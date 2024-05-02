Menü Artikel
Sage Potash Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of 13,500,000 shares

VANCOUVER, May 2, 2024 - Sage Potash Corp., (TSXV: SAGE) (OTC: SGPTF) ("Sage" or the "Company") will be undertaking a non-brokered private placement of 13,500,000 common shares at $0.135 each, for gross proceeds of up to $1,822,500.

The gross proceeds will be used for the advancement of its mineral properties and for general administration expenses. All securities issued under the private placement will be subject to a four-month hold.

Peter Hogendoorn, CEO, of Sage commented: "The Company is pleased to announce this substantial private placement. Upon completion, we will be fully focused on advancing the drilling and pilot production phase throughout the balance of this year. We are grateful for the ongoing support of our shareholders during these challenging markets and look forward to delivering significant value on their investments."

Sage Potash is a Canadian company vested solely in the Sage Plain Property and intends through sustainable solution mining techniques to become a prominent domestic potash producer within the Paradox Basin situated in Utah. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or contact the Company by email at info@sagepotash.com.

Website: www.sagepotash.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Peter Hogendoorn
CEO & Executive Chairman

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE Sage Potash Corp.



Contact
Peter Hogendoorn, CEO & Executive Chairman, +1(604)-764-2158, info@sagepotash.com
