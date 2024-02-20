Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Hecla to Participate at Upcoming Conferences

22:15 Uhr  |  Business Wire

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) announced today that representatives of the Company will present and participate at multiple investor conferences.

BMO Capital Markets Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference

Phillips S. Baker, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the BMO Capital Markets Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference in Hollywood, Florida on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A webcast of the presentation will be available at https://app.webinar.net/4XJ0pRW2NwD.

J.P. Morgan Leveraged Finance Conference

Russell D. Lawlar, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference in Miami Beach, Florida on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at 5:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

PDAC 2023 Convention

Phillips S. Baker, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention in Toronto, Ontario on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Presentation materials will be available on the Company's website at www.hecla.com under the section News & Media.

ABOUT HECLA

Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) is the largest silver producer in the United States. In addition to operating mines in Alaska, Idaho, and Quebec, Canada, the Company is developing a mine in the Yukon, Canada, and owns a number of exploration and pre-development projects in world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America.



Contact

Anvita Mishra Patil
Vice President - Investor Relations and Treasurer

Cheryl Turner
Communications Coordinator

800-HECLA91 (800-432-5291)
Email: hmc-info@hecla.com
Website: www.hecla.com


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Hecla Mining Company

Hecla Mining Company
Bergbau
USA
854693
US4227041062
www.hecla-mining.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2024.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap