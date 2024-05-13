Ivanhoe Mines Founder and Executive Co-Chairman, Robert Friedland, to address Bloomberg's Qatar Economic Forum on May 16, 2024

Ivanhoe Mines President, Marna Cloete, to present at the BofA Securities Global Metals, Mining & Steel Conference on May 14, 2024

Toronto, May 13, 2024 - Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF), a leading diversified mining company, is pleased to announce that its Founder and Executive Co-Chairman, Robert Friedland, will participate in a keynote discussion with Erik Schatzker, Editorial Director of Bloomberg New Economy, at the prestigious Qatar Economic Forum in Doha, on Thursday May 16, 2024, at 6:50 am ET (3:50 am PT).

Please visit https://www.qatareconomicforum.com/ for more information. A video replay will be available at www.ivanhoemines.com.

Ivanhoe Mines is also excited to announce that its President, Marna Cloete, will be presenting at the BofA Securities' 2024 Global Metals, Mining and Steel Conference held in Miami, Florida. Ms. Cloete's presentation is scheduled for May 14, 2024, at 2:30 pm ET (11:30 am PT).

Investors, industry stakeholders and interested parties are invited to join Ms. Cloete's live presentation through the following link: https://bofa.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/metalsminingsteel2024/idc7kpXF.cfm.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canadian mining company focused on advancing its three principal projects in Southern Africa; the expansion of the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex in the DRC, the construction of the tier-one Platreef palladium-nickel-platinum-rhodium- copper-gold project in South Africa; and the restart of the historic ultra-high-grade Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-silver mine, also in the DRC.

Ivanhoe Mines also is exploring across circa 2,650 km2 of highly prospective, 60-100% owned exploration licences in the Western Forelands, located adjacent to the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex in the DRC. Ivanhoe is exploring for new sedimentary copper discoveries, as well as expanding and further defining its high-grade Makoko, Kiala, and Kitoko copper discoveries.

Follow Robert Friedland (@robert_ivanhoe) and Ivanhoe Mines (@IvanhoeMines_) on X.

Information contacts

Investors

Vancouver: Matthew Keevil +1.604.558.1034

London: Tommy Horton +44 7866 913 207

Media

Vancouver: Tanya Todd +604-657-9010

