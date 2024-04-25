Newmont Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) (Newmont or the Company) today announced first quarter 2024 results and declared a first quarter dividend of $0.25 per share.

"Newmont delivered a strong first quarter operational performance, producing 2.2 million gold equivalent ounces and generating over $1.4 billion in cash from operations before working capital changes," said Tom Palmer, Newmont's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Underpinned by the gold industry's leading portfolio of Tier 1 gold and copper operations, we remain well-positioned to achieve our full-year guidance and deliver meaningful synergies and productivity improvements from the combined portfolio. We remain focused on delivering on the commitments we laid out at the beginning of this year, creating an attractive value proposition for new and existing investors during this unique time in the gold industry."

Q1 2024 Results1

Delivered $288 million in dividends to shareholders; declared a dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2024 2

Announced sale of the Lundin Gold stream credit facility and offtake agreement ("Lundin Gold Financing Facilities") for $330 million, further monetizing Newmont's non-core assets while maintaining its equity interest in Lundin Gold

Produced 1.7 million attributable gold ounces and 489 thousand gold equivalent ounces (GEOs) 3 from copper, silver, lead and zinc; primarily driven by production of 1.4 million gold ounces from Newmont's Tier 1 Portfolio 4

from copper, silver, lead and zinc; primarily driven by production of 1.4 million gold ounces from Newmont's Tier 1 Portfolio Reported gold Costs Applicable to Sales (CAS) per ounce of $1,057 and gold All-In Sustaining Costs (AISC) per ounce of $1,439; Newmont's Tier 1 Portfolio reported CAS of $1,000 per ounce and AISC of $1,378 per ounce 5

Generated $776 million of cash from operating activities, net of working capital changes of $(666) million; reported $(74) million in Free Cash Flow net of working capital changes and $850 million of capital reinvestment to sustain current operations and advance high-return projects; excluding the stamp duty payment in connection with the Newcrest transaction, Newmont generated Free Cash Flow of $217 million 5

Reported Net Income of $179 million, Adjusted Net Income (ANI) of $0.55 per share and Adjusted EBITDA of $1.7 billion for the quarter 5

Delivered $105 million in synergies to date from the Newcrest acquisition; on track to realize $500 million in annual synergies by the end of 2025 6

Firmly on track to deliver 2024 guidance for production, costs and capital spend; full-year production expected to be second-half weighted as previously indicated 7

Classified six non-core assets and one project as held for sale, resulting in a non-cash impairment of $485 million

Refinanced approximately $2 billion of debt acquired from the Newcrest acquisition; targeting a $1 billion debt reduction

Published 20th Annual Sustainability Report and 3rd Annual Taxes and Royalties Contribution Report, providing a transparent review of Newmont's ESG performance, tax strategy and economic contributions

____________________ 1 Newmont's actual condensed consolidated financial results remain subject to completion and final review by management and external auditors for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Newmont intends to file its Q1 2024 Form 10-Q on or about the close of business on April 29, 2024. See notes at the end of this release. 2 Newmont's Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2024, payable on June 27, 2024 to holders of record at the close of business on June 4, 2024. 3 Gold equivalent ounces (GEOs) calculated using Gold ($1,400/oz.), Copper ($3.50/lb.), Silver ($20.00/oz.), Lead ($1.00/lb.) and Zinc ($1.20/lb.) pricing for 2024. 4 Newmont's go-forward portfolio is focused on Tier 1 assets, consisting of (1) six managed Tier 1 assets (Boddington, Tanami, Cadia, Lihir, Peñasquito and Ahafo), (2) assets owned through two non-managed joint ventures at Nevada Gold Mines and Pueblo Viejo, including four Tier 1 assets (Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge and Pueblo Viejo), (3) three emerging Tier 1 assets (Merian, Cerro Negro and Yanacocha), which do not currently meet the criteria for Tier 1 Asset, and (4) an emerging Tier 1 district in the Golden Triangle in British Columbia (Red Chris and Brucejack), which does not currently meet the criteria for Tier 1 Asset. Newmont's Tier 1 portfolio also includes attributable production from the Company's equity interest in Lundin Gold (Fruta del Norte). Tier 1 Portfolio cost and capital metrics include the proportional share of the Company's interest in the Nevada Gold Mines joint venture. 5 Non-GAAP metrics; see reconciliations at the end of this release. 6 Synergies are a management estimate provided for illustrative purposes and should not be considered a GAAP or non-GAAP financial measure. Synergies represent management's combined estimate of pre-tax synergies, supply chain efficiencies and Full Potential improvements, as a result of the integration of Newmont's and Newcrest's businesses that have been monetized for the purposes of the estimation. Such estimates are necessarily imprecise and are based on numerous judgments and assumptions. See cautionary statement at the end of this release regarding forward-looking statements. 7 See discussion of outlook and cautionary statement at the end of this release regarding forward-looking statements.

Advancing Portfolio Optimization with Sale of Lundin Gold Financing Facilities

Newmont announced today that Lundin Gold Inc. (Lundin Gold) has agreed to buy out 100 percent of the balance of the stream credit facility agreement and offtake agreement for the Fruta del Norte gold mine in Ecuador for total consideration of $330 million, payable in cash in two tranches: $180 million as of the expected closing date of June 28, 2024, and the remaining $150 million by September 30, 2024. Newmont has maintained its exposure to the Fruta del Norte operation through its equity interest in Lundin Gold.

In connection with the acquisition of Newcrest and the Company's strategy to create lasting value, Newmont committed to delivering at least $2 billion in near-term cash improvements through portfolio optimization within the first two years. The early repayment of the facilities is another step in delivering on this commitment as Newmont continues to build a more profitable and resilient future for the business.

Summary of First Quarter Results

2023 2024 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 FY Average realized gold price ($/oz) $ 1,906 $ 1,965 $ 1,920 $ 2,004 $ 1,954 $ 2,090 $ 2,090 Attributable gold production (Moz)1 1.27 1.24 1.29 1.74 5.55 1.68 1.68 Gold CAS ($/oz)2,3 $ 1,025 $ 1,054 $ 1,019 $ 1,086 $ 1,050 $ 1,057 $ 1,057 Gold AISC ($ per ounce)3 $ 1,376 $ 1,472 $ 1,426 $ 1,485 $ 1,444 $ 1,439 $ 1,439 GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations ($M) $ 339 $ 153 $ 157 $ (3,170 ) $ (2,521 ) $ 166 $ 166 Adjusted net income ($M)4 $ 320 $ 266 $ 286 $ 452 $ 1,324 $ 630 $ 630 Adjusted net income per share ($/diluted share)4 $ 0.40 $ 0.33 $ 0.36 $ 0.46 $ 1.57 $ 0.55 $ 0.55 Adjusted EBITDA ($M)4 $ 990 $ 910 $ 933 $ 1,382 $ 4,215 $ 1,694 $ 1,694 Cash from operations before working capital ($M)5 $ 843 $ 763 $ 874 $ 777 $ 3,257 $ 1,442 $ 1,442 Net cash from operating activities ($M) $ 481 $ 656 $ 1,001 $ 616 $ 2,754 $ 776 $ 776 Capital expenditures ($M)6 $ 526 $ 616 $ 604 $ 920 $ 2,666 $ 850 $ 850 Free cash flow ($M)7 $ (45 ) $ 40 $ 397 $ (304 ) $ 88 $ (74 ) $ (74 )

FIRST QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL AND PRODUCTION SUMMARY

Attributable gold production1 decreased 4 percent to 1,675 thousand ounces from the prior quarter primarily due to lower production at Tanami due to a planned mill shutdown and seasonal rainfall impacts, and the ongoing stripping campaigns at Boddington and Akyem. In addition, lower production was delivered from the non-managed joint venture at Nevada Gold Mines. This unfavorable impact was partially offset by higher production at Peñasquito and Yanacocha, as well as a full quarter of ownership of the sites acquired in the Newcrest transaction. Full year production for 2024 is expected to be second-half weighted as previously indicated.

Looking ahead, operations at Cerro Negro are currently suspended as a full investigation is conducted following the tragic fatalities of two members of the Newmont workforce on April 9, 2024. In addition, operations are temporarily suspended at Telfer, one of Newmont's non-core assets, as further work is completed to remediate the safe operation of the tailings storage facility.

Average realized gold price was $2,090, an increase of $86 per ounce over the prior quarter. Average realized gold price includes $2,082 per ounce of gross price received, a favorable impact of $19 per ounce mark-to-market on provisionally-priced sales and reductions of $11 per ounce for treatment and refining charges.

Gold CAS2 totaled $1.7 billion for the quarter. Gold CAS per ounce3 was largely in line with the prior quarter at $1,057 per ounce.

Gold AISC per ounce3 was largely in line with the prior quarter at $1,439 per ounce, with a slight improvement from lower sustaining capital spend.

Attributable gold equivalent ounce (GEO) production from other metals increased 69 percent to 489 thousand ounces from the prior quarter primarily due to the ramp-up of Peñasquito to full operations after the resolution of the labor strike in the fourth quarter of 2023, combined with higher co-product grades from the Chile Colorado pit. In addition, Cadia delivered higher copper production.

CAS from other metals2 totaled $416 million for the quarter. CAS per GEO3 decreased 34 percent to $829 per ounce from the prior quarter primarily due to higher other metal sales as a result of the increased volumes at Peñasquito.

AISC per GEO3 decreased 33 percent to $1,148 per ounce compared to the prior quarter primarily due to lower CAS per GEO as a result of the increased volumes at Peñasquito, as well as lower sustaining capital spend.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to Newmont stockholders was $166 million or $0.15 per diluted share, an increase of $3.3 billion from the prior quarter primarily due to the recognition of impairment charges and higher reclamation and remediation expense during the fourth quarter of 2023, as well as higher average realized gold prices and lower CAS in the first quarter of 2024.

Adjusted net income4 was $630 million or $0.55 per diluted share, compared to $452 million or $0.46 per diluted share in the prior quarter. Primary adjustments to first quarter net income include a loss on assets held for sale of $485 million, changes in the fair value of investments of $31 million, Newcrest transaction and integration costs of $29 million and settlement costs of $21 million.

Adjusted EBITDA4 increased 23 percent to $1,694 million for the quarter, compared to $1,382 million for the prior quarter.

Consolidated cash from operations before working capital5 increased 86 percent from the prior quarter to $1.4 billion primarily due to higher realized gold prices, lower CAS and lower Newcrest transaction and integration costs.

Consolidated net cash from operating activities increased 26 percent from the prior quarter to $776 million primarily due to the improvement in cash from operations described above, partially offset by a $666 million reduction in operating cash flow due to changes in working capital, including a $291 million stamp duty payment in connection with the Newcrest acquisition, a build in inventories, stockpiles and ore on leach pads of $193 million, a build in accounts receivable of $84 million and reclamation spend of $59 million, primarily related to the construction of the Yanacocha water treatment facilities.

Free Cash Flow7 was $(74) million compared to $(304) million in the prior quarter primarily due to lower sustaining and development capital expenditures.

Capital expenditures6 decreased 8 percent from the prior quarter to $850 million primarily due to lower sustaining and development capital spend. Development capital expenditures in 2024 primarily relate to Ahafo North, Tanami Expansion 2, Cadia Block Caves and Cerro Negro expansion projects.

Balance sheet and liquidity remained strong in the first quarter, ending the quarter with $2.3 billion of consolidated cash, cash of $342 million included in Current assets held for sale, with approximately $6.7 billion of total liquidity; reported net debt to adjusted EBITDA of 1.2x8.

NON-MANAGED JOINT VENTURE AND EQUITY METHOD INVESTMENTS9

Nevada Gold Mines (NGM) attributable gold production was 264 thousand ounces, with CAS of $1,177 per ounce3 and AISC of $1,576 per ounce3 for the first quarter.

Pueblo Viejo (PV) attributable gold production was 54 thousand ounces for the quarter. Cash distributions received for the Company's equity method investment in Pueblo Viejo totaled $45 million in the first quarter. Capital contributions of $9 million were made during the quarter related to the expansion project at Pueblo Viejo.

Fruta del Norte attributable gold production is reported on a quarter lag. Production reported in the first quarter of 2024 was 21 thousand ounces. Cash distributions received from the Company's equity method investment in Fruta del Norte were $8 million for the first quarter.

____________________ 1 Attributable gold production includes ounces from the Company's equity method investment in Pueblo Viejo (40%) and in Lundin Gold (31.9%). 2 Consolidated Costs applicable to sales (CAS) excludes Depreciation and amortization and Reclamation and remediation. 3 Non-GAAP measure. See end of this release for reconciliation to Costs applicable to sales. 4 Non-GAAP measure. See end of this release for reconciliation to Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders. 5 Cash from operations before working capital is a non-GAAP metric with the most directly comparable GAAP financial metric being to Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, as shown reconciled in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. 6 Capital expenditures refers to Additions to property plant and mine development from the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. 7 Non-GAAP measure. See end of this release for reconciliation to Net cash provided by operating activities. Excluding the stamp duty payment in connection with the Newcrest transaction, Newmont generated Free Cash Flow of $217 million. 8 Non-GAAP measure. See end of this release for reconciliation. 9 Newmont has a 38.5% interest in Nevada Gold Mines, which is accounted for using the proportionate consolidation method. In addition, Newmont has a 40% interest in Pueblo Viejo, which is accounted for as an equity method investment, as well as a 31.9% interest in Lundin Gold, who wholly owns and operates the Fruta del Norte mine, which is accounted for as an equity method investment on a quarter lag.

Key Projects in Execution

Newmont's project pipeline supports stable production with improving margins and mine life1. Newmont's 2024 outlook includes current development capital costs and production related to the key projects of Tanami Expansion 2, Ahafo North and Cadia Block Caves.

Tanami Expansion 2 (Australia) secures Tanami's future as a long-life, low-cost producer by extending mine life beyond 2040 through the addition of a 1,460 meter hoisting shaft and supporting infrastructure to process 3.3 million tonnes per year and provide a platform for future growth. The expansion is expected to increase average annual gold production by approximately 150 to 200 thousand ounces per year for the first five years and reduce operating costs by approximately 30 percent, bringing average all-in sustaining costs to $900 to $1,000 per ounce for Tanami (2028 - 2032). As a result of the identification of required overbreak and underbreak remediation, commercial production for the project is now expected in the second half of 2027. Total capital costs are now estimated to be between $1.7 and $1.8 billion, incorporating the required remediation work. Development costs (excluding capitalized interest) since approval were $806 million, of which $54 million related to 2024.

Ahafo North (Ghana) expands our existing footprint in Ghana with four open pit mines and a stand-alone mill located approximately 30 kilometers from the Company's Ahafo South operations. The project is expected to add between 275 and 325 thousand ounces per year with all-in sustaining costs of $800 to $900 per ounce for the first five full years of production (2026 - 2030). Ahafo North is the best unmined gold deposit in West Africa with approximately 4.1 million ounces of Reserves and 1.3 million ounces of Measured, Indicated and Inferred Resources 2 and significant upside potential to extend beyond Ahafo North's current 13-year mine life. Commercial production for the project is expected in the second half of 2025. Total capital costs are estimated to be between $950 and $1,050 million. Development costs (excluding capitalized interest) since approval were $434 million, of which $59 million related to 2024.

and significant upside potential to extend beyond Ahafo North's current 13-year mine life. Commercial production for the project is expected in the second half of 2025. Total capital costs are estimated to be between $950 and $1,050 million. Development costs (excluding capitalized interest) since approval were $434 million, of which $59 million related to 2024. Cadia Block Caves (Australia) includes two existing panel caves to recover approximately 5.9 million ounces of Gold Reserves as well as 1.3 million tonnes of Copper Reserves. First ore has been delivered from the first panel cave (PC2-3), and development is underway at the second panel cave (PC1-2). The newly-acquired project is currently under review, and a more fulsome update on the anticipated metrics is expected to be provided in the second half of 2024. Development capital costs (excluding capitalized interest) since approval were $76 million, of which $40 million related to 2024.

Committed to Concurrent Reclamation

Since mines operate for a finite period, careful closure planning is crucial to address the diverse social, economic, environmental and regulatory impacts associated with the end of mining operations. Newmont's global Closure Strategy integrates closure planning throughout each operation's lifespan, aiming to create enduring positive and sustainable legacies that last long after mining ceases. Newmont continues to accrue to reclamation and remediation spend through the year. Newmont expects to incur a cash outflow of approximately $600 million in 2024 and $700 million in 2025, primarily related to the construction of two new water treatment plants and post-closure management at Yanacocha. The operation's ongoing closure planning study advanced to the feasibility state in December 2023 and continues to address several complex closure issues, including water management, social impacts and tailings. A long-term water management solution will replace five existing water treatment facilities with two, addressing the watersheds along the continental divide. Certain estimated costs remain subject to revision as ongoing study work and assessment of opportunities that incorporates the latest design considerations remain in progress.

____________________ 1 Project estimates remain subject to change based upon uncertainties, including future market conditions, macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions, changes in interest rates, inflation, commodities and raw materials prices, supply chain disruptions, labor markets, engineering and mine plan assumptions, future funding decisions, consideration of strategic capital allocation and other factors, which may impact estimated capital expenditures, AISC and timing of projects. See end of this release for cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements. 2 Total resources presented for Ahafo North includes Measured and Indicated resources of 1 million gold ounces and Inferred resources of 300 thousand gold ounces. See cautionary statement at the end of this release.

Newmont's 2024 Outlook

For a more detailed discussion, see the Company's 2024 Outlook released on February 22, 2024, available on Newmont.com. Please see the cautionary statement and footnotes for additional information.

Guidance Metric 2024E Attributable Gold Production (Koz) Managed Tier 1 Portfolio 4,100 Non-Managed Tier 1 Portfolio 1,530 Total Tier 1 Portfolio 5,630 Non-Core Assets 1,300 Total Newmont Attributable Gold Production (Koz) 6,930 Attributable Gold CAS ($/oz) ($1,900/oz price assumption) Managed Tier 1 Portfolio 980 Non-Managed Tier 1 Portfolio 1,130 Total Tier 1 Portfolio 1,000 Non-Core Assets 1,400 Total Newmont Gold CAS ($/oz)a 1,050 Attributable Gold AISC ($/oz) ($1,900/oz price assumption) Managed Tier 1 Portfolio 1,250 Non-Managed Tier 1 Portfolio 1,440 Total Tier 1 Portfolio 1,300 Non-Core Assets 1,750 Total Newmont Gold AISC ($/oz)a 1,400 Copper ($8,818/tonne price assumption)a Copper Production - Tier 1 Portfolio (ktonne) 144 Copper Production - Non-Core Assets (ktonne) 8 Total Newmont Copper Production (ktonne) 152 Copper CAS - Tier 1 Portfolio ($/tonne) $5,050 Copper CAS - Non-Core Assets ($/tonne) $11,050 Total Newmont Copper CAS ($/tonne)b $5,080 Copper AISC - Tier 1 Portfolio ($/tonne) $7,350 Copper AISC - Non-Core Assets ($/tonne) $12,540 Total Newmont Copper AISC ($/tonne)b $7,380 Silver ($23.00/oz price assumption) Silver Production (Moz) 34 Silver CAS ($/oz)b $11.00 Silver AISC ($/oz)b $15.40 Lead ($2,205/tonne price assumption)a Lead Production (ktonne) 95 Lead CAS ($/tonne)b $1,220 Lead AISC ($/tonne)b $1,570 Zinc ($2,976/tonne price assumption)a Zinc Production (ktonne) 245 Zinc CAS ($/tonne)b $1,550 Zinc AISC ($/tonne)b $2,300 Attributable Capital Sustaining Capital ($M)a $1,800 Development Capital ($M)a $1,300 Consolidated Expenses Exploration & Advanced Projects ($M) $450 General & Administrative ($M) $300 Interest Expense ($M) $365 Depreciation & Amortization ($M) $2,850 Adjusted Tax Rate c,d 34%

aCo-product metal pricing assumptions in imperial units equate to Copper ($4.00/lb.), Lead ($1.00/lb.) and Zinc ($1.35/lb.). bConsolidated basis c The adjusted tax rate excludes certain items such as tax valuation allowance adjustments. d Assuming average prices of $1,900 per ounce for gold, $4.00 per pound for copper, $23.00 per ounce for silver, $1.00 per pound for lead, and $1.35 per pound for zinc and achievement of current production, sales and cost estimates, we estimate our consolidated adjusted effective tax rate related to continuing operations for 2024 will be 34%.

2024 Site Outlooka

2024 Outlook Consolidated

Production (Koz) Attributable

Production (Koz) Consolidated CAS

($/oz) Consolidated All-In Sustaining

Costs b ($/oz) Attributable

Sustaining Capital

Expenditures ($M) Attributable

Development

Capital

Expenditures ($M) Managed Tier 1 Portfolio Boddington 575 575 1,150 1,420 145 - Tanami 400 400 900 1,430 170 340 Cadia 370 370 620 1,150 305 260 Lihir 630 630 1,050 1,270 105 - Ahafo 725 725 860 1,060 110 - Ahafo North - - - - - 290 Peñasquito 250 250 780 1,030 145 - Cerro Negro 290 290 860 1,110 50 130 Yanacocha 290 290 1,180 1,370 25 50 Merianc 295 220 1,280 1,570 40 - Brucejack 310 310 1,130 1,370 50 - Red Chris 40 40 1,120 1,530 65 - Non-Managed Tier 1 Portfolio Nevada Gold Minesd 1,080 1,080 1,130 1,440 290 130 Pueblo Viejoe - 300 - - - - Fruta Del Nortef - 150 - - - - Non-Core Assets Telfer 230 230 2,180 2,470 35 - Akyem 170 170 1,780 2,100 15 - CC&V 170 170 1,270 1,610 25 - Porcupine 270 270 1,090 1,510 75 100 Éléonore 270 270 1,080 1,500 75 - Musselwhite 190 190 1,060 1,620 75 - Co-Product Production Boddington - Copper (ktonne) 37 37 6,020 7,600 - - Cadia - Copper (ktonne) 80 80 3,600 6,580 - - Peñasquito - Silver (Moz) 34 34 11.00 15.40 - - Peñasquito - Lead (ktonne) 95 95 1,220 1,570 - - Peñasquito - Zinc (ktonne) 245 245 1,550 2,300 - - Red Chris - Copper (ktonne) 27 27 6,440 9,570 - - Telfer - Copper (ktonne) 8 8 11,050 12,540 - -

a 2024 outlook projections are considered forward-looking statements and represent management's good faith estimates or expectations of future production results as of February 22, 2024. Outlook is based upon certain assumptions, including, but not limited to, metal prices, oil prices, certain exchange rates and other assumptions. For example, 2024 Outlook assumes $1,900/oz Au, $8,818/tonne Cu, $23.00/oz Ag, $2,976/tonne Zn, $2,205/tonne Pb, $0.70 AUD/USD exchange rate, $0.75 CAD/USD exchange rate and $90/barrel WTI. Production, CAS, AISC and capital estimates exclude projects that have not yet been approved. The potential impact on inventory valuation as a result of lower prices, input costs, and project decisions are not included as part of this Outlook. Assumptions used for purposes of Outlook may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ from those anticipated, including variation beyond a +/-5% range. Outlook cannot be guaranteed. As such, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon Outlook and forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, assumptions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Amounts may not recalculate to totals due to rounding. See cautionary at the end of this release. b All-in sustaining costs (AISC) as used in the Company's Outlook is a non-GAAP metric; see below for further information and reconciliation to consolidated 2024 CAS outlook. c Consolidated production for Merian is presented on a total production basis for the mine site; attributable production represents a 75% interest for Merian. d Represents the ownership interest in the Nevada Gold Mines (NGM) joint venture. NGM is owned 38.5% by Newmont and owned 61.5% and operated by Barrick. The Company accounts for its interest in NGM using the proportionate consolidation method, thereby recognizing its pro-rata share of the assets, liabilities and operations of NGM. e Attributable production includes Newmont's 40% interest in Pueblo Viejo, which is accounted for as an equity method investment. f Attributable production includes Newmont's 31.9% interest in Lundin Gold, who wholly owns and operates the Fruta del Norte mine, which is accounted for as an equity method investment on a quarter lag.

2023 2024 Operating Results Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Attributable Sales (koz) Attributable gold ounces sold (1) 1,188 1,197 1,229 1,726 5,340 1,581 1,581 Attributable gold equivalent ounces sold 265 251 59 321 896 502 502 Average Realized Price ($/oz, $/lb) Average realized gold price $ 1,906 $ 1,965 $ 1,920 $ 2,004 $ 1,954 $ 2,090 $ 2,090 Average realized copper price $ 4.18 $ 3.26 $ 3.68 $ 3.69 $ 3.71 $ 3.72 $ 3.72 Average realized silver price (2) $ 19.17 $ 20.56 N.M. $ 19.45 $ 19.97 $ 20.41 $ 20.41 Average realized lead price (2) $ 0.86 $ 0.92 N.M. $ 0.90 $ 0.90 $ 0.92 $ 0.92 Average realized zinc price (2) $ 1.18 $ 0.73 N.M. $ 3.71 $ 0.96 $ 0.92 $ 0.92 Attributable Gold Production (koz) Boddington 199 209 181 156 745 142 142 Tanami 63 126 123 136 448 90 90 Cadia - - - 97 97 122 122 Lihir - - - 134 134 181 181 Ahafo 128 137 133 183 581 190 190 Peñasquito (2) 85 38 - 20 143 45 45 Cerro Negro 67 48 71 83 269 81 81 Yanacocha 56 65 87 68 276 91 91 Merian (75%) 62 40 62 78 242 57 57 Brucejack - - - 29 29 37 37 Red Chris - - - 5 5 6 6 Managed Tier 1 Portfolio 660 663 657 989 2,969 1,042 1,042 Nevada Gold Mines 261 287 300 322 1,170 264 264 Pueblo Viejo (40%) (3) 60 51 52 61 224 54 54 Fruta Del Norte (31.9%) (4) - - - - - 21 21 Non-Managed Tier 1 Portfolio 321 338 352 383 1,394 339 339 Total Tier 1 Portfolio 981 1,001 1,009 1,372 4,363 1,381 1,381 Telfer - - - 43 43 31 31 Akyem 71 49 75 100 295 69 69 CC&V 48 41 45 38 172 28 28 Porcupine 66 60 64 70 260 61 61 Éléonore 66 48 50 68 232 56 56 Musselwhite 41 41 48 50 180 49 49 Non-Core Assets (5) 292 239 282 369 1,182 294 294 Total Attributable Gold Production 1,273 1,240 1,291 1,741 5,545 1,675 1,675 Attributable Co-Product GEO Production (kGEO) Boddington 64 67 58 56 245 49 49 Cadia - - - 90 90 118 118 Peñasquito (2) 224 189 - 116 529 288 288 Red Chris - - - 20 20 28 28 Tier 1 Portfolio 288 256 58 282 884 483 483 Telfer - - - 7 7 6 6 Non-Core Assets (5) - - - 7 7 6 6 Total Attributable Co-Product GEO Production 288 256 58 289 891 489 489 Gold CAS Consolidated ($/oz) Boddington $ 841 $ 777 $ 848 $ 941 $ 847 $ 1,016 $ 1,016 Tanami $ 936 $ 829 $ 655 $ 702 $ 759 $ 902 $ 902 Cadia $ - $ - $ - $ 1,079 $ 1,079 $ 648 $ 648 Lihir $ - $ - $ - $ 1,117 $ 1,117 $ 936 $ 936 Ahafo $ 992 $ 910 $ 969 $ 924 $ 947 $ 865 $ 865 Peñasquito (2) $ 1,199 $ 831 N.M. $ 1,306 $ 1,219 $ 853 $ 853 Cerro Negro $ 1,146 $ 1,655 $ 1,216 $ 1,132 $ 1,257 $ 861 $ 861 Yanacocha $ 1,067 $ 1,187 $ 1,057 $ 975 $ 1,069 $ 972 $ 972 Merian (75%) $ 1,028 $ 1,501 $ 1,261 $ 1,155 $ 1,207 $ 1,221 $ 1,221 Brucejack $ - $ - $ - $ 1,898 $ 1,898 $ 2,175 $ 2,175 Red Chris $ - $ - $ - $ 905 $ 905 $ 940 $ 940 Nevada Gold Mines $ 1,109 $ 1,055 $ 992 $ 1,125 $ 1,070 $ 1,177 $ 1,177 Tier 1 Portfolio $ 1,019 $ 1,001 $ 980 $ 1,050 $ 1,016 $ 1,000 $ 1,000 Telfer $ - $ - $ - $ 1,882 $ 1,882 $ 2,632 $ 2,632 Akyem $ 810 $ 1,087 $ 1,032 $ 877 $ 931 $ 1,006 $ 1,006 CC&V $ 1,062 $ 1,186 $ 1,253 $ 1,122 $ 1,156 $ 1,394 $ 1,394 Porcupine $ 1,071 $ 1,225 $ 1,189 $ 1,186 $ 1,167 $ 1,042 $ 1,042 Éléonore $ 1,095 $ 1,477 $ 1,338 $ 1,224 $ 1,263 $ 1,441 $ 1,441 Musselwhite $ 1,313 $ 1,356 $ 1,045 $ 1,068 $ 1,186 $ 1,175 $ 1,175 Non-Core Assets (5) $ 1,043 $ 1,264 $ 1,159 $ 1,214 $ 1,169 $ 1,306 $ 1,306 Total Gold CAS (6) $ 1,025 $ 1,054 $ 1,019 $ 1,086 $ 1,050 $ 1,057 $ 1,057 Total Gold CAS (by-product) (6) $ 916 $ 1,024 $ 1,022 $ 1,060 $ 1,011 $ 891 $ 891

