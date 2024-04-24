Dryden Gold Intersects 3.17 g/t Gold over 4.00 Meters Including 19.34 g/t Gold over 0.65 Meters at the Gold Rock Camp

Vancouver, April 24, 2024 - Dryden Gold Corp. (TSXV: DRY) (OTC Pink: DRYGF) ("Dryden Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from its Phase 4 drill program which successfully expanded the newly interpreted high-grade shoot that was discovered in the Phase 2 drilling program to depth. Hole KW-24-009 intersected four zones of mineralization in the Big Master gold system where it is interpreted that the mineralized zones area converging together. The main target for this hole was Big Master 2 which returned 3.17 g/t gold over 4.00 meters including 19.34 g/t gold over 0.65 meters (Figure 1 and 2). Hole KW-24-009 also intersected a newly defined footwall zone that returned 1.38 g/t gold over 6.65 meters including 10.50 g/t gold over 0.80 meters. In addition, this drill hole intersected mineralization in a previously defined hanging wall zone and in the Big Master 1 vein structure at depth (Figure 3).

For a summary of today's drill results, please click the following link, here.

"A key objective we have at Dryden Gold is to find and expand additional high-grade shoots within our growing footprint in the Gold Rock Camp. Our drill program has been designed to take bold step-outs, not simply drill near known high-grade mineralization. (Figure 1) In today's results, our geology Team has successfully predicted, defined, and expanded the high-grade gold shoot within the Big Master 2 system at 195m true depth and has established the down plunge potential of this system with the deepest hole drilled by Dryden Gold to date. This hole was a 100-meter step out from hole KW-23-010 that first discovered this new high-grade shoot in Phase 2 (Figure 2). With the plunge of this high-grade shoot verified the Team sees potential to follow this system towards surface with shorter more cost-effective drill holes," stated Trey Wasser, Dryden Gold's CEO.

Table 1: Highlights from Phase 4 Drill Program

Drillhole

From To Length (m)* Grade (g/t Au) KW-24-009

166.66 169.50 2.84 0.86

281.00 285.00 4.00 3.17 Including 281.95 282.60 0.65 19.34

348.50 351.00 2.50 0.96

393.10 399.75 6.65 1.38 Including 393.10 393.90 0.80 10.50 KW-24-013

24.00 34.50 10.50 0.74 *Reported intervals are drilled core lengths; assay values are uncut

Results released today complete the initial four phase drill program that Dryden Gold begin in November 2023 (Figure 1), all results and more technical details can be found on our website, linked here.

Figure 1 - Map of Dryden Gold Phase 1-4 Drill Program

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9776/206633_466dc1fcd44fc854_001full.jpg

Testing the New High-grade Shoot

The Company drilled two holes to test for potential depth extension and to determine the direction of the plunge of the new high-grade shoot on BM2 which was theorized and successfully targeted in Phase 2 of the drill program with hole KW-23-010 (link to news release). Hole KW-24-009 was a step-out to the south and was drilled 100 meters down plunge of Phase 2 drilling. This hole intersected 3.17 g/t gold over 4.0 meters including 19.34 g/t gold over 0.65 meters. These high-grade shoots typically have robust down plunge continuity. Figure 2 displays an updated contoured long section of BM2 and specifically highlights hole KW-23-009 as it is one of the deepest holes on the Big Master System. Through additional interpretation the geology team believes there is strong potential for this new high-grade shoot to come to surface and will test this in future drill phases.

Figure 2 - Contoured long section of BM2 showing historical, previously reported Dryden Gold holes (grey labels) and new drill pierce points (black labels).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9776/206633_466dc1fcd44fc854_002full.jpg

Testing the Big Master Gold System

Drill hole KW-24-009 was also designed to test the hanging wall and footwall zones of the Big Master gold system and was drilled to extend through BM2 to BM1. These zones were not fully assayed by the previous operator but were confirmed by Dryden Gold in Phase 1 drilling. This hole was specifically targeting the trend of the high-grade shoot on BM2 but also pierced the three other mineralized zones (Figure 3). This hole shows the southern potential of the Big Master gold system where the mineralization is converging together and provides a future target for follow-up.

Testing a New Big Master 1 High-Grade Shoot

Drill hole KW-24-013 was a shallow test of a theorized new high-grade shoot on Big Master 1 just 100 meters southwest (along strike) from KW-24-009. It returned a large interval of halo mineralization assaying 0.74 g/t gold over 10.50 meters. The successful intersection of halo mineralization indicates that this hole is within the correct large-scale structure and the Team will use it to further vector towards higher-grade within the system.

Figure 3 - Cross section centered on hole KW-24-009



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9776/206633_466dc1fcd44fc854_003full.jpg

Qualified Person

The technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Maura J. Kolb, M.Sc., P.Geo., President of Dryden Gold and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

Analytical Laboratory and QA/QC Procedures

All sampling completed by Dryden Gold Corp. within its exploration programs is subject to a Company standard of internal quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC) programs which include the insertion of certified reference materials, blank materials, and a level of duplicate analysis. Drill samples from the 2023 program were sent to Activation Laboratories, with sample preparation and analysis in Thunder Bay, where they were processed for gold analysis by 50-gram fire assay with an atomic absorption finish and over limits determined by Fire Assay with a gravimetric finish. Activation Laboratories systems conform to requirements of ISO/IEC Standard 17025 guidelines and meets assay requirements outlined for NI 43-101.

ABOUT DRYDEN GOLD CORP.

Dryden Gold Corp. is an exploration company focused on the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("DRY") and traded on the OTC Pink Sheets under the symbol DRYGF. The Company has a strong management team and Board of Directors comprised of experienced individuals with a track record of building shareholder value through property acquisition and consolidation, exploration success, and mergers and acquisitions. Dryden Gold controls a 100% interest in a dominant strategic land position in the Dryden District of Northwestern Ontario. Dryden Gold acknowledges all Indigenous Peoples and that it is operating on the traditional homelands of the Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation and Eagle Lake First Nation. Dryden Gold's property package includes historic gold mines but has seen limited modern exploration. The property hosts high-grade gold mineralization over 50km of potential strike length along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone. The property has excellent infrastructure, enjoys First Nations support and proximity to an experienced mining workforce.

For more information go to our website www.drydengold.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Trey Wasser, CEO

email: twasser@drydengold.com

phone: 940-368-8337

Maura Kolb, M.Sc., P. Geo., President

Email: mjkolb@drydengold.com

Phone: 807-632-2368

Ashley Robinson, Investor Relations

Email: ir@drydengold.com

X: @DrydenGold

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future development plans; future acquisitions; exploration programs; and the business and operations of Dryden Gold. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could affect actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements including, the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in Dryden Gold's and the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are conditioned against attributing undue certainty to forward--looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and Dryden Gold and the Company do not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from Dryden Gold's and the Company's expectations or projections.

