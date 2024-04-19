Abitibi Metals completes first ever comprehensive 3D modelling of B26 deposit

Abitibi Metals Corp. CEO Jonathon Deluce joined Steve Darling from Proactive to unveil the company's first comprehensive 3D geological model for the B26 Polymetallic Deposit in Quebec. This milestone follows the company's entry into an option agreement with SOQUEM Inc., through which Abitibi Metals Corp. aims to earn an 80% interest in the B26 Polymetallic Deposit over a period of seven years.Deluce shared with Proactive that this newly developed 3D geological model represents a significant advancement in the understanding of the geological controls of mineralization within the B26 Deposit. The model is expected to bolster confidence in mineral potential evaluation and refine ongoing drill planning initiatives. According to the model, the footprint of the deposit extends along a strike length of 1.6 kilometers by 0.8 kilometers at depth, occupying a corridor approximately 150 meters in width.Utilizing Oasis montaj grade modeling, section-to-section interpretation, and insights gleaned from Phase 1 drilling observations, Abitibi Metals Corp. has identified high-priority expansion targets and trends both within and outside the main deposit area. These targets are slated for drilling in the second and third quarters of the year, with the company currently finalizing its plans for these activities.In addition to advancing exploration efforts, the company intends to further refine the 3D geological model with new results as assays from over 30 holes from its Phase 1 drill program become available. This iterative approach underscores Abitibi Metals Corp. 's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge geological modeling techniques to maximize the value of its exploration assets.As Abitibi Metals Corp. continues to execute its exploration strategy at the B26 Polymetallic Deposit, investors can anticipate further updates on drilling progress, assay results, and the ongoing refinement of the geological model. With a clear focus on unlocking the full potential of its mineral assets, the company remains well-positioned to drive value for shareholders in the dynamic resource exploration sector. Stay tuned for further developments as Abitibi Metals Corp. advances its exploration efforts in Quebec.Proactive North America+1 604-688-8158NA-editorial@proactiveinvestors.comView source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/abitibi-metals-completes-first-ever-comprehensive-3d-modelling-of-b26-deposit-130037504