Sage Potash Closes Private Placement of $1,822,500

VANCOUVER, May 27, 2024 - Sage Potash Corp., (TSXV: SAGE) (OTC: SGPTF) ("Sage" or the "Company") has closed its non-brokered private placement of 13,500,000 common shares for total proceeds of $1,822,500. The proceeds will be used for the advancement of its mineral properties and for general administration expenses. The private placement is subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange, and all securities issued under the private placement will be subject to a four-month hold which expires on September 28, 2024. The Company paid finder's fees of $10,800 and issued 80,000 broker warrants. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to purchase, from today's date up to May 27, 2025, one common share of the Company at a price of $0.25 per share.

Peter Hogendoorn, the Company's CEO, comments: "We are extremely pleased to have attracted strategic investors who understand and appreciate the value of our project, namely a comprehensive and strategic land and mineral portfolio hosting a 280MMT inferred resource* of high-grade, clean chemistry potash, with a pilot production strategy in place and permitting to water access, cavern development and waste disposal wells. We look forward to providing further updates of fundamental developments as we advance our project."

*NI 43-101 Technical Report Effective Date: November 21, 2022. Revised and amended date, February 8, 2023

