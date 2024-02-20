Hecla to Participate at Upcoming Conferences

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) announced today that representatives of the Company will present and participate at multiple investor conferences.
BMO Capital Markets Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference
Phillips S. Baker, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the BMO Capital Markets Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference in Hollywood, Florida on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A webcast of the presentation will be available at https://app.webinar.net/4XJ0pRW2NwD.
J.P. Morgan Leveraged Finance Conference
Russell D. Lawlar, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference in Miami Beach, Florida on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at 5:15 p.m. Eastern Time.
PDAC 2023 Convention
Phillips S. Baker, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention in Toronto, Ontario on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
Presentation materials will be available on the Company's website at www.hecla.com under the section News & Media.
ABOUT HECLA
Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) is the largest silver producer in the United States. In addition to operating mines in Alaska, Idaho, and Quebec, Canada, the Company is developing a mine in the Yukon, Canada, and owns a number of exploration and pre-development projects in world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240220442539/en/
Contact
Anvita Mishra Patil Vice President - Investor Relations and Treasurer
