company's revenues and capital expenditures; estimated production from the Company's mines in the Ying Mining District and the GC Mine; timing of receipt of permits and regulatory approvals; availability of funds from production to finance the Company's operations; and access to and availability of funding for future construction, use of proceeds from any financing and development of the Company's properties.

Actual results may vary from forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, risks relating to: global economic and social impact of public health crises; fluctuating commodity prices; calculation of resources, reserves and mineralization and precious and base metal recovery; interpretations and assumptions of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates; exploration and development programs; feasibility and engineering reports; permits and licences; title to properties; property interests; joint venture partners; acquisition of commercially mineable mineral rights; financing; recent market events and conditions; economic factors affecting the Company; timing, estimated amount, capital and operating expenditures and economic returns of future production; integration of future acquisitions into the Company's existing operations; competition; operations and political conditions; regulatory environment in China and Canada; environmental risks; foreign exchange rate fluctuations; insurance; risks and hazards of mining operations; key personnel; conflicts of interest; dependence on management; internal control over financial reporting; and bringing actions and enforcing judgments under U.S. securities laws.

This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual achievements of the Company or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, without limitation, those referred to in the Company's Annual Information Form under the heading "Risk Factors" and in the Company's Annual Report on Form 40-F, and in the Company's other filings with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Company's forward-looking statements are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this news release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements. Assumptions may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Consequently, guidance cannot be guaranteed. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

