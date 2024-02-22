Hispania Resources Inc. Operational Update

Toronto, February 22, 2024 - Hispania Resources Inc. (TSXV: ESPN) ("Hispania" or "the company"), a mineral exploration company focused on Spain, is pleased to provide an operational update for the company. This week, Management of Hispania Resources held meetings with key government stakeholders in Spain, including in Lumbrales and Puebla de la Reina.

Regarding the company's asset Mari Tere, the former tin producing asset located in Lumbrales, Spain. Management of the company held discussions with municipal authorities of the town of Lumbrales regarding the asset, which was last operated during the mid 1980's and closed in 1986 due to low Tin prices. Discussions were positive with the local authorities and Management is very pleased with the outcome and looks forward to continued work in the town of Lumbrales, with the support of all stakeholders locally and regionally.

Management also met with the mining authorities in Extremadura Province to discuss developments relating to the Herrerias property, these were very forthcoming and management is pleased with these discussions.

Norman Brewster, Chief Executive Officer of Hispania commented, "the governmental bodies in both regions we met this week have been extremely supportive of Hispania and our efforts in those localities. With an emphasis on critical minerals in the European Union and specifically Spain, as well as our focus on sustainable mining efforts and positive societal and economic impacts in the communities where we will operate - like we had with Iberian - the local and regional governments where our three assets are, are supportive of the projects and we look forward to carrying them forward with all of our stakeholders' assistance."

About Hispania Resources Inc.

Hispania Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on mining opportunities in Spain. Hispania is currently focused on developing 3 core assets across Spain, including the copper, zinc project Otero, the formerly producing tin project Lumbrales and the copper, zinc Puebla de la Reina project. The management of Hispania contains industry veterans who have more than 120 years of mineral exploration and production experience in multiple jurisdictions and have successfully managed multiple international mining companies. This includes in Spain, where some of the team was responsible for the founding and building of Iberian Minerals with the continued support of the local and regional governments, including the well-developed and sophisticated transportation and mining infrastructure.

For more information on Hispania Resources Inc., visit: http://HispaniaResources.com/.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/198887