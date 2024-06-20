Menü Artikel
Orla Mining Reports Voting Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting

20.06.2024  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, June 20, 2024 - Orla Mining Ltd. (TSX: OLA) (NYSE: ORLA) ("Orla" or the "Company") is pleased to report the voting results for the election of its Board of Directors, which took place at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held today. All nominees, as set forth in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 14, 2024, were elected as directors of Orla at the AGM. Detailed results of the votes are set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Against

% Against

Charles Jeannes

224,153,774

98.32 %

3,827,313

1.68 %

Jason Simpson

227,913,401

99.97 %

67,686

0.03 %

Jean Robitaille

212,682,458

93.29 %

15,298,628

6.71 %

Tim Haldane

227,911,838

99.97 %

69,249

0.03 %

David Stephens

224,464,089

98.46 %

3,516,998

1.54 %

Elizabeth McGregor

225,753,369

99.02 %

2,227,718

0.98 %

Tamara Brown

225,736,337

99.02 %

2,244,750

0.98 %

Ana Sofía Ríos

226,985,587

99.56 %

995,500

0.44 %

Rob Krcmarov

227,889,738

99.96 %

91,349

0.04 %

Scott Langley

227,640,564

99.85 %

340,523

0.15 %

The shareholders also approved: (1) the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the Board of Directors to fix the remuneration of the auditor; (2) a non-binding advisory resolution accepting the Company's approach to executive compensation, also known as "say-on-pay"; and (3) the unallocated stock options under the Company's stock option plan. Results of the shareholder votes on these items are set forth below:

Outcome of
Vote

Votes For

% For

Against

% Against

Withheld

% Withheld

Appointment of
Auditors

Carried

236,452,084

99.98 %

-

-

45,104

0.02 %

Non-Binding
Advisory Vote on
Executive
Compensation

Carried

225,293,363

98.82 %

2,687,724

1.18 %

-

-

Approval of
Unallocated Stock
Options

Carried

211,800,201

92.90 %

16,180,838

7.10 %

-

-

The Company filed its Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 with the Securities and Exchange Commission and it is available under the Company's profile on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. The Company's 2023 Audited Financial Statements are available on the Company's website at https://www.orlamining.com/investors/financials-statements.

Shareholders may also receive a copy of these Company documents without charge upon request by e-mail at info@orlamining.com.

Orla's corporate strategy is to acquire, develop, and operate mineral properties where the Company's expertise can substantially increase stakeholder value. The Company has two material gold projects: (1) Camino Rojo, located in Zacatecas State, Mexico and (2) South Railroad, located in Nevada, United States. Orla is operating the Camino Rojo Oxide Gold Mine, a gold and silver open-pit and heap leach mine. The property is 100% owned by Orla and covers over 130,000 hectares which contains a large oxide and sulphide mineral resource. Orla is also developing the South Railroad Project, a feasibility-stage, open pit, heap leach gold project located on the Carlin trend in Nevada. The technical reports for the Company's material projects are available on Orla's website at www.orlamining.com, and on SEDAR+ and EDGAR under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov, respectively.

SOURCE Orla Mining Ltd.



Contact
For further information, please contact: Jason Simpson, President & Chief Executive Officer; Andrew Bradbury, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development; www.orlamining.com; info@orlamining.com
Orla Mining Ltd.

Orla Mining Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2DHZU
CA68634K1066
www.orlamining.com