2023 2024 Operating Results (continued) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Co-Product CAS Consolidated ($/GEO) Boddington $ 809 $ 766 $ 816 $ 944 $ 830 $ 942 $ 942 Cadia $ - $ - $ - $ 1,017 $ 1,017 $ 594 $ 594 Peñasquito (2) $ 954 $ 1,162 N.M. $ 1,602 $ 1,283 $ 843 $ 843 Red Chris $ - $ - $ - $ 1,020 $ 1,020 $ 1,011 $ 1,011 Tier 1 Portfolio $ 918 $ 1,062 $ 1,636 $ 1,235 $ 1,118 $ 807 $ 807 Telfer $ - $ - $ - $ 1,703 $ 1,703 $ 2,882 $ 2,882 Non-Core Assets (5) $ - $ - $ - $ 1,703 $ 1,703 $ 2,882 $ 2,882 Total Co-Product GEO CAS (6) $ 918 $ 1,062 $ 1,636 $ 1,254 $ 1,127 $ 829 $ 829 Gold AISC Consolidated ($/oz) Boddington $ 1,035 $ 966 $ 1,123 $ 1,172 $ 1,067 $ 1,242 $ 1,242 Tanami $ 1,219 $ 1,162 $ 890 $ 1,046 $ 1,060 $ 1,149 $ 1,149 Cadia $ - $ - $ - $ 1,271 $ 1,271 $ 989 $ 989 Lihir $ - $ - $ - $ 1,517 $ 1,517 $ 1,256 $ 1,256 Ahafo $ 1,366 $ 1,237 $ 1,208 $ 1,114 $ 1,222 $ 1,010 $ 1,010 Peñasquito (2) $ 1,539 $ 1,078 N.M. $ 1,670 $ 1,590 $ 1,079 $ 1,079 Cerro Negro $ 1,379 $ 1,924 $ 1,438 $ 1,412 $ 1,509 $ 1,120 $ 1,120 Yanacocha $ 1,332 $ 1,386 $ 1,187 $ 1,198 $ 1,266 $ 1,123 $ 1,123 Merian (75%) $ 1,235 $ 2,010 $ 1,652 $ 1,454 $ 1,541 $ 1,530 $ 1,530 Brucejack $ - $ - $ - $ 2,646 $ 2,646 $ 2,580 $ 2,580 Red Chris $ - $ - $ - $ 1,439 $ 1,439 $ 1,277 $ 1,277 Nevada Gold Mines $ 1,405 $ 1,388 $ 1,307 $ 1,482 $ 1,397 $ 1,576 $ 1,576 Tier 1 Portfolio $ 1,381 $ 1,387 $ 1,355 $ 1,444 $ 1,397 $ 1,378 $ 1,378 Telfer $ - $ - $ - $ 1,988 $ 1,988 $ 3,017 $ 3,017 Akyem $ 1,067 $ 1,461 $ 1,332 $ 1,110 $ 1,210 $ 1,254 $ 1,254 CC&V $ 1,375 $ 1,631 $ 1,819 $ 1,793 $ 1,644 $ 1,735 $ 1,735 Porcupine $ 1,412 $ 1,587 $ 1,644 $ 1,665 $ 1,577 $ 1,470 $ 1,470 Éléonore $ 1,420 $ 2,213 $ 2,107 $ 1,796 $ 1,838 $ 1,920 $ 1,920 Musselwhite $ 1,681 $ 2,254 $ 1,715 $ 1,771 $ 1,843 $ 1,766 $ 1,766 Non-Core Assets (5) $ 1,359 $ 1,808 $ 1,685 $ 1,629 $ 1,610 $ 1,712 $ 1,712 Total Gold AISC (6) $ 1,376 $ 1,472 $ 1,426 $ 1,485 $ 1,444 $ 1,439 $ 1,439 Total Gold AISC (by-product) (6) $ 1,354 $ 1,531 $ 1,467 $ 1,540 $ 1,480 $ 1,373 $ 1,373 Co-Product AISC Consolidated ($/GEO) Boddington $ 1,019 $ 977 $ 1,108 $ 1,181 $ 1,067 $ 1,081 $ 1,081 Cadia $ - $ - $ - $ 1,342 $ 1,342 $ 1,027 $ 1,027 Peñasquito (2) $ 1,351 $ 1,581 N.M. $ 2,098 $ 1,756 $ 1,102 $ 1,102 Red Chris $ - $ - $ - $ 1,660 $ 1,660 $ 1,400 $ 1,400 Tier 1 Portfolio $ 1,322 $ 1,492 $ 2,422 $ 1,666 $ 1,565 $ 1,120 $ 1,120 Telfer $ - $ - $ - $ 2,580 $ 2,580 $ 3,745 $ 3,745 Non-Core Assets (5) $ - $ - $ - $ 2,580 $ 2,580 $ 3,745 $ 3,745 Total Co-Product GEO AISC (6) $ 1,322 $ 1,492 $ 2,422 $ 1,703 $ 1,579 $ 1,148 $ 1,148

(1) Attributable gold ounces sold excludes ounces related to the Pueblo Viejo mine, which is 40% owned by Newmont and accounted for as an equity method investment, and the Fruta del Norte mine, which is wholly owned by Lundin Gold whom the Company holds a 31.9% interest and is accounted for as an equity method investment. (2) For the three months ended June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2023, Peñasquito production was impacted due to the suspension of operations as a result of the Union labor strike. Sales activity recognized in the third quarter of 2023 was related to adjustments on provisionally price concentrate sales subject to final settlement. Consequently, price per ounce/pound metrics are not meaningful ("N.M"). (3) Represents attributable gold from Newmont's 40% interest in Pueblo Viejo, which is accounted for as an equity method investment. Attributable gold ounces produced at Pueblo Viejo are not included in attributable gold ounces sold, as noted in footnote (1). Income and expenses of equity method investments are included in Equity income (loss) of affiliates. (4) Represents attributable gold from Newmont's 31.9% interest in Lundin Gold, who wholly owns and operates the Fruta del Norte mine, which is accounted for on a quarterly-lag as an equity method investment. Attributable gold ounces produced by Lundin Gold represent prior quarter production and are not included in attributable gold ounces sold, as noted in footnote (1). Income and expenses of equity method investments are included in Equity income (loss) of affiliates. (5) Sites are classified as held for sale as of March 31, 2024. (6) Non-GAAP measure. See end of this release for reconciliation.

NEWMONT CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited, in millions except per share) 2023 (1) 2024 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Sales $ 2,679 $ 2,683 $ 2,493 $ 3,957 $ 11,812 $ 4,023 $ 4,023 Costs and expenses: Costs applicable to sales (2) 1,482 1,543 1,371 2,303 6,699 2,106 2,106 Depreciation and amortization 461 486 480 681 2,108 654 654 Reclamation and remediation 66 66 166 1,235 1,533 98 98 Exploration 48 66 78 73 265 53 53 Advanced projects, research and development 35 44 53 68 200 53 53 General and administrative 74 71 70 84 299 101 101 Loss on assets held for sale - - - - - 485 485 Impairment charges 4 4 2 1,881 1,891 12 12 Other expense, net 4 37 35 441 517 61 61 2,174 2,317 2,255 6,766 13,512 3,623 3,623 Other income (expense): Other income (loss), net 99 (17 ) 42 (212 ) (88 ) 121 121 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest (65 ) (49 ) (48 ) (81 ) (243 ) (93 ) (93 ) 34 (66 ) (6 ) (293 ) (331 ) 28 28 Income (loss) before income and mining tax and other items 539 300 232 (3,102 ) (2,031 ) 428 428 Income and mining tax benefit (expense) (213 ) (163 ) (73 ) (77 ) (526 ) (260 ) (260 ) Equity income (loss) of affiliates 25 16 3 19 63 7 7 Net income (loss) from continuing operations 351 153 162 (3,160 ) (2,494 ) 175 175 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 12 2 1 12 27 4 4 Net income (loss) 363 155 163 (3,148 ) (2,467 ) 179 179 Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests (12 ) - (5 ) (10 ) (27 ) (9 ) (9 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders $ 351 $ 155 $ 158 $ (3,158 ) $ (2,494 ) $ 170 $ 170 Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders: Continuing operations $ 339 $ 153 $ 157 $ (3,170 ) $ (2,521 ) $ 166 $ 166 Discontinued operations 12 2 1 12 27 4 4 $ 351 $ 155 $ 158 $ (3,158 ) $ (2,494 ) $ 170 $ 170 Weighted average common shares (millions): Basic 794 795 795 978 841 1,153 1,153 Effect of employee stock-based awards 1 - 1 1 - - - Diluted 795 795 796 979 841 1,153 1,153 Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders per common share: Basic: Continuing operations $ 0.42 $ 0.19 $ 0.20 $ (3.24 ) $ (3.00 ) $ 0.15 $ 0.15 Discontinued operations 0.02 - - 0.01 0.03 - - $ 0.44 $ 0.19 $ 0.20 $ (3.23 ) $ (2.97 ) $ 0.15 $ 0.15 Diluted: Continuing operations $ 0.42 $ 0.19 $ 0.20 $ (3.24 ) $ (3.00 ) $ 0.15 $ 0.15 Discontinued operations 0.02 - - 0.01 0.03 - - $ 0.44 $ 0.19 $ 0.20 $ (3.23 ) $ (2.97 ) $ 0.15 $ 0.15

(1) Certain amounts and disclosures in the prior year have been reclassified to conform to the current year presentation. (2) Excludes Depreciation and amortization and Reclamation and remediation.

NEWMONT CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited, in millions) 2023 (1) 2024 MAR JUN SEP DEC MAR JUN SEP DEC ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,657 $ 2,829 $ 3,190 $ 3,002 $ 2,336 Trade receivables 348 185 78 734 782 Investments 847 409 24 23 23 Inventories 1,067 1,111 1,127 1,663 1,385 Stockpiles and ore on leach pads 905 858 829 979 745 Derivative assets - - - 198 114 Other current assets 735 742 707 913 765 Current assets held for sale - - - - 5,656 Current assets 6,559 6,134 5,955 7,512 11,806 Property, plant and mine development, net 24,097 24,284 24,474 37,563 33,564 Investments 3,216 3,172 3,133 4,143 4,138 Stockpiles and ore on leach pads 1,691 1,737 1,740 1,935 1,837 Deferred income tax assets 170 166 138 268 210 Goodwill 1,971 1,971 1,971 3,001 2,792 Derivative assets - - - 444 412 Other non-current assets 670 669 673 640 576 Total assets $ 38,374 $ 38,133 $ 38,084 $ 55,506 $ 55,335 LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 648 $ 565 $ 651 $ 960 $ 698 Employee-related benefits 302 313 345 551 414 Income and mining taxes payable 213 155 143 88 136 Lease and other financing obligations 96 96 94 114 99 Debt - - - 1,923 - Other current liabilities 1,493 1,564 1,575 2,362 1,784 Current liabilities held for sale - - - - 2,351 Current liabilities 2,752 2,693 2,808 5,998 5,482 Debt 5,572 5,574 5,575 6,951 8,933 Lease and other financing obligations 451 441 418 448 436 Reclamation and remediation liabilities 6,603 6,604 6,714 8,167 6,652 Deferred income tax liabilities 1,800 1,795 1,696 2,987 3,094 Employee-related benefits 395 399 397 655 610 Silver streaming agreement 805 786 787 779 753 Other non-current liabilities 437 426 429 316 300 Total liabilities 18,815 18,718 18,824 26,301 26,260 Commitments and contingencies EQUITY Common stock 1,281 1,281 1,281 1,854 1,855 Treasury stock (261 ) (261 ) (263 ) (264 ) (274 ) Additional paid-in capital 17,386 17,407 17,425 30,419 30,436 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 23 13 8 14 (16 ) (Accumulated deficit) Retained earnings 948 785 623 (2,996 ) (3,111 ) Newmont stockholders' equity 19,377 19,225 19,074 29,027 28,890 Noncontrolling interests 182 190 186 178 185 Total equity 19,559 19,415 19,260 29,205 29,075 Total liabilities and equity $ 38,374 $ 38,133 $ 38,084 $ 55,506 $ 55,335

(1) Certain amounts and disclosures in the prior year have been reclassified to conform to the current year presentation.

