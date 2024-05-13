Menü Artikel
Atlantic Lithium discusses key project developments and Ghana Stock Exchange listing

16:35 Uhr  |  NewsDirect
Atlantic Lithium Ltd. (AIM:ALL, OTCQX:ALLIF, ASX:A11) Executive Chairman Neil Herbert and General Manager for Exploration Iwan Williams discuss several key updates in an interview with Proactive's Stephen Gunnion.

Herbert shared his thoughts on Ganfeng Lithium's plan to take full control of the Goulamina Project in Mali, highlighting that it leaves Atlantic Lithium's Ewoyaa property in Ghana as one of the few remaining independent lithium projects in Africa slated for production. He noted the Ewoyaa project's low capital and operational expenses, deeming it significant for the lithium industry amid growing demand for electric vehicles and battery production, particularly in China.

Williams, recently appointed to the post, elaborated on his extensive background in mineral exploration across Africa and beyond, bringing over 30 years of experience to his role at Atlantic Lithium. He detailed recent exploration activities, including drilling at the Dog-Leg target at Ewoyaa, aimed at expanding the mineral resource. Future plans include further drilling to explore depth extensions of pegmatite formations, indicating optimism for significant resource growth.

Additionally, Herbert discussed the upcoming listing of Atlantic Lithium on the Ghana Stock Exchange, emphasising it as a milestone for local investment and a commitment made to the Ghanaian government. He also outlined ongoing offtake discussions and regulatory progress expected to significantly impact the company's funding and project development timeline.

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/atlantic-lithium-discusses-key-project-developments-and-ghana-stock-exchange-listing-312113339

Mineninfo

Atlantic Lithium Ltd.

Atlantic Lithium Ltd.
Bergbau
Australien
A14NU0
AU0000XINEX3
www.atlanticlithium.com.au
