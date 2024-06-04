Cascade Copper Reports Channel Sample Results from the Centrefire Copper-Gold Project

Highlights include 0.82% Cu - June 4, 2024. Cascade Copper Corp. (CSE: "CASC") ("Cascade" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the results from a priority channel sampling program at its Centrefire Copper and Gold Project (the "Project") located ~40 kilometres northeast of Dryden, Ontario, Canada. The results indicate significant copper, gold, and silver values over substantial widths. A summary of results can be found below in Table 1.

Table 1: Summary Table of Results Across the Seven Channel Areas

Channel Length m Cu % Au g/t Ag g/t Cu Eq* 1 9.0 0.21 0.625 1.933 0.68 2 7.0 0.49 1.645 2.486 1.71 3 4.9 0.09 0.116 0.173 0.17 4 5.0 0.46 0.578 2.420 0.91 5 4.0 0.38 1.191 3.350 1.28 6 7.0 0.27 0.877 2.514 0.93 7 5.0 0.82 1.168 6.640 1.73

*CuEq uses copper price at $4.00/lb, gold price at $2,000/oz, and silver price at $25/oz. The calculation is as follows: CuEq = Cu%+(Au grade x Au price + Ag grade x Ag price) / grams per Troy oz / (Cu price x 22.046) and assumes 100% recoveries as no metallurgy has been performed.

Shannon Baird, VP Exploration for Cascade Copper explains "The results from the channel sampling at Centrefire are encouraging in several ways. First, they confirm the tenor of historic values and in some cases are better than we have seen before. It is also our impression that an EM conductor identified by an Airborne VTEM survey completed in 2010 is coincident with the mineralized surface gossan sampled in this program and could be mineralized over the identified length of 800 meters. A second parallel conductor that was sampled also shows significant values. Our next steps will be to evaluate the broader extent of these EM conductors and then to drill those areas where surface values are the greatest."

A total of 43 samples were taken across the 7 channel locations. The samples where contiguous samples of 1.0m or 0.5m in length within each priority channel area. Individual copper values ranged from 2.36% over 1m in Channel 7 to 95.2 ppm over 1m in Channel 6 with 49% of the samples assaying over 0.25% Cu. Gold values ranged from 3.61 g/t over 1m in Channel 2 to 0.017 g/t in Channel 6 with 63% of the samples assaying over 0.5 g/t Au. Silver values ranged from 10.5 g/t over 1m in Channel 7 to below detection in Channel 6 with 67% of the samples assaying over 1.0 g/t Ag.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Results of Channel Sampling at the Main Gossan Zone at the Centrefire Copper-Gold Project.

Discussion of Results

It is noted that at many of the channels, the samples at the end of the sequences returned high values. This infers that the mineralization may continue beyond the areas that have been sampled. Channel area 7 is an example where the last sample at the south end returned 2.36% copper and 1.41 g/t gold while the last sample to the north returned 0.38% copper and 1.95 g/t gold. Also to note that the best channel (Channel 7) was the east-most area sampled and indicates that mineralization may continue further to the east.

Cascade Copper is encouraged by the results of this program as it confirms the EM conductor in the area of the Main Gossan is mineralized with significant copper, gold, and silver values. This upgrades the potential of the other identified conductors within the Centrefire Project area. Cascade has identified over five linear kilometres of EM conductors on the western block of the project area. The eastern portion of the project area has not seen any EM surveys but contains similar geology and magnetic trends as the western project area (See Figure 2).

Next Steps

The Corporation plans to continue exploration at Centrefire with a proposed diamond drill program to test the subsurface continuity of the copper and gold mineralization. The drilling will focus on the Main Gossan Zone. Additional ground work such as mapping, sampling, and surface geophysics will investigate the identified EM conductors as well as the high mag axes that are deemed to convey iron formations that are known to host high grade gold systems. The northeast portion of the project area that was recently staked, will see some airborne magnetic and/or EM surveys and prospecting.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2: EM Conductor Axes and High Magnetic Trends across the Centrefire Project area. EM Conductors and High Magnetic Trends to be Investigated in Future Programs.

Sample Procedure and QA/QC

All rock samples collected were submitted to AGAT Laboratories at their Thunder Bay, ON sample preparation facility for preparation and analysis. AGAT Labs meets all requirements of International Standards ISO/IEC 17025:2005 and ISO 9001:2015 for analytical procedures. Each sample was photographed, tagged, and bagged for analysis. Samples were analyzed using AGAT's 50g Fire Assay Fusion method (202-551) with an AAS finish for gold and by a 34-element four acid digest ICP-OES analysis (201-070) with additional analysis for Ore Grade Cu (201-470). Results were reported in parts per million (ppm) and converted to percent (%), or grams per tonne (g/t) when applicable.

The Qualified Person responsible for the technical content of this press release is Shannon Baird, P.Geo, Vice President of Exploration for Cascade Copper Corp.

About Cascade Copper

The Corporation is an exploration stage natural resource company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral resource properties with the intention, if warranted, of placing them into production. Cascade is focused on exploration, development, and acquisition of quality exploration properties. More specifically, Cascade's objective is to conduct an exploration program on its flagship Rogers Creek Property located in the Coast Mountain Belt of British Columbia about 90 kilometres northeast of Vancouver, in the Southwest Mining Region. Cascade currently now has five projects, including the Centrefire Copper-Gold Project, the Copper Plateau Copper-Moly Project, the Fire Mountain Copper-Gold Project, the Bendor Gold Project, and the flagship Rogers Creek Copper-Gold Project.