NEWMONT CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited, in millions) 2023 (1) 2024 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 363 $ 155 $ 163 $ (3,148 ) $ (2,467 ) $ 179 $ 179 Non-cash adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 461 486 480 681 2,108 654 654 Loss on assets held for sale - - - - - 485 485 Net loss (income) from discontinued operations (12 ) (2 ) (1 ) (12 ) (27 ) (4 ) (4 ) Reclamation and remediation 61 59 167 1,219 1,506 94 94 Deferred income taxes 15 6 (24 ) (101 ) (104 ) 53 53 Change in fair value of investments (41 ) 42 41 5 47 (31 ) (31 ) (Gain) loss on asset and investment sales, net (36 ) - 2 231 197 (9 ) (9 ) Impairment charges 4 4 2 1,881 1,891 12 12 Other non-cash adjustments 28 13 44 21 106 9 9 Cash from operations before working capital (2) 843 763 874 777 3,257 1,442 1,442 Net change in operating assets and liabilities (362 ) (107 ) 127 (171 ) (513 ) (666 ) (666 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations 481 656 1,001 616 2,754 776 776 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of discontinued operations - 7 2 - 9 - - Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 481 663 1,003 616 2,763 776 776 Investing activities: ? ? Additions to property, plant and mine development (526 ) (616 ) (604 ) (920 ) (2,666 ) (850 ) (850 ) Proceeds from asset and investment sales 181 33 5 15 234 35 35 Return of investment from equity method investees - 30 - 6 36 25 25 Purchases of investments (525 ) (17 ) (3 ) (6 ) (551 ) (23 ) (23 ) Contributions to equity method investees (41 ) (23 ) (26 ) (18 ) (108 ) (15 ) (15 ) Proceeds from maturities of investments 557 424 374 8 1,363 - - Acquisitions, net - - - 668 668 - - Other 12 11 1 (2 ) 22 30 30 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (342 ) (158 ) (253 ) (249 ) (1,002 ) (798 ) (798 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities of discontinued operations - - - - - - - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (342 ) (158 ) (253 ) (249 ) (1,002 ) (798 ) (798 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of debt, net - - - - - 3,476 3,476 Repayment of debt - - - - - (3,423 ) (3,423 ) Dividends paid to common stockholders (318 ) (318 ) (318 ) (461 ) (1,415 ) (288 ) (288 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (34 ) (32 ) (41 ) (43 ) (150 ) (41 ) (41 ) Funding from noncontrolling interests 41 34 32 31 138 22 22 Payments on lease and other financing obligations (16 ) (16 ) (16 ) (19 ) (67 ) (18 ) (18 ) Payments for withholding of employee taxes related to stock-based compensation (22 ) - (2 ) (1 ) (25 ) (10 ) (10 ) Other (1 ) (2 ) (36 ) (45 ) (84 ) (17 ) (17 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (350 ) (334 ) (381 ) (538 ) (1,603 ) (299 ) (299 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (8 ) 4 (5 ) 7 (2 ) (3 ) (3 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, including cash and restricted cash reclassified to assets held for sale (219 ) 175 364 (164 ) 156 (324 ) (324 ) Less: cash and restricted cash reclassified to assets held for sale (3) - - - - - (395 ) (395 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (219 ) 175 364 (164 ) 156 (719 ) (719 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 2,944 2,725 2,900 3,264 2,944 3,100 3,100 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 2,725 $ 2,900 $ 3,264 $ 3,100 $ 3,100 $ 2,381 $ 2,381 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: ? Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,657 $ 2,829 $ 3,190 $ 3,002 $ 3,002 $ 2,336 $ 2,336 Restricted cash included in Other current assets 1 1 1 11 11 6 6 Restricted cash included in Other non-current assets 67 70 73 87 87 39 39 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 2,725 $ 2,900 $ 3,264 $ 3,100 $ 3,100 $ 2,381 $ 2,381

(1) Certain amounts and disclosures in the prior year have been reclassified to conform to the current year presentation. (2) Cash from operations before working capital is a non-GAAP metric with the most directly comparable GAAP financial metric being to Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, as shown reconciled above. (3) During the first quarter of 2024, certain non-core assets were determined to meet the criteria for assets held for sale. As a result, the related assets and liabilities, including $342 of Cash and cash equivalents and $53 of restricted cash, included in Other current assets and Other non-current assets, were reclassified to Current assets held for sale and Current liabilities held for sale, respectively.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standard meaning prescribed by GAAP. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures within Part II, Item 7 within our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on February 29, 2024 for further information on the non-GAAP financial measures presented below, including why management believes that its presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors.

Adjusted net income (loss)

Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders is reconciled to Adjusted net income (loss) as follows:

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 per share data (1) basic diluted Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders $ 170 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 Net loss (income) attributable to Newmont stockholders from discontinued operations (4 ) - - Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders from continuing operations 166 0.15 0.15 Loss on assets held for sale (2) 485 0.43 0.43 Change in fair value of investments (3) (31 ) (0.03 ) (0.03 ) Newcrest transaction and integration costs (4) 29 0.03 0.03 Settlement costs (5) 21 0.02 0.02 Impairment charges (6) 12 0.01 0.01 (Gain) loss on asset and investment sales, net (7) (9 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Restructuring and severance (8) 6 - - Reclamation and remediation charges (9) 6 - - Tax effect of adjustments (10) (147 ) (0.13 ) (0.13 ) Valuation allowance and other tax adjustments (11) 92 0.08 0.08 Adjusted net income (loss) $ 630 $ 0.55 $ 0.55 ? Weighted average common shares (millions): (12) 1,153 1,153

(1) Per share measures may not recalculate due to rounding. (2) Loss on assets held for sale, included in Loss on assets held for sale, represents the loss recorded for the six non-core assets and the development project that met the requirements to be presented as held for sale in 2024. (3) Change in fair value of investments, included in Other income (loss), net, primarily represents unrealized gains and losses related to the Company's investment in current and non-current marketable equity securities. (4) Newcrest transaction and integration costs, included in Other expense, net, represents costs incurred related to Newmont's acquisition of Newcrest completed in 2023 as well as subsequent integration costs. (5) Settlement costs, included in Other expense, net, are primarily comprised of wind down and demobilization costs related to the French Guiana project. (6) Impairment charges, included in Other expense, net, represents non-cash write-downs of various assets that are no longer in use and materials and supplies inventories. (7) (Gain) loss on asset and investment sales, net, included in Other income (loss), net, primarily represents the gain recognized on the purchase and sale of foreign currency bonds. (8) Restructuring and severance, included in Other expense, net, primarily represents severance and related costs associated with significant organizational or operating model changes implemented by the Company. (9) Reclamation and remediation charges, included in Reclamation and remediation, represent revisions to reclamation and remediation plans at the Company's former operating properties and historic mining operations that have entered the closure phase and have no substantive future economic value. (10) The tax effect of adjustments, included in Income and mining tax benefit (expense), represents the tax effect of adjustments in footnotes (2) through (9), as described above, and are calculated using the applicable regional tax rate. (11) Valuation allowance and other tax adjustments, included in Income and mining tax benefit (expense), is recorded for items such as foreign tax credits, capital losses, disallowed foreign losses, and the effects of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities. The adjustment for the three months ended March 31, 2024 reflects the net increase or (decrease) to net operating losses, capital losses, tax credit carryovers, and other deferred tax assets subject to valuation allowance of $(65), the effects of changes in foreign exchange rates on deferred tax assets and liabilities of $35, net reductions to the reserve for uncertain tax positions of $(2), recording of a deferred tax liability for the outside basis difference at Akyem of $117 due to the status change to held-for-sale, and other tax adjustments of $7. (12) Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share is calculated using diluted common shares in accordance with GAAP.

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 per share data (1) basic diluted Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders $ 351 $ 0.44 $ 0.44 Net loss (income) attributable to Newmont stockholders from discontinued operations (12 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders from continuing operations 339 0.42 0.42 Change in fair value of investments (2) (41 ) (0.05 ) (0.05 ) (Gain) loss on asset and investment sales, net (3) (36 ) (0.05 ) (0.05 ) Impairment charges (4) 4 - - Restructuring and severance (5) 2 - - Other (6) (4 ) - - Tax effect of adjustments (7) 16 0.02 0.02 Valuation allowance and other tax adjustments (8) 40 0.06 0.06 Adjusted net income (loss) $ 320 $ 0.40 $ 0.40 ? Weighted average common shares (millions): (9) 794 795

(1) Per share measures may not recalculate due to rounding. (2) Change in fair value of investments, included in Other income (loss), net, primarily represents unrealized gains and losses related to the Company's investment in current and non-current marketable and other equity securities. (3) (Gain) loss on asset and investment sales, net, included in Other income (loss), net, primarily represents the net gain recognized on the exchange of the previously held Maverix investment for Triple Flag and the subsequent sale of the Triple Flag investment. (4) Impairment charges, included in Other expense, net, represents non-cash write-downs of various assets that are no longer in use and materials and supplies inventories. (5) Restructuring and severance, included in Other expense, net, primarily represents severance and related costs associated with significant organizational or operating model changes implemented by the Company. (6) Other, included in Other income (loss), net, primarily represents income received on the favorable settlement of certain matters that were outstanding at the time of sale of the related investment in 2022. (7) The tax effect of adjustments, included in Income and mining tax benefit (expense), represents the tax effect of adjustments in footnotes (2) through (6), as described above, and are calculated using the applicable regional tax rate. (8) Valuation allowance and other tax adjustments, included in Income and mining tax benefit (expense), is recorded for items such as foreign tax credits, capital losses, disallowed foreign losses, and the effects of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities. The adjustment for the three months ended March 31, 2023 reflects the net increase or (decrease) to net operating losses, capital losses, tax credit carryovers, and other deferred tax assets subject to valuation allowance of $10, the effects of changes in foreign exchange rates on deferred tax assets and liabilities of $17, net reductions to the reserve for uncertain tax positions of $11, other tax adjustments of $2. (9) Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share is calculated using diluted common shares in accordance with GAAP.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization

Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders is reconciled to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as follows:

? Three Months Ended

March 31, ? 2024 2023 Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders $ 170 $ 351 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 9 12 Net (income) loss from discontinued operations (4 ) (12 ) Equity loss (income) of affiliates (7 ) (25 ) Income and mining tax expense (benefit) 260 213 Depreciation and amortization 654 461 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 93 65 EBITDA $ 1,175 $ 1,065 Adjustments: Loss on assets held for sale (1) $ 485 $ - Change in fair value of investments (2) (31 ) (41 ) Newcrest transaction and integration costs (3) 29 - Settlement costs (4) 21 - Impairment charges (5) 12 4 (Gain) loss on asset and investment sales, net (6) (9 ) (36 ) Restructuring and severance (7) 6 2 Reclamation and remediation charges (8) 6 - Other (9) - (4 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,694 $ 990

(1) Loss on assets held for sale, included in Loss on assets held for sale, represents the loss recorded for the six non-core assets and the development project that met the requirements to be presented as held for sale in 2024. (2) Change in fair value of investments, included in Other income (loss), net, primarily represents unrealized gains and losses related to the Company's investments in current and non-current marketable equity securities. (3) Newcrest transaction and integration costs, included in Other expense, net, represents costs incurred related to Newmont's acquisition of Newcrest completed in 2023 as well as subsequent integration costs. (4) Settlement costs, included in Other expense, net, are primarily comprised of wind-down and demobilization costs related to the French Guiana project in 2024 and litigation expenses in 2023. (5) Impairment charges, included in Other expense, net, represents non-cash write-downs of various assets that are no longer in use and materials and supplies inventories. (6) (Gain) loss on asset and investment sales, net, included in Other income (loss), net, in 2024 primarily represent the purchase and sale of foreign currency bonds. For 2023, primarily comprised of the net gain recognized on the exchange of the previously held Maverix investment for Triple Flag and the subsequent sale of the Triple Flag investment. (7) Restructuring and severance, included in Other expense, net, primarily represents severance and related costs associated with significant organizational or operating model changes implemented by the Company for all periods presented. (8) Reclamation and remediation charges, included in Reclamation and remediation, represent revisions to reclamation and remediation plans at the Company's former operating properties and historic mining operations that have entered the closure phase and have no substantive future economic value. (9) Other, included in Other income (loss), net, in 2023, represents income received during the first quarter of 2023, on the favorable settlement of certain matters that were outstanding at the time of sale of the related investment in 2022.

