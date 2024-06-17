Skeena Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, June 17, 2024 - Skeena Resources Ltd. (TSX:SKE)(NYSE SKE) ("Skeena" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held in Vancouver, British Columbia, on June 17, 2024. Shareholders approved the re?election of all Directors. The number of Directors and the reappointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as auditor of the Company were also approved by over 99% of shareholders who voted. Additionally, the Shareholder Rights Plan adopted by the Board of Directors on November 14, 2023 was allowed to expire on May 14, 2024 rather than calling a meeting of shareholders in order to approve the Shareholder Rights Plan prior to that date.

A total of 64,349,256 shares were voted, representing 70.9% of the common shares that were issued and outstanding at the record date for the AGM. Refer to Table 1 below for the detailed results of the votes for each Director.

Table 1: Detailed Voting Results for Re-election of Directors

Nominee Votes For Percentage For Walter Coles 60,398,449 99.8% Craig Parry 40,352,117 66.7% Randy Reichert 60,229,897 99.5% Suki Gill 55,360,141 91.5% Greg Beard 60,161,103 99.4% Nathalie Sajous 60,372,741 99.7%

About Skeena

Skeena Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mining exploration and development company focused on revitalizing the Eskay Creek and Snip Projects, two past-producing mines located in Tahltan Territory in the Golden Triangle of Northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Company released a Definitive Feasibility Study for Eskay Creek in November 2023 which highlights an after-tax NPV5% of C$2B, 43% IRR, and a 1.2-year payback at US$1,800/oz Au and US$23/oz Ag.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Skeena Resources Ltd.,

Walter Coles Randy Reichert Executive Chairman President & CEO

Qualified Persons

In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Paul Geddes, P.Geo., Senior Vice President, Exploration & Resource Development, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has prepared, validated, and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release. The Company strictly adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting, and reporting the exploration activities on its projects.

