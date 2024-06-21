Menü Artikel
EuroPacific Metals Expands Drilling Program at Miguel Vacas Mine

17:53 Uhr  |  NewsDirect
EuroPacific Metals CEO Karim Rayani joined Steve Darling from Proactive to announce the expansion of the company's drill program at the Miguel Vacas mine area. The expansion includes an additional drill hole extending down to 350 meters, targeting the high-grade zone below the fourth hole where the company previously intersected a mineralized section. This new hole will also target a section approximately 80 meters north, where the results of the first hole showed 22.8 meters grading 2.76% copper, including 9.0 meters grading 7.49% copper.

Rayani explained that a decision was made to extend the drilling program by adding an undercut inclined 350-meter hole to test the "fresh" mineralization below the oxidized rich material in the same section as hole EBMV004, which revealed a wide mineralized section.

The mineralized system at Miguel Vacas extends at least 2 kilometers along strike and remains open at depth. It includes an 80-meter supergene blanket containing a suite of copper carbonates, phosphates, and oxides, which gradually transitions to a sulphide assemblage primarily composed of chalcopyrite and pyrite. To date, the company has completed 10 holes at the Miguel Vacas copper deposit, totaling 1,060 meters.

This expanded drilling program underscores EuroPacific Metals' commitment to thoroughly exploring and developing the Miguel Vacas mine area, aiming to uncover substantial copper resources and enhance the project's overall value.

