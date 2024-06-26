Kodiak Publishes Annual ESG Report and Maintains Carbon Neutrality

Vancouver, June 26, 2024 - Kodiak Copper Corp. (TSXV: KDK) (OTCQB: KDKCF) (FSE: 5DD1) (the "Company" or "Kodiak") announces the publication of the Company's annual Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") report from Digbee ESGTM ("Digbee"), a leading independent assessment platform for the mining industry. As part of its ESG strategy, the Company maintains carbon neutrality through its annual purchase of carbon offsets and has committed to decreasing carbon emissions.

Claudia Tornquist, President and CEO of Kodiak said, "Excellence in ESG is an important part of Kodiak's strategy as we create value through responsible and sustainable exploration. Implementing environmental, social and governance best practices early on at exploration stage is a prudent business decision to reduce risks and lay the groundwork for our MPD project to be developed into a world-class mine in the future. I would like to congratulate Kodiak's team for achieving the highest ESG score of any exploration company with a public rating on Digbee."

ESG Report

The report provides a comprehensive assessment of Kodiak's performance across a broad range of ESG criteria, and Kodiak was awarded an overall ESG score of "AA" from Digbee's independent panel of qualified Mining ESG experts. Kodiak's ESG performance improved from last year's score of 'A' and represents the best score achieved to date by an exploration company on the Digbee platform. Details of Kodiak's ESG performance can be found on Kodiak's website.

Carbon Neutrality

Kodiak maintained carbon neutrality by purchasing carbon offsets from the Great Bear Forest Carbon Project to offset its 2023 greenhouse gas emissions. In addition, Kodiak is committed to decreasing its carbon emissions by 20% per operational day by 2030 from the 2023 baseline through the implementation of a carbon reduction strategy.

Kodiak's annual greenhouse gas emission assessment for 2023 was conducted independently by Synergy Enterprises. A copy of the Company's Greenhouse Gas Inventory Report can be found on our website.

The Great Bear Forest Carbon Project is an initiative which generates emission reductions by protecting forest areas in British Columbia previously designated, sanctioned or approved for commercial logging. Funds from the sales of the carbon offsets go towards creating jobs within First Nations' Communities.

About Kodiak Copper Corp.

Kodiak is focused on its 100% owned copper porphyry projects in Canada and the USA that have been historically drilled and present known mineral discoveries with the potential to hold large-scale deposits. The Company's most advanced asset is the MPD copper-gold porphyry project in the prolific Quesnel Terrane in south-central British Columbia, Canada, a mining district with producing mines and excellent infrastructure. MPD has all the hallmarks of a major, multi-centered porphyry system. Kodiak made an initial discovery of a high-grade porphyry centre of significant size at the Gate Zone and has since successfully outlined multiple kilometre-scale mineralized zones across the large MPD property. With more target areas yet to be tested, Kodiak continues to systematically explore the project to build critical mass and demonstrate MPD's district-scale potential. The Company also holds the Mohave copper-molybdenum-silver porphyry project in Arizona, USA, near the world-class Bagdad mine.

Kodiak's founder and Chairman is Chris Taylor who is well-known for his gold discovery success with Great Bear Resources. Kodiak is also part of Discovery Group led by John Robins, one of the most successful mining entrepreneurs in Canada.