Free Cash Flow

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, to Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, which the Company believes to be the GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to Free Cash Flow, as well as information regarding Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities and Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities.

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (1) $ 776 $ 481 Less: Additions to property, plant and mine development (850 ) (526 ) Free Cash Flow $ (74 ) $ (45 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (2) $ (798 ) $ (342 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ (299 ) $ (350 )

(1) Includes payment of $291 for stamp duty tax, related to the Newcrest transaction, in the first quarter of 2024. (2) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities includes Additions to property, plant and mine development, which is included in the Company's computation of Free Cash Flow.

Attributable Free Cash Flow

Management uses Attributable Free Cash Flow as a non-GAAP measure to analyze cash flows generated from operations that are attributable to the Company. Attributable Free Cash Flow is Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities after deducting net cash flows from operations attributable to noncontrolling interests less Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of discontinued operations after deducting net cash flows from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interests less Additions to property, plant and mine development after deducting property, plant and mine development attributable to noncontrolling interests. The Company believes that Attributable Free Cash Flow is useful as one of the bases for comparing the Company's performance with its competitors. Although Attributable Free Cash Flow and similar measures are frequently used as measures of cash flows generated from operations by other companies, the Company's calculation of Attributable Free Cash Flow is not necessarily comparable to such other similarly titled captions of other companies.

The presentation of non-GAAP Attributable Free Cash Flow is not meant to be considered in isolation or as an alternative to Net income attributable to Newmont stockholders as an indicator of the Company's performance, or as an alternative to Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities as a measure of liquidity as those terms are defined by GAAP, and does not necessarily indicate whether cash flows will be sufficient to fund cash needs. The Company's definition of Attributable Free Cash Flow is limited in that it does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures due to the fact that the measure does not deduct the payments required for debt service and other contractual obligations or payments made for business acquisitions. Therefore, the Company believes it is important to view Attributable Free Cash Flow as a measure that provides supplemental information to the Company's Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

The following tables set forth a reconciliation of Attributable Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, to Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, which the Company believes to be the GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to Attributable Free Cash Flow, as well as information regarding Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities and Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Consolidated Attributable to

noncontrolling

interests (1) Attributable to

Newmont

Stockholders Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 776 $ (7 ) $ 769 Less: Additions to property, plant and mine development (2) (850 ) 4 (846 ) Free Cash Flow $ (74 ) $ (3 ) $ (77 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (3) $ (798 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ (299 )

(1) Adjustment to eliminate a portion of Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities and Additions to property, plant and mine development attributable to noncontrolling interests, which primarily relates to Merian (25%) for the three months ended March 31, 2024. (2) For the three months ended March 31, 2024, Merian had total consolidated Additions to property, plant and mine development of $15, on a cash basis. (3) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities includes Additions to property, plant and mine development, which is included in the Company's computation of Free Cash Flow.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Consolidated Attributable to

noncontrolling

interests (1) Attributable to

Newmont Stockholders Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 481 $ (12 ) $ 469 Less: Additions to property, plant and mine development (2) (526 ) 3 (523 ) Free Cash Flow $ (45 ) $ (9 ) $ (54 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (3) $ (342 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ (350 )

(1) Adjustment to eliminate a portion of Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities and Additions to property, plant and mine development attributable to noncontrolling interests, which relates to Merian (25%) for the three months ended March 31, 2023. (2) For the three months ended March 31, 2023, Merian had total consolidated Additions to property, plant and mine development of $13 on a cash basis. (3) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities includes Additions to property, plant and mine development, which is included in the Company's computation of Free Cash Flow.

Net Debt

Net Debt is calculated as Debt and Lease and other financing obligations less Cash and cash equivalents and time deposits included in Time deposits and other investments, as presented on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets. Cash and cash equivalents and time deposits are subtracted from Debt and Lease and other financing obligations as these are highly liquid, low-risk investments and could be used to reduce the Company's debt obligations.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of Net Debt, a non-GAAP financial measure, to Debt and Lease and other financing obligations, which the Company believes to be the GAAP financial measures most directly comparable to Net Debt.

? At March 31,

2024 At December 31,

2023 Debt $ 8,933 $ 8,874 Lease and other financing obligations 535 562 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (2,336 ) (3,002 ) Less: Cash and cash equivalents included in current assets held for sale (1) (342 ) - Net debt $ 6,790 $ 6,434

(1) During the first quarter of 2024, certain non-core assets were determined to meet the criteria for assets held for sale. As a result, the related assets and liabilities, including $342 of Cash and cash equivalents, were reclassified to Current assets held for sale and Current liabilities held for sale, respectively.

Costs applicable to sales per ounce/gold equivalent ounce

Costs applicable to sales per ounce/gold equivalent ounce are calculated by dividing the costs applicable to sales of gold and other metals by gold ounces or gold equivalent ounces sold, respectively. These measures are calculated for the periods presented on a consolidated basis.

The following tables reconcile these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Costs applicable to sales per ounce

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Costs applicable to sales (1)(2) $ 1,690 $ 1,239 Gold sold (thousand ounces) 1,599 1,208 Costs applicable to sales per ounce (3) $ 1,057 $ 1,025

(1) Includes by-product credits of $39 and $30 during the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023. (2) Excludes Depreciation and amortization and Reclamation and remediation. (3) Per ounce measures may not recalculate due to rounding.

Costs applicable to sales per gold equivalent ounce

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Costs applicable to sales (1)(2) $ 416 $ 243 Gold equivalent ounces sold - other metals (thousand ounces) (3) 502 265 Costs applicable to sales per gold equivalent ounce (4) $ 829 $ 918

(1) Includes by-product credits of $15 and $2 during the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023. (2) Excludes Depreciation and amortization and Reclamation and remediation. (3) Gold equivalent ounces is calculated as pounds or ounces produced multiplied by the ratio of the other metals price to the gold price, using Gold ($1,400/oz.), Copper ($3.50/lb.), Silver ($20.00/oz.), Lead ($1.00/lb.) and Zinc ($1.20/lb.) for each of 2024 and 2023. (4) Per ounce measures may not recalculate due to rounding.

Costs applicable to sales per gold ounce for Nevada Gold Mines (NGM)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Cost applicable to sales, NGM (1) $ 314 $ 286 Gold sold (thousand ounces), NGM 267 258 Costs applicable to sales per ounce, NGM (2) $ 1,177 $ 1,109

(1) Excludes Depreciation and amortization and Reclamation and remediation. (2) Per ounce measures may not recalculate due to rounding.

All-In Sustaining Costs

All-in sustaining costs represent the sum of certain costs, recognized as GAAP financial measures, that management considers to be associated with production. All-in sustaining costs per ounce amounts are calculated by dividing all-in sustaining costs by gold ounces or gold equivalent ounces sold.

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 Costs

Applicable

to

Sales(1)(2)(3) Reclamation

Costs(4) Advanced

Projects,

Research and

Development

and

Exploration(5) General and

Administrative Other

Expense,

Net(6) Treatment

and

Refining

Costs Sustaining

Capital

and Lease

Related

Costs(7)(8) All-In

Sustaining

Costs Ounces

(000)

Sold All-In

Sustaining

Costs Per

oz.(9) Gold Brucejack (10) $ 74 $ 1 $ - $ - $ - $ 1 $ 12 $ 88 34 $ 2,580 Red Chris (10) 7 - - - - 1 1 9 7 $ 1,277 Peñasquito 38 1 - - - 3 5 47 44 $ 1,079 Merian 90 2 2 - - - 19 113 74 $ 1,530 Cerro Negro 63 2 1 - 1 - 15 82 74 $ 1,120 Yanacocha 88 7 2 - - - 5 102 90 $ 1,123 Boddington 144 5 - - - 3 24 176 142 $ 1,242 Tanami 82 1 - - - - 22 105 91 $ 1,149 Cadia (10) 74 - 3 - - 6 30 113 114 $ 989 Lihir (10) 171 1 6 - - - 51 229 182 $ 1,256 Ahafo 159 4 - - - 1 22 186 184 $ 1,010 Nevada Gold Mines 314 4 2 2 1 2 95 420 267 $ 1,576 Corporate and Other (11) - - 30 90 1 - 4 125 - $ - Held for sale (14) CC&V 40 3 1 - 1 - 5 50 29 $ 1,735 Musselwhite 57 1 2 - 1 - 25 86 49 $ 1,766 Porcupine 63 5 2 - - - 19 89 61 $ 1,470 Éléonore 80 2 4 - - - 21 107 56 $ 1,920 Telfer (10) 70 2 3 - - 1 3 79 26 $ 3,017 Akyem 76 11 - 1 - - 8 96 75 $ 1,254 Total Gold $ 1,690 $ 52 $ 58 $ 93 $ 5 $ 18 $ 386 $ 2,302 1,599 $ 1,439 Gold equivalent ounces - other metals (12)(13) Red Chris (10) $ 31 $ - $ 2 $ - $ - $ 4 $ 6 $ 43 $ 31 $ 1,400 Peñasquito 255 9 1 - - 35 34 334 303 $ 1,102 Boddington 48 1 - - - 3 3 55 51 $ 1,081 Cadia (10) 67 - 2 - - 19 27 115 112 $ 1,027 Corporate and Other (11) - - 1 8 - - - 9 - $ - Held for sale (14) Telfer (10) 15 1 1 - - 2 1 20 5 $ 3,745 Total Gold Equivalent Ounces $ 416 $ 11 $ 7 $ 8 $ - $ 63 $ 71 $ 576 502 $ 1,148 Consolidated $ 2,106 $ 63 $ 65 $ 101 $ 5 $ 81 $ 457 $ 2,878

