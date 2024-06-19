Star Royalties Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting
Detailed results of the vote are set out below:
|
Directors Nominee
|
Votes
|
%
|
Votes Against
|
% Against
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
Anthony Lesiak
|
28,710,565
|
99.50
|
144,860
|
0.50
|
-
|
-
|
Alexandre Pernin
|
28,770,565
|
99.71
|
84,860
|
0.29
|
-
|
-
|
Jinhee Magie
|
28,449,065
|
98.59
|
406,360
|
1.41
|
-
|
-
|
Jay Layman
|
28,386,565
|
98.38
|
468,860
|
1.62
|
-
|
-
|
Beatriz Orrantia
|
28,770,565
|
99.71
|
84,860
|
0.29
|
-
|
-
|
Kylie Dickson
|
28,428,065
|
98.52
|
427,360
|
1.48
|
-
|
-
|
Belinda Labatte
|
26,389,065
|
91.45
|
2,466,360
|
8.55
|
-
|
-
|
Appointment of KPMG LLP as external auditors
|
30,928,873
|
99.89
|
-
|
-
|
33,487
|
0.11
|
Approval of the Omnibus Plan (Majority of Minority)
|
28,695,065
|
99.44
|
160,360
|
0.56
|
-
|
-
Biographical information on all directors is available at www.starroyalties.com
CONTACT INFORMATION
For more information, please visit our website at starroyalties.com or contact:
|
Alex Pernin, P.Geo.
|
Dmitry Kushnir, CFA
|
Chief Executive Officer and Director
|
Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategy
|
apernin@starroyalties.com
|
dkushnir@starroyalties.com
|
+1 647 494 5001
|
+1 647 494 5088
About Star Royalties Ltd.
Star Royalties Ltd. is a carbon credit and precious metals royalty and streaming company. The Company innovated the world's first carbon credit royalties in forestry and regenerative agriculture through its pure-green joint venture, Green Star Royalties Ltd., and offers investors exposure to carbon credit and precious metals prices. The Company's objective is to provide wealth creation by originating accretive transactions with superior alignment to both counterparties and shareholders.
