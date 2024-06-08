Tisdale Clean Energy Hires Senergy Capital for IR and Communications Services

Vancouver B.C., June 7, 2024 - Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. ("Tisdale" or the "Company") (CSE: TCEC), (OTCQB: TCEFF), (FSE: T1KC), is pleased to announce that it has engaged Senergy Communications Capital Inc. ("Senergy") to provide investor relations and online communications services to the Company.

Senergy's services will consist of content creation, strategic messaging, and corporate communications.

Senergy is a Vancouver, British Columbia based communications and media marketing company focused on helping public companies reach new investors and maintain relationships with shareholders using online strategies. Senergy has the ability to execute and deliver effective investor relations services between public companies and investors. For more information regarding Senergy please visit: senergy.capital.

Senergy has been retained for an initial period of one month commencing June 12th, 2024, and will continue on a month-to-month basis. In consideration of the services provided by Senergy, the Company has agreed to pay Senergy a fee of $20,000 plus GST per month. Senergy and its principal and Chief Executive Officer Aleem Fidai are at arm's length to the Company and have advised they do not own any securities in the Company.

For further information please contact:

Tel: 604-970-4330

info@tisdalecleanenergy.com



Tisdale Clean Energy Corp.

Suite 2200, HSBC Building, 885 West Georgia St.

Vancouver, BC V6C 3E8 Canada

www.tisdalecleanenergy.com