(1) Excludes Depreciation and amortization and Reclamation and remediation. (2) Includes by-product credits of $54. (3) Includes stockpile, leach pad, and product inventory adjustments of $2 at Brucejack, $1 at Peñasquito, $15 at Telfer, and $6 at NGM. (4) Reclamation costs include operating accretion and amortization of asset retirement costs of $33 and $30, respectively, and exclude accretion and reclamation and remediation adjustments at former operating properties that have entered the closure phase and have no substantive future economic value of $54 and $11, respectively. (5) Advanced projects, research and development and exploration excludes development expenditures of $1 at Peñasquito, $2 at Merian, $4 at Cerro Negro, $1 at Boddington, $8 at Tanami, $5 at Ahafo, $4 at Akyem, $3 at NGM, and $13 at Corporate and Other, totaling $41 related to developing new operations or major projects at existing operations where these projects will materially benefit the operation. (6) Other expense, net is adjusted for Newcrest transaction and integration costs of $29, settlement costs of $21, impairment charges of $12, and restructuring and severance of $6. (7) Excludes capitalized interest related to sustaining capital expenditures. (8) Includes finance lease payments and other costs for sustaining projects of $15. (9) Per ounce measures may not recalculate due to rounding. (10) Sites acquired through the Newcrest transaction. (11) Corporate and Other includes the Company's business activities relating to its corporate and regional offices and all equity method investments. (12) Gold equivalent ounces is calculated as pounds or ounces produced multiplied by the ratio of the other metals price to the gold price, using Gold ($1,400/oz.), Copper ($3.50/lb.), Silver ($20.00/oz.), Lead ($1.00/lb.) and Zinc ($1.20/lb.) pricing for 2024. (13) For the three months ended March 31, 2024, Red Chris sold 6 thousand tonnes of copper, Peñasquito sold 10 million ounces of silver, 29 thousand tonnes of lead and 61 thousand tonnes of zinc, Boddington sold 9 thousand tonnes of copper, Cadia sold 20 thousand tonnes of copper, and Telfer sold 1 thousand tonnes of copper. (14) Sites are classified as held for sale as of March 31, 2024.

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 Costs

Applicable

to

Sales

(1)(2)(3)(4) Reclamation

Costs (5) Advanced

Projects, Research and

Development

and

Exploration(6) General

and

Administrative Other

Expense,

Net(7) Treatment

and

Refining

Costs Sustaining

Capital

and Lease

Related

Costs(8)(9) All-In

Sustaining

Costs Ounces

(000)

Sold All-In

Sustaining

Costs Per

oz.(10) Gold CC&V $ 51 $ 2 $ 3 $ - $ - $ - $ 10 $ 66 48 $ 1,375 Musselwhite 58 1 1 - - - 14 74 44 $ 1,681 Porcupine 70 5 4 - - - 13 92 65 $ 1,412 Éléonore 75 2 1 - - - 19 97 68 $ 1,420 Peñasquito 67 3 - - - 4 12 86 56 $ 1,539 Merian 85 2 2 - - - 14 103 83 $ 1,235 Cerro Negro 70 1 1 - - - 12 84 61 $ 1,379 Yanacocha 56 7 3 - 1 - 3 70 53 $ 1,332 Boddington 167 4 1 - - 5 28 205 198 $ 1,035 Tanami 61 1 - - - - 17 79 65 $ 1,219 Ahafo 130 4 - - 1 - 44 179 131 $ 1,366 Akyem 63 10 - - - - 10 83 78 $ 1,067 Nevada Gold Mines 286 4 4 2 - 2 65 363 258 $ 1,405 Corporate and Other (11) - - 19 61 - - 2 82 - $ - Total Gold $ 1,239 $ 46 $ 39 $ 63 $ 2 $ 11 $ 263 $ 1,663 1,208 $ 1,376 Gold equivalent ounces - other metals (12)(13) Peñasquito $ 190 $ 7 $ 1 $ - $ - $ 34 $ 36 $ 268 199 $ 1,351 Boddington 53 1 1 - - 4 8 67 66 $ 1,019 Corporate and Other (11) - - 3 11 - - - 14 - $ - Total Gold Equivalent Ounces $ 243 $ 8 $ 5 $ 11 $ - $ 38 $ 44 $ 349 265 $ 1,322 Consolidated $ 1,482 $ 54 $ 44 $ 74 $ 2 $ 49 $ 307 $ 2,012

(1) Excludes Depreciation and amortization and Reclamation and remediation. (2) Includes by-product credits of $32. (3) Includes stockpile and leach pad inventory adjustments of $1 at Akyem, and $1 at NGM. (4) Beginning January 1, 2023, COVID-19 specific costs incurred in the ordinary course of business are recognized in Costs applicable to sales. (5) Reclamation costs include operating accretion and amortization of asset retirement costs of $24 and $30, respectively, and exclude accretion and reclamation and remediation adjustments at former operating properties that have entered the closure phase and have no substantive future economic value of $38 and $4, respectively. (6) Advanced projects, research and development and exploration excludes development expenditures of $2 at Peñasquito, $1 at Merian, $1 at Cerro Negro, $4 at Tanami, $6 at Ahafo, $3 at Akyem, $3 at NGM and $19 at Corporate and Other, totaling $39 related to developing new operations or major projects at existing operations where these projects will materially benefit the operation. (7) Other expense, net is adjusted for impairment charges of $4 and restructuring and severance costs of $2. (8) Excludes capitalized interest related to sustaining capital expenditures. (9) Includes finance lease payments for sustaining projects of $22. (10) Per ounce measures may not recalculate due to rounding. (11) Corporate and Other includes the Company's business activities relating to its corporate and regional offices and all equity method investments. (12) Gold equivalent ounces is calculated as pounds or ounces produced multiplied by the ratio of the other metals price to the gold price, using Gold ($1,400/oz.), Copper ($3.50/lb.), Silver ($20.00/oz.), Lead ($1.00/lb.) and Zinc ($1.20/lb.) pricing for 2023. (13) For the three months ended March 31, 2023, Peñasquito sold 6 million ounces of silver, 17 thousand tonnes of lead and 45 thousand tonnes of zinc, and Boddington sold 12 thousand tonnes of copper.

A reconciliation of the 2024 Gold AISC outlook to the 2024 Gold CAS outlook is provided below. The estimates in the table below are considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws.

2024 Outlook - Gold (1)(2) (in millions, except ounces and per ounce) Outlook Estimate Cost Applicable to Sales (3)(4) $ 6,900 Reclamation Costs (5) 190 Advanced Projects & Exploration (6) 160 General and Administrative (7) 235 Other Expense 10 Treatment and Refining Costs 135 Sustaining Capital (8) 1,495 Sustaining Finance Lease Payments 25 All-in Sustaining Costs $ 9,150 Ounces (000) Sold (9) 6,555 All-in Sustaining Costs per Ounce $ 1,400

(1) The reconciliation is provided for illustrative purposes in order to better describe management's estimates of the components of the calculation. Estimates for each component of the forward-looking All-in sustaining costs per ounce are independently calculated and, as a result, the total All-in sustaining costs and the All-in sustaining costs per ounce may not sum to the component ranges. While a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure has been provided for the 2024 AISC Gold Outlook on a consolidated basis, a reconciliation has not been provided on an individual site or project basis in reliance on Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K because such reconciliation is not available without unreasonable efforts. (2) All values are presented on a consolidated basis for Newmont. (3) Excludes Depreciation and amortization and Reclamation and remediation. (4) Includes stockpile and leach pad inventory adjustments. (5) Reclamation costs include operating accretion and amortization of asset retirement costs. (6) Advanced Project and Exploration excludes non-sustaining advanced projects and exploration. (7) Includes stock-based compensation. (8) Excludes development capital expenditures, capitalized interest and change in accrued capital. (9) Consolidated production for Merian is presented on a total production basis for the mine site and excludes production from Pueblo Viejo and Fruta del Norte.

Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio

Management uses net debt to Adjusted EBITDA as non-GAAP measures to evaluate the Company's operating performance, including our ability to generate earnings sufficient to service our debt. Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA represents the ratio of the Company's debt, net of cash and cash equivalents, to Adjusted EBITDA. Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA does not represent, and should not be considered an alternative to, net income (loss), operating income (loss), or cash flow from operations as those terms are defined by GAAP, and does not necessarily indicate whether cash flows will be sufficient to fund cash needs. Although Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA and similar measures are frequently used as measures of operations and the ability to meet debt service requirements by other companies, our calculation of net debt to Adjusted EBITDA measure is not necessarily comparable to such other similarly titled captions of other companies. The Company believes that net debt to Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and Board of Directors. Management's determination of the components of net debt to Adjusted EBITDA is evaluated periodically and based, in part, on a review of non-GAAP financial measures used by mining industry analysts. Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders is reconciled to Adjusted EBITDA as follows:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders $ 170 $ (3,158 ) $ 158 $ 155 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 9 10 5 - Net loss (income) from discontinued operations (4 ) (12 ) (1 ) (2 ) Equity loss (income) of affiliates (7 ) (19 ) (3 ) (16 ) Income and mining tax expense (benefit) 260 77 73 163 Depreciation and amortization 654 681 480 486 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 93 81 48 49 EBITDA 1,175 (2,340 ) 760 835 Adjustments: Loss on assets held for sale 485 - - - Change in fair value of investments (31 ) 5 41 42 Newcrest transaction and integration costs 29 427 16 21 Settlement costs 21 5 2 - Impairment charges 12 1,881 2 4 (Gain) loss on asset and investment sales, net (9 ) 231 2 - Restructuring and severance 6 5 7 10 Reclamation and remediation charges 6 1,158 104 (2 ) Pension settlements - 9 - - COVID-19 specific costs - 1 - - Other - - (1 ) - Adjusted EBITDA 1,694 1,382 933 910 12 month trailing Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,919 Newcrest pro forma adjusted EBITDA (pre-acquisition) (1) $ 883 12 month trailing pro forma Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,802 Total Debt $ 8,933 Lease and other financing obligations 535 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (2,336 ) Less: Cash and cash equivalents reclassified to current assets held for sale (2) (342 ) Total net debt $ 6,790 Net debt to pro forma Adjusted EBITDA 1.2

(1) Represents Newcrest's pre-acquisition Adjusted EBITDA on a US GAAP basis from January 1, 2023 through to the acquisition date, November 6, 2023. This amount is added to our adjusted EBITDA to include a full twelve months of Newcrest results on a pro forma basis for the rolling twelve months ended March 31, 2024. The pro forma adjusted EBITDA was derived from Newcrest unaudited financial information for the 10 months ended October 31, 2023 and November 1, 2023 through November 6, 2023, the acquisition date. Newcrest's pre-acquisition Adjusted EBITDA has been added to our adjusted EBITDA for the purposes of Net Debt to Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA ratio only. (2) During the first quarter of 2024, certain non-core assets were determined to meet the criteria for assets held for sale. As a result, $342 of Cash and cash equivalents were reclassified to Current assets held for sale.

