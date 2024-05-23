SSR Mining Announces Closing of Sale of San Luis Project to Highlander Silver

SSR Mining Inc. (Nasdaq/TSX: SSRM; ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the sale of the San Luis project (the "Project") located in Central Peru to Highlander Silver Corp. ("Highlander Silver") (CSE:HSLV) following the receipt of all required regulatory approvals and satisfaction of all closing conditions. As consideration for the sale, SSR Mining received US$5 million in cash. SSR Mining may also receive up to US$37.5 million in contingent payments payable in cash. The contingent payments are expected to be received in five installments beginning with the commencement of an initial drilling program at the Project and ending on the second anniversary of commercial production from the Project. A 4.0% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on the Project was also issued to SSR Mining concurrently with closing of the transaction. Under the terms of the agreement, at any time until commencement of construction, half of the NSR royalty can be repurchased by Highlander Silver for US$15 million cash.

