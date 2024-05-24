Alamos Gold Announces Results of the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders
TORONTO, May 24, 2024 - Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI; NYSE:AGI) ("Alamos" or the "Company") today reported a summary of the voting results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting").
Results of the Meeting
The Company is reporting the voting results of its Meeting held virtually on Thursday, May 23, 2024. The summary of the results are as follows:
Total Shares Voted: 311,400,921
Total Shares Issued and Outstanding: 397,904,654
Total Percentage of Shares Voted: 78.26%
1. Election of Directors
Each of the nominee directors listed in Alamos' management proxy circular dated April 1, 2024 was elected as a director as set forth in the table below:
|Name of Nominee
|Vote For
|%
|Withheld Vote
|%
|Elaine Ellingham
|248,281,346
|88.46
|32,373,578
|11.54
|David Fleck
|214,737,807
|76.51
|65,917,118
|23.49
|David Gower
|250,982,116
|89.43
|29,672,810
|10.57
|Claire M. Kennedy
|276,690,714
|98.59
|3,964,211
|1.41
|John A. McCluskey
|279,466,659
|99.58
|1,188,266
|0.42
|Monique Mercier
|276,809,925
|98.63
|3,845,000
|1.37
|Paul J. Murphy
|276,558,586
|98.54
|4,096,340
|1.46
|J. Robert S. Prichard
|278,448,750
|99.21
|2,206,175
|0.79
|Shaun Usmar
|279,335,396
|99.53
|1,319,529
|0.47
2. Appointment and Compensation of Auditors
KPMG LLP was appointed as the Company's auditor and the directors were authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration.
|Vote For
|%
|Withheld Vote
|%
|KPMG LLP
|305,534,843
|98.12
|5,866,078
|1.88
3. Amendment to Articles of Incorporation
The resolution approving an amendment to the Company's articles of incorporation to increase the permitted size of the Board of Directors from ten (10) to twelve (12) directors was passed.
|Vote For
|%
|Vote Against
|%
|Articles of Incorporation Amendment
|307,541,514
|98.76
|3,859,400
|1.24
4. Approval of Approach to Executive Compensation
The non-binding advisory resolution approving the Company's approach to Executive Compensation was passed.
|Vote For
|%
|Vote Against
|%
|Executive Compensation
|276,150,864
|98.40
|4,504,059
|1.60
About Alamos
Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos mine in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a strong portfolio of growth projects, including the Phase 3+ Expansion at Island Gold, and the Lynn Lake project in Manitoba, Canada. Alamos employs more than 1,900 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. The Company's shares are traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol "AGI".