Net average realized price per ounce/ pound

Average realized price per ounce/ pound are non-GAAP financial measures. The measures are calculated by dividing the net consolidated gold, copper, silver, lead and zinc sales by the consolidated gold ounces, copper pounds, silver ounces, lead pounds and zinc pounds sold, respectively. These measures are calculated on a consistent basis for the periods presented on a consolidated basis. Average realized price per ounce/ pound statistics are intended to provide additional information only, do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. The measures are not necessarily indicative of operating profit or cash flow from operations as determined under GAAP. Other companies may calculate these measures differently.

The following tables reconcile these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure:

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Consolidated gold sales, net $ 3,341 $ 2,303 Consolidated copper sales, net 297 110 Consolidated silver sales, net 201 117 Consolidated lead sales, net 60 32 Consolidated zinc sales, net 124 117 Total sales $ 4,023 $ 2,679

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Gold Copper Silver Lead Zinc (ounces) (pounds) (ounces) (pounds) (pounds) Consolidated sales: Gross before provisional pricing and streaming impact $ 3,329 $ 316 $ 182 $ 61 $ 149 Provisional pricing mark-to-market 30 9 4 - (3 ) Silver streaming amortization - - 27 - - Gross after provisional pricing and streaming impact 3,359 325 213 61 146 Treatment and refining charges (18 ) (28 ) (12 ) (1 ) (22 ) Net $ 3,341 $ 297 $ 201 $ 60 $ 124 Consolidated ounces/pounds sold (1)(2) 1,599 80 10 65 135 Average realized price (per ounce/pound): (3) Gross before provisional pricing and streaming impact $ 2,082 $ 3.95 $ 18.50 $ 0.95 $ 1.10 Provisional pricing mark-to-market 19 0.12 0.39 (0.01 ) (0.02 ) Silver streaming amortization - - 2.78 - - Gross after provisional pricing and streaming impact 2,101 4.07 21.67 0.94 1.08 Treatment and refining charges (11 ) (0.35 ) (1.26 ) (0.02 ) (0.16 ) Net $ 2,090 $ 3.72 $ 20.41 $ 0.92 $ 0.92

(1) Amounts reported in millions except gold ounces, which are reported in thousands. (2) For the three months ended March 31, 2024 the Company sold 36 thousand tonnes of copper, 29 thousand tonnes of lead, and 61 thousand tonnes of zinc. (3) Per ounce/pound measures may not recalculate due to rounding.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Gold Copper Silver Lead Zinc (ounces) (pounds) (ounces) (pounds) (pounds) Consolidated sales: Gross before provisional pricing and streaming impact $ 2,297 $ 105 $ 110 $ 35 $ 143 Provisional pricing mark-to-market 17 9 2 (2 ) (4 ) Silver streaming amortization - - 16 - - Gross after provisional pricing and streaming impact 2,314 114 128 33 139 Treatment and refining charges (11 ) (4 ) (11 ) (1 ) (22 ) Net $ 2,303 $ 110 $ 117 $ 32 $ 117 Consolidated ounces/pounds sold (1)(2) 1,208 26 6 36 99 Average realized price (per ounce/pound): (3) Gross before provisional pricing and streaming impact $ 1,901 $ 3.99 $ 17.98 $ 0.95 $ 1.44 Provisional pricing mark-to-market 14 0.33 0.30 (0.06 ) (0.04 ) Silver streaming amortization - - 2.56 - - Gross after provisional pricing and streaming impact 1,915 4.32 20.84 0.89 1.40 Treatment and refining charges (9 ) (0.14 ) (1.67 ) (0.03 ) (0.22 ) Net $ 1,906 $ 4.18 $ 19.17 $ 0.86 $ 1.18

(1) Amounts reported in millions except gold ounces, which are reported in thousands. (2) For the three months ended March 31, 2023 the Company sold 12 thousand tonnes of copper, 17 thousand tonnes of lead, and 45 thousand tonnes of zinc. (3) Per ounce/pound measures may not recalculate due to rounding.

Gold by-product metrics

Copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum are by-products often obtained during the process of extracting and processing the primary ore-body. In our GAAP Consolidated Financial Statements, the value of these by-products is recorded as a credit to our CAS and the value of the primary ore is recorded as Sales. In certain instances, copper, silver, lead and zinc are co-products, or a significant resource in the primary ore-body, and the revenue is recorded as Sales in our GAAP Consolidated Financial Statements.

Gold by-product metrics are non-GAAP financial measures that serve as a basis for comparing the Company's performance with certain competitors. As Newmont's operations are primarily focused on gold production, "Gold by-product metrics" were developed to allow investors to view Sales, CAS per ounce and AISC per ounce calculations that classify all copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum production as a by-product, even when copper, silver, lead or zinc is a significant resource in the primary ore-body. These metrics are calculated by subtracting copper, silver, lead and zinc sales recognized from Sales and including these amounts as offsets to CAS.

Gold by-product metrics are calculated on a consistent basis for the periods presented on a consolidated basis. These metrics are intended to provide supplemental information only, do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Other companies may calculate these measures differently as a result of differences in the underlying accounting principles, policies applied and in accounting frameworks, such as in IFRS.

The following tables reconcile these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures:

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Consolidated gold sales, net $ 3,341 $ 2,303 Consolidated other metal sales, net 682 376 Sales $ 4,023 $ 2,679 Costs applicable to sales $ 2,106 $ 1,482 Less: Consolidated other metal sales, net (682 ) (376 ) By-product costs applicable to sales $ 1,424 $ 1,106 Gold sold (thousand ounces) 1,599 1,208 Total Gold CAS per ounce (by-product) (1) $ 891 $ 916 Total AISC $ 2,878 $ 2,012 Less: Consolidated other metal sales, net (682 ) (376 ) By-product AISC $ 2,196 $ 1,636 Gold sold (thousand ounces) 1,599 1,208 Total Gold AISC per ounce (by-product) (1) $ 1,373 $ 1,354

(1) Per ounce measures may not recalculate due to rounding.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, zinc, lead, and silver. The company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in Africa, Australia, Latin America & Caribbean, North America, and Papua New Guinea. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social, and governance practices. Newmont is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution, and technical expertise. Founded in 1921, the company has been publicly traded since 1925.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements, Including Outlook Assumptions:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws. Where a forward-looking statement expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition; and often contain words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "will," "would," "estimate," "expect," "believe," "pending" or "potential." Forward-looking statements in this news release may include, without limitation, (i) estimates of future production and sales, including production outlook, average future production and upside potential, including our Full Potential initiatives and synergies; (ii) estimates of future costs applicable to sales and all-in sustaining costs; (iii) estimates of future capital expenditures, including development and sustaining capital; (iv) expectations regarding the Tanami Expansion 2, Ahafo North and Cadia Block Caves projects, including, without limitation, expectations for production, milling, costs applicable to sales and all-in sustaining costs, capital costs, mine life extension, construction completion commercial production, and other timelines; (v) any share repurchases; (vi) estimates of future cost reductions, synergies, including pre-tax synergies, savings and efficiencies, Full Potential and productivity improvements, and future cash flow enhancements through portfolio optimization, (vii) expectations regarding future exploration and the development, growth and potential of Newmont Corporation's ("Newmont"), project pipeline and investments; (viii) expectations regarding future investments or divestitures, including of non-core assets; (ix) expectations regarding free cash flow and returns to stockholders, including with respect to future dividends and future share repurchases, the dividend framework and expected payout levels; (x) expectations regarding future mineralization, including, without limitation, expectations regarding reserves and recoveries; (xi) expectations regarding organic growth in our operations; and (xii) other outlook. Estimates or expectations of future events or results are based upon certain assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Such assumptions, include, but are not limited to: (i) there being no significant change to current geotechnical, metallurgical, hydrological and other physical conditions; (ii) permitting, development, operations and expansion of operations and projects being consistent with current expectations and mine plans, including, without limitation, receipt of export approvals; (iii) political developments in any jurisdiction in which the Company operates being consistent with its current expectations; (iv) certain exchange rate assumptions for the Australian dollar to U.S. dollar and Canadian dollar to U.S. dollar, as well as other exchange rates being approximately consistent with current levels; (v) certain price assumptions for gold, copper, silver, zinc, lead and oil; (vi) prices for key supplies; (vii) the accuracy of current mineral reserve, mineral resource and mineralized material estimates; and (viii) other planning assumptions. Uncertainties include those relating to general macroeconomic uncertainty and changing market conditions, changing restrictions on the mining industry in the jurisdictions in which we operate, impacts to supply chain, including price, availability of goods, ability to receive supplies and fuel, and impacts of changes in interest rates. Such uncertainties could result in operating sites being placed into care and maintenance and impact estimates, costs and timing of projects. Uncertainties in geopolitical conditions could impact certain planning assumptions, including, but not limited to commodity and currency prices, costs and supply chain availabilities.

Future dividends beyond the dividend payable on June 27, 2024 to holders of record at the close of business on June 4, 2024 have not yet been approved or declared by the Board of Directors, and an annualized dividend payout or dividend yield has not been declared by the Board. Management's expectations with respect to future dividends are "forward-looking statements" and the Company's dividend policy is non-binding. The declaration and payment of future dividends remain at the discretion of the Board of Directors and will be determined based on Newmont's financial results, balance sheet strength, cash and liquidity requirements, future prospects, gold and commodity prices, and other factors deemed relevant by the Board.

For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that might impact future looking statements, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 29, 2024, under the heading "Risk Factors", and other factors identified in the Company's reports filed with the SEC, available on the SEC website or at www.newmont.com. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any "forward-looking statement," including, without limitation, outlook, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued "forward-looking statement" constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on "forward-looking statements" is at investors' own risk. Investors are also encouraged to review our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, expected to be filed on, or about April 29, 2024.

Notice Regarding Reserve and Resource:

Unless otherwise stated herein, the reserves stated in this release represent estimates at December 31, 2023, which could be economically and legally extracted or produced at the time of the reserve determination. Estimates of proven and probable reserves are subject to considerable uncertainty. Such estimates are, or will be, to a large extent, based on metal prices and interpretations of geologic data obtained from drill holes and other exploration techniques, which data may not necessarily be indicative of future results. Additionally, resource does not indicate proven and probable reserves as defined by the SEC or the Company's standards. Estimates of measured, indicated and inferred resource are subject to further exploration and development, and are, therefore, subject to considerable uncertainty. Inferred resources, in particular, have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and their economic and legal feasibility. The Company cannot be certain that any part or parts of the resource will ever be converted into reserves. For additional information on our reserves and resources, please see Item 2 of the Company's Form 10-K, filed on February 29, 2024 with the SEC.

