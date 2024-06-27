Southern Arc Minerals Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Vancouver, June 27, 2024 - Southern Arc Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SA) ("Southern Arc." or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all resolutions were passed at its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") held on June 26, 2024.

All of the nominees for election as directors of the Company listed in the Company's information circular dated May 15, 2024, were elected for the ensuing year and the number of directors was fixed at three. John Proust, Murray Flanigan, and Vince Boon were all elected as directors of the Company.

The Company's current equity incentive plan (the "Compensation Plan") was also approved at the AGM. The Compensation Plan governs the granting of stock options ("Options"), restricted share units ("RSUs"), performance share units ("PSUs"), and deferred share units ("DSUs", together, the "Awards") to directors, officers, employees, management company employees and consultants of the Company. The aggregate number of Class A Shares reserved for issuance in respect of Options shall not exceed ten (10%) of the total number of issued Class A Shares (calculated on a rolling, non-diluted basis) at the time an Option is granted. Upon the Company's graduation from the NEX Board to the TSX Venture Exchange, the aggregate number of Class A Shares issuable in respect of RSUs, PSUs and DSUs is 2,289,828 Class A Shares.

Further details regarding the Compensation Plan are included in the management information circular of the Company filed on SEDAR+ in connection with the AGM. The Compensation Plan is subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Davidson & Company LLP were appointed as auditor for the Company for the ensuing year.

On behalf of the Board of

Southern Arc Minerals Inc.

"John Proust"

Chairman and CEO

Southern Arc Contact

John Proust Chairman & CEO

Phone: 778-725-1490

Email: info@southernarcminerals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/214571