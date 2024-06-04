New Gold Publishes 2023 Esg Reports

PROVIDES CORPORATE ACTIVITIES UPDATE

(All dollar figures are in US dollars unless otherwise indicated)

TORONTO, June 4, 2024 - New Gold Inc. ("New Gold" or the "Company") (TSX: NGD) (NYSE American: NGD) is pleased to announce the publication of its 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance Reports (the "2023 ESG Reports") and its 2023 Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures Report (the "TCFD Report"). New Gold has published an annual ESG Report since 2015 (formerly, the Sustainability Report), reporting on the sustainability-related material topics that matter most to our stakeholders. The 2023 ESG Report and TCFD Report are available on New Gold's Sustainability Microsite, accessible through www.newgold.com.

"New Gold's impressive sustainability performance in 2023 was made possible by the dedicated teams working on the ground to advance our environmental, social and governance performance," stated Patrick Godin, President and CEO. "These 2023 ESG Reports capture our achievements over the past year, but they also showcase the spirit of who we are. At New Gold, we live by our Core Values and our notable performance is an embodiment of these practices. I am proud of our team for their shared achievements in 2023 and look forward to continuing to embed ESG into our operations as One New Gold."

Gillian Davidson, Chair of Technical and Sustainability Committee, commented "As a company, sustainability is core to our strategy and decision making. I am pleased to see the progress of our work and the release of New Gold's 2023 ESG Reports. These reports demonstrate our commitments and priorities in embedding sustainability throughout the organization. During the year, the New Gold team have worked collaboratively internally and externally to advance us towards our sustainability goals, and I congratulate them on a successful year."

New Gold's 2023 ESG Reports were prepared in alignment with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Metals and Mining Standards, the Mining Local Procurement Reporting Mechanism (LPRM) and Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations.

2023 ESG Highlights

Strategic Partnership Agreement with Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Successfully Closed

The previously announced strategic partnership agreement with Ontario Teacher's Pension Plan at the New Afton Mine closed at the end of May. The previously announced partnership increased New Gold's effective free cash flow interest in the New Afton Mine increased to 80.1%. Ontario Teachers' free cash flow interest in New Afton has now reduced from 46.0% to 19.9% in exchange for an upfront cash payment of $255 million from New Gold.

New Gold About

New Gold is a Canadian-focused intermediate mining company with a portfolio of two core producing assets in Canada, the Rainy River gold mine and the New Afton copper-gold mine. The Company also holds other Canadian-focused investments. New Gold's vision is to build a leading diversified intermediate gold company based in Canada that is committed to the environment and social responsibility.

