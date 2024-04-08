Adamera Minerals Corp. Submits Plan of Operation Proposal to Resume Drilling on Buckhorn 2.0 Gold Project

Vancouver, April 8, 2024 - Adamera Minerals Corp. (TSXV:ADZ); (OTC:DDNFF) announces it has submitted a proposed Plan of Operation to the US Forest Service (USFS) to drill 6 priority gold targets on the Buckhorn 2.0 gold property near the past producing Buckhorn Gold Mine in Washington State. Proposals for drilling other gold targets on Buckhorn 2.0 are being submitted for State and BLM managed lands.

Mark Kolebaba President & CEO of Adamera states: "A renewed interest in the gold sector provides the opportunity to resume drilling the many gold targets on Buckhorn 2.0. We are confident the region is fertile for new discoveries and Adamera has a very prospective land position. Sixteen individual targets identified based on geology, geophysics and geochemistry have been selected for testing, 6 of which are on USFS lands and included under this Proposal".

The six targets proposed for drilling on the USFS managed lands are shown in the table below.

Gold Target Target Description Location from Buckhorn Mine VTEM2 Large conductor near graben 5 km Northeast VTEM3 Large conductor near graben, partial geochem support 2 km Northeast VTEM8 Mod. size conductor, geochem and geological support 4 km Southwest VTEM22 Large conductor, magnetic and geochem support 4 km East-Northeast VTEM28 Mod. size conductor with strong magnetic support 1.5 km South VLF1 Strong shallow conductor with strong magnetic support 2 km West

The Buckhorn Gold deposit was described as exhibiting strong electromagnetic and magnetic anomalies with +/- geochemical support. These parameters are what we have applied to our program.

Mark Kolebaba continued: "To date, we have only drilled 4 out of 43 targets on the property. The ore body type we are exploring for is a high-grade gold skarn analogous to deposits such as the Hedley Mine in B.C. All have a strong geophysical response due to the presence of magnetite and sulphide minerals. A drill program to test up to 16 targets will greatly enhance the discovery potential".

The Buckhorn Gold Mine was operated by Kinross Gold Corp. from 2008 to 2017 and produced 1.3 million ounces of gold at a grade of about 13g/t.

About Adamera

Adamera Minerals Corp. is exploring for a high-grade gold deposit near Republic, Washington. This area has reportedly produced 8 million ounces of gold. Adamera is the dominant regional explorer in the area.

