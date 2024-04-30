Arbor Metals Completes Interpretation of Ground Magnetometer Survey at Jarnet Lithium Project

Vancouver, April 30th, 2024 - Arbor Metals Corp. ("Arbor" or the "Company") (TSXV:ABR), (FWB:432) is pleased to announce the successful completion of the interpretation of its 277-line km ground magnetometer survey conducted over the Jarnet claims in February of this year. This critical milestone marks a significant advancement in the Company's exploration efforts within the St. James Bay Lithium Camp.

The interpretation of the ground magnetometer survey revealed a strong correlation between interpreted pegmatites and those identified during the 2023 prospecting program. Moreover, the survey has unveiled new exploration targets: magnetic lineaments resulting from the magnetic contrast between pegmatites and surrounding rocks, exhibiting a heightened magnetic signature.

In the Corvette Lake Lithium Camp, pegmatites serve as the primary host for high-grade lithium mineralization, predominantly in the form of spodumene. The identification of magnetic lineaments presents promising opportunities for discovering additional lithium mineralization within the Jarnet project area.

These interpretation results will serve as a guide for the Company's 2024 soil sampling program, enhancing efficiency and productivity in identifying lithium mineralization targets. Furthermore, the Company is actively collating the results of the geophysical interpretation with historic airborne datasets and prospecting data to pinpoint priority zones of interest.

Mark Ferguson, President of Arbor, commented on the significance of the interpretation results, stating, "We are delighted by the strong correlation observed between interpreted pegmatites and those identified in our previous prospecting program. Additionally, the discovery of new exploration targets underscores the vast potential of the Jarnet Lithium Project. These findings mark an exciting development in our exploration journey and will guide our future activities as we strive to unlock the project's full potential."

Arbor remains committed to conducting its exploration activities in an environmentally sensitive manner and collaboratively engaging with local communities and Indigenous nations. The Company values the importance of sustainable resource development and endeavors to ensure that its operations positively contribute to the well-being of the environment and stakeholders.

Martin Demers, PGeo, registered in the Province of Québec (ogq No. 770), a consultant to Arbor and a qualified person under National Instrument 43 101 -- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed the technical contents of this news release and has approved the disclosure of the technical information contained herein.

Arbor Metals Corp. is a mining exploration company focused on developing high-value, geographically significant mineral projects worldwide. Arbor is paving the way for advanced mineral exploration as it oversees world-class mining projects. The Company is confident that combining quality projects with proven strategies and a dedicated team will yield exceptional outcomes.

The Jarnet, Corvette Lake and St. Pierre lithium projects, located in the James Bay region of Quebec, comprises 83 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 5,606 hectares. The projects are contiguous to the Corvette-FCI property, where diamond drilling has confirmed significant lithium mineralization representing one of the highest-profile lithium exploration projects in the sector.



