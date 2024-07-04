Steppe Gold Announces WSP Appointed as Engineering Design Partner on ATO Phase 2 Expansion Project

Ulaanbaatar, July 4, 2024 - Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a further update on the Phase 2 Expansion at the 100% owned ATO Gold Mine (the "ATO Phase 2 Expansion").

The Company's engineering, procurement and construction partner, Hexagon Build Engineering LLC ("Hexagon"), an experienced engineering and construction company headquartered in Mongolia, has now contracted with the leading engineering and professional services firm, WSP Canada Inc. ("WSP"), to advise on detailed engineering and design of the ATO Phase 2 Expansion.

WSP is a member of the WSP Global group, a globally recognized professional services firm providing strategic advisory, engineering and design services to clients in the transportation, infrastructure, environment, building, energy, water, and mining sectors. In 2021, WSP completed the acquisition of Golder Associates Ltd., a global firm specialized in earth sciences, engineering and environmental consulting services. WSP now has over 5,200 professionals focused on the mining sector as part of their team of over 67,000.

Specifically, WSP will provide the following services in respect of the ATO Phase 2 Expansion:

Overall process design;

Plant layout optimization;

Detailed engineering; and

Procurement support.

WSP was selected for their rich experience in metal processing, and environmentally friendly solutions. The parties have agreed to complete detailed engineering design for the new flotation plant in 15 months starting from July 1, 2024. Procurement and construction are expected to proceed concurrently with ongoing design development.

Hexagon will place orders for long lead items within the third quarter of 2024 following receipt of the latest milestone payment from Steppe Gold.

Early works are already underway, which include a feasibility study, geotechnical studies and trade-off studies to optimize the grinding circuit and use of Jameson cells versus conventional flotation. These activities are expected to be completed by end of September 2024.

Hexagon will then mobilize to the ATO site to begin civil works. Hexagon is preparing to mobilize to the ATO site in the coming months. Hexagon has completed an initial Geotech study and is now working on an Ore study.

Commissioning of the ATO Phase 2 Expansion remains on track for the first half of 2026.

Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the turnkey engineering, procurement, and construction contract (the "EPC Contract") and the purchase plan for long lead items and Milestone Schedule, the Contractor is delivering:

Grinding and regrind mills; Flotation cells; Cyclone clusters; Thickeners; Filtration systems; and Concentrate and tailings pumping systems.

Equipment manufacturers have been shortlisted, and Hexagon will start a bid process after trade-off studies are completed.

About Steppe Gold Ltd.

Steppe Gold is Mongolia's premier precious metals company.

About Hexagon

Established in 2014, Hexagon Build Engineering has been actively engaged in engineering, construction, and infrastructure projects both in Mongolia and internationally. Hexagon is devoted to sustainable growth in construction and engineering solutions while aiming to provide the best services that meet customers' expectations with international standards regardless of scale.

