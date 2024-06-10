FPX Nickel to Expand Mich Property Exploration with 350% Claim Increase and Summer Surface Program

CEO Martin Turenne joined Steve Darling from Proactive toCEO Martin Turenne joined Steve Darling from Proactive to announce the re-initiation of exploration activities at the Company's Mich property in the Yukon. The Company has recently expanded its claims at Mich by over 350% and will conduct a wide-ranging surface sampling program over the summer of 2024 with the goal of advancing Mich to drill-ready status.Turenne told Proactive that the company is looking to conduct geological mapping and surface sampling, aiming to expand the footprint of known awaruite nickel mineralization, from where previous sampling and drilling has generated positive results.has been awarded a non-repayable grant under the Yukon Mineral Exploration Program, which will be used to offset program costs.The expanded exploration program is designed to leverage historical data and new findings to refine FPX's geological understanding of the Mich property. This will involve detailed geological mapping and systematic surface sampling to identify new zones of nickel mineralization. By combining historical data with new results from the 2024 fieldwork, FPX aims to develop a comprehensive geological model that will inform the planning of a future drill program.'s recent expansion of its claim area at Mich reflects the Company's commitment to unlocking the full potential of this promising nickel project. The significant increase in claim size provides a larger exploration area and enhances the likelihood of discovering additional nickel-rich zones. The surface sampling program scheduled for summer 2024 will be crucial in identifying these zones and advancing the project to the next stage of development.The non-repayable grant from the Yukon Mineral Exploration Program is a testament to the project's potential and the support of the local government for mineral exploration activities. This funding will helpmanage exploration costs and focus on maximizing the value of the Mich property.As the company prepares for the 2024 exploration season, Turenne emphasized the importance of integrating new data with historical work to refine their exploration strategy. The synthesis of these datasets will enableto target high-potential areas more effectively and plan a robust drilling program that aims to confirm and expand the known nickel resources at Mich.Proactive Canada+1 604-688-8158action@proactiveinvestors.comView source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/fpx-nickel-to-expand-mich-property-exploration-with-350-claim-increase-and-summer-surface-program-764460514