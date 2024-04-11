Global Energy Metals Unveils Summer Exploration Strategy for Monument Peak Copper-Silver-Gold Project in Idaho During Interview with Proactive

Vancouver, April 11, 2024 - Global Energy Metals Corp. TSXV:GEMC | OTCQB:GBLEF | FSE:5GE1 ("Global Energy Metals", the "Company" and/or "GEMC"), a multi-jurisdictional, multi-commodity critical mineral exploration, development and project generating company focused on growth-oriented projects supporting the global transition to clean energy, announces that CEO Mitchell Smith joined Steve Darling from Proactive to unveil an ambitious exploration strategy slated for the summer of 2024 at its Monument Peak Copper-Silver-Gold Project (the "Project" and/or "Monument Peak") in Lemhi County, Idaho, United States.

Highlights

Monument Peak, consisting of 84 claims, is an exploration-staged, high-grade, copper-silver-gold project in Idaho, a state that consistently ranks as a top mining jurisdiction by the Fraser Institute,

Following a reinterpretation of both historical and more recent data, including field work conducted by Dahrouge Geological Consulting USA Ltd., a new geological model has been proposed and warrants further investigation,

Monument Peak hosts a similar style of mineralization as other large strata-bound sedimentary copper, silver, gold deposits found in the Western Montana Copper Belt which extends into Idaho,

A past exploration field program conducted by DGC resulted in rock samples that ranged up to 5.61% Cu, 175 g/t Ag, 17.6 g/t Au; the samples returned an arithmetic average of 2.18% Cu, 63 g/t Ag, 3.65 g/t Au,

Spring/Summer exploration plans designed to refine our exploration targets and further evaluate the economic potential of the identified mineral zones,

Updated project specific presentation filed on the Monument Peak landing page of the Company's website.

To watch the Proactive video interview where Smith highlights the significance of the reinterpretation of Monument Peak and how advancing the Project fits with the Company's overall strategy of providing shareholder exposure to strategic minerals like copper, silver and gold please click here.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1. Monument Peak hosts a similar style of mineralization as other large strata-bound sedimentary copper silver deposits found in the Western Montana Copper Belt which extends into Idaho.

Monument Peak, encompassing 84 claims, stands as a promising exploration endeavor characterized by its high-grade copper-silver-gold potential in a region renowned for its mining prospects. Highlighting a re-evaluation of historical and contemporary data, including insights gleaned from fieldwork conducted by Dahrouge Geological Consulting, the company revealed a compelling new geological model that merits further scrutiny.

Full details of the reinterpretation and proposed summer program for Monument Peak can be found on the Company's website in a news release issued earlier in the day.

April 11, 2024: Global Energy Metals Provides Update on Monument Peak Copper, Silver, Gold Project in Idaho; Outlines Summer Exploration Strategy

Smith elaborated to Proactive on the rationale behind the exploration strategy, citing parallels between the geological characteristics of the Monument Peak area and the Western Montana Copper Belt following a re-interpetation of data by Dahrouge Geological Consulting, a joint-partner in Monument Peak. Recognizing these similarities in the style and age of copper and silver mineralization, Global Energy Metals, aims to validate the grades, thickness, and mineralization style at Monument Peak ahead of drilling activities. The upcoming spring/summer exploration campaign will entail a comprehensive surface mapping initiative, augmented by the systematic collection of additional rock samples informed by previous reconnaissance efforts.

This planned approach seeks to refine exploration targets and enhance the understanding of the economic viability of the identified mineral zones. By leveraging advanced geological insights and employing a methodical exploration methodology, Global Energy Metals endeavors to unlock the full potential of the Monument Peak project.

Global Energy Metals has a diversified portfolio of exploration and growth-stage battery mineral assets, offering investors exposure to the growing rechargeable battery and electric vehicle market.



Click Image To View Full Size

For more information on Monument Peak, please refer to a recently updated project presentation filed on the Company's website.

Qualified Person

Mr. Paul Sarjeant, P. Geo., is the qualified person for this release as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. He is a shareholder and Director of the Company.

Global Energy Metals Corp.

(TSXV:GEMC | OTCQB:GBLEF | FSE:5GE1)

Global Energy Metals Corp. offers investment exposure to the growing rechargeable battery and electric vehicle market by building a diversified global portfolio of exploration and growth-stage battery mineral assets.

Global Energy Metals recognizes that the proliferation and growth of the electrified economy in the coming decades is underpinned by the availability of battery metals, including cobalt, nickel, copper, lithium and other raw materials. To be part of the solution and respond to this electrification movement, Global Energy Metals has taken a 'consolidate, partner and invest' approach and in doing so have assembled and are advancing a portfolio of strategically significant investments in battery metal resources.

As demonstrated with the Company's current copper, nickel and cobalt projects in Canada, Australia, Norway and the United States, GEMC is investing-in, exploring and developing prospective, scaleable assets in established mining and processing jurisdictions in close proximity to end-use markets. Global Energy Metals is targeting projects with low logistics and processing risks, so that they can be fast tracked to enter the supply chain in this cycle. The Company is also collaborating with industry peers to strengthen its exposure to these critical commodities and the associated technologies required for a cleaner future.

Securing exposure to these critical minerals powering the eMobility revolution is a generational investment opportunity. Global Energy Metals believes Now is the Time to be part of this electrification movement.

