Pegasus Shareholders Approve All Matters at the 2024 AGM

19.06.2024  |  Accesswire

VANCOUVER, June 19, 2024 - Pegasus Resources Inc. (TSXV:PEGA)(Frankfurt:0QS2)(OTC PINK:SLTFF) (the "Company" or "Pegasus") is pleased to announce that all resolutions were passed at the Annual General Meeting held on June 18, 2024.

The four nominees to be elected as directors listed in the Company's information circular dated May 14, 2024, were elected as directors of the Company for the ensuing year and the number of directors was fixed at four. Christian Timmins, Dave Bissoondatt, Noah Komavli and Derrick Strickland were all elected as directors of the Company by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting.

Crowe MacKay LLP of Vancouver, British Columbia will remain as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year until the next annual general meeting at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors. The Company's 10% rolling stock option plan also received the required shareholder approval.

About Pegasus Resources Inc.

Pegasus Resources Inc. is a diversified Junior Canadian Mineral Exploration Company with a focus on uranium, gold and base metal properties in North America. The Company is also actively pursuing the right opportunity in other resources to enhance shareholder value. For additional information please visit the Company at www.pegasusresourcesinc.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Christian Timmins
President, CEO and Director
Pegasus Resources Inc.
700 - 838 West Hastings Street
Vancouver, BC V6C 0A6
PH: 1-604-369-8973
E: info@pegasusresourcesinc.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Pegasus Resources Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com


Mineninfo

Pegasus Resources Inc.

Pegasus Resources Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A3D7AN
CA70558T2048
www.pegasusresourcesinc.com
Minenprofile
