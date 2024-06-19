Menü Artikel
Star Royalties Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

13:00 Uhr  |  The Newswire
June 19 - Star Royalties Ltd. ("Star Royalties", or the "Company") (TSXV: STRR, OTCQX: STRFF) is pleased to announce that, at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 18, 2024, each of the seven nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 3, 2024, were re-elected as directors of Star Royalties.

Detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Directors Nominee

Votes
For

%
For

Votes Against

% Against

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Anthony Lesiak

28,710,565

99.50

144,860

0.50

-

-

Alexandre Pernin

28,770,565

99.71

84,860

0.29

-

-

Jinhee Magie

28,449,065

98.59

406,360

1.41

-

-

Jay Layman

28,386,565

98.38

468,860

1.62

-

-

Beatriz Orrantia

28,770,565

99.71

84,860

0.29

-

-

Kylie Dickson

28,428,065

98.52

427,360

1.48

-

-

Belinda Labatte

26,389,065

91.45

2,466,360

8.55

-

-

Appointment of KPMG LLP as external auditors

30,928,873

99.89

-

-

33,487

0.11

Approval of the Omnibus Plan (Majority of Minority)

28,695,065

99.44

160,360

0.56

-

-

Biographical information on all directors is available at www.starroyalties.com

CONTACT INFORMATION

For more information, please visit our website at starroyalties.com or contact:

Alex Pernin, P.Geo.

Dmitry Kushnir, CFA

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategy

apernin@starroyalties.com

dkushnir@starroyalties.com

+1 647 494 5001

+1 647 494 5088

About Star Royalties Ltd.

Star Royalties Ltd. is a carbon credit and precious metals royalty and streaming company. The Company innovated the world's first carbon credit royalties in forestry and regenerative agriculture through its pure-green joint venture, Green Star Royalties Ltd., and offers investors exposure to carbon credit and precious metals prices. The Company's objective is to provide wealth creation by originating accretive transactions with superior alignment to both counterparties and shareholders.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.


Mineninfo

Star Royalties Ltd.

Star Royalties Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2QP1Z
CA8551691089
www.starroyalties.com
