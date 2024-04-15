Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

TNR Gold chairman Kirill Klip discusses asset valuations, the gold price and project developments

20:29 Uhr  |  NewsDirect
TNR Gold Corp. executive chairman Kirill Klip discusses the company's strategic moves and upcoming projects with Proactive's Stephen Gunnion.

Klip highlighted the purchase of over 6 million shares under its normal course issuer bid program, underscoring the management's belief that the current share price does not reflect the true value of the company's assets. He referenced a report from Fundamental Research Corp., which set a price target of 22 cents per share.

Additionally, Klip noted significant progress in TNR Gold Corp.'s projects, including the Shotgun Gold Project in Alaska, which benefits from rising gold prices and promising drill results. The project's inferred gold reserves stand at over 700,000 ounces, with potential for resource expansion through further drilling.

Klip also discussed how Ganfeng Lithium is advancing its Mariana Lithium Project, scheduled to start production in 2024, marking a significant step as TNR Gold Corp. transitions to a green energy metals royalty company. This project will provide the company's first cash flow from NSR royalty payments without requiring capital contributions.

Furthermore, Kirill discussed the Los Azules Copper Project in Argentina, highlighting meetings with the new Argentine president and potential project implications under new economic policies. The project's expected outputs could significantly increase TNR Gold Corp.'s revenue streams from NSR royalties.

Contact Details

v

+1 604-688-8158

na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/tnr-gold-chairman-kirill-klip-discusses-asset-valuations-the-gold-price-and-project-developments-250845748

Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

TNR Gold Corp.

TNR Gold Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A1JAZT
CA87262G1046
www.tnrgoldcorp.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2024.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap