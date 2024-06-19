Star Royalties Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

June 19 - Star Royalties Ltd. ("Star Royalties", or the "Company") (TSXV: STRR, OTCQX: STRFF) is pleased to announce that, at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 18, 2024, each of the seven nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 3, 2024, were re-elected as directors of Star Royalties.

Detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Directors Nominee Votes

For %

For Votes Against % Against Votes Withheld % Withheld Anthony Lesiak 28,710,565 99.50 144,860 0.50 - - Alexandre Pernin 28,770,565 99.71 84,860 0.29 - - Jinhee Magie 28,449,065 98.59 406,360 1.41 - - Jay Layman 28,386,565 98.38 468,860 1.62 - - Beatriz Orrantia 28,770,565 99.71 84,860 0.29 - - Kylie Dickson 28,428,065 98.52 427,360 1.48 - - Belinda Labatte 26,389,065 91.45 2,466,360 8.55 - - Appointment of KPMG LLP as external auditors 30,928,873 99.89 - - 33,487 0.11 Approval of the Omnibus Plan (Majority of Minority) 28,695,065 99.44 160,360 0.56 - -

Biographical information on all directors is available at www.starroyalties.com

CONTACT INFORMATION

For more information, please visit our website at starroyalties.com or contact:

Alex Pernin, P.Geo. Dmitry Kushnir, CFA Chief Executive Officer and Director Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategy apernin@starroyalties.com dkushnir@starroyalties.com +1 647 494 5001 +1 647 494 5088

About Star Royalties Ltd.

Star Royalties Ltd. is a carbon credit and precious metals royalty and streaming company. The Company innovated the world's first carbon credit royalties in forestry and regenerative agriculture through its pure-green joint venture, Green Star Royalties Ltd., and offers investors exposure to carbon credit and precious metals prices. The Company's objective is to provide wealth creation by originating accretive transactions with superior alignment to both counterparties and shareholders.

