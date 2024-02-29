Element79 Gold Corp Completes Filing of Q1 Financial Statements

Vancouver, February 29, 2024 - Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") Vancouver - is pleased to announce that today it has filed its annual financial statements in respect of its First Quarter ending November 30, 2023, its management discussion and analysis relating to its annual financial statements, and the CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the " Required Documents "). The Filings are available on SEDAR+ as well as the CSE website.

As previously announced, the Company was under a voluntary management cease trade order (" MCTO ") for failure to file its annual financials and the required documents and it will remain in default until it completes the filing of its Q1 Interim Financial statements for the period ended November 30, 2023 along with the management discussion and analysis, and the interim CEO and CFO certifications. With this filing, the Company is back within the compliance requirements and anticipates the MCTO to be lifted in due course as the regulator reviews and confirms the required filings.

