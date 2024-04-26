Manning Ventures Inc. Receives Gravity Survey Data from the Copper Hill Project, Nevada, USA

Vancouver, April 26, 2024 - Manning Ventures Inc. (the "Company" or "Manning") (CSE:MANN); (Frankfurt:1H5) is pleased to announce that it has received the final documentation from Magee Geophysical Services LLC of Reno Nevada, and the Interpretation of that data by J L Wright Geophysics of Nevada, for the recently completed gravity survey on its Copper Hill Project, located within the prolific Walker Lane Trend, Nevada, USA.

The gravity survey was conducted with the objective of aiding the company in defining the lithologic and structural setting of the Copper Hill Project, and to aid in identifying areas of potential copper mineralization.

The survey successfully identified a broad circular gravity anomaly underlying Copper Mountain, derivatives of the gravity data refined the vertical and horizontal components identifying two new zones showing similar gravity features of those at Copper Mountain. These two new zones represent new targets of potential skarn mineralization.

Wright, in his interpretation, highlighted that the gravity anomaly occurring under Copper Mountain displays a ring which is coincidental with historic magnetic signatures and skarn mineralization. This interpreted ring represents skarn / marble lithologies and is developed along the contact of the intrusion. Structurally, a number of northwest to west-northwest structural lineaments are evident in the gravity data with a lesser set of lineaments-oriented north-south to north-northeast, which bound basins to the east and west. Three of the prominent northwest to west-northwest structures bound the north side of the interpreted intrusion of Copper Mountain and form a "Structural Corridor". The southern structure of the three appears to facet the intrusion and parallels historic skarn workings within the intrusion.

The company is encouraged by the results and interpretation of the Gravity data and is currently awaiting results from the soil geochemical survey that completed over the property in March - April of this year. Full compilation of this data will greatly aid the company in its next phase of exploration.

Copper Hill is centered on a Jurassic Age quartz monzonite porphyry that intrudes the surrounding Triassic Age Luning Limestone, which was then cut by a variety of intrusive dikes. Zones of porphyry-related copper and gold-bearing skarn mineralization occur at the intrusive-limestone contacts and along fault zones in the intrusive.



Image 1: Gravity Survey Results, Copper Hill Project, Nevada, USA



Image 2: Location of Copper Hill, Walker Lane Trend, Nevada, USA

About the Copper Hill Project

Located within the prolific Walker Lane trend in southern Nevada, Copper Hill is situated one of the premier jurisdictions for precious metals mining in the world. Historic endowment within Walker Lane includes 50Moz Au, 700Moz Ag, and 4Mt Cu. Copper Hill hosts copper-gold-molybdenum mineralization in both porphyry and skarn styled deposits in Mineral County, Nevada. The property consists of 66 mineral claims covering an area of 2.3 miles. The property is located 22 miles north of Hawthorne, Nevada and is accessible using well-maintained County Roads.

The Project is centered on a Jurassic Age quartz monzonite porphyry intruding Triassic age Luning Limestone. The claims cover 2.3 sq miles and are 33 miles east of the Yerington Copper District which hosts the Yerington Copper Mine (Anaconda 1952-1978), Ann Mason Deposit, Bear Deposit, MacArthur Deposit, and the Pumpkin Hollow Mine.

Historically at Copper Hill, reported high-grade copper was mined from underground shafts from skarn and porphyry-copper styled mineralization at the Copper Mountain Mine. Between 1914 to 1926 mining from the "Copper Mountain Mine" produced an estimated 1,000,000 pounds of copper from shallow underground workings. Historic reporting from the period of production describes ore zones of contact skarn- type and porphyry-type mineralization with shipping grades ranging from 3.5 to 11.0% copper*.

*Historic Minning information was summarized from an "Unpublished Report on the Carson Sink Area, Nevada by F.C. Schrader, U.S. Geological Survey (Field work 1911-1920) 1947". Manning Ventures cautions investors that the historic exploration and production information is believed to be accurate but has not been verified by a qualified person.

The Copper Hill mineralizing system forms a topographic high surrounded and partially covered by younger volcanic rocks. Mineralization identified at Copper Hill are bornite, chalcocite, chalcopyrite, chrysocolla, copper-native, covellite, cuprite, gold, malachite, molybdenite, silver, sphalerite (rare), and tetrahedrite.

The Copper Mountain area was explored between 1959 to 1979 by Idaho Minning Corp. and Walker-Martel who conducted ground geophysics, underground mapping, prospecting and reported 6000 feet of Rotary drilling. Since that time ground magnetics were conducted in 2007.

Rock sampling collected at this time returned values from select samples of 7.2% and 12.7% copper and 1.06 g/t gold and 1.19 g/t gold respectively.

The target being sought at Copper Hill is a porphyry styled copper-molybdenum-gold deposit.

Warren Robb P.Geo., is the designated Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for the technical information contained in this release.

About Manning

Manning Ventures is a mineral exploration and development company focused metals and materials critical to the growing Energy Metals space. Manning's project portfolio is focused on Copper in Nevada, Lithium/Copper in Ontario and Quebec, and multiple Iron Ore projects in Quebec.

