Geodrill Provides Notice Of Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

TORONTO, July 15, 2024 - Geodrill Ltd. ("Geodrill" or the "Company") (TSX: GEO), a leading West African based drilling company, announces that the Company will release its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, prior to the market open on Monday August 12, 2024. Following the release, management of the Company will host a conference call to discuss the financial results.
Q2 2024 Conference Call Information
Date & Time:
Monday, August 12, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. ET
Telephone:
Toll Free (North America) 1-888-664-6392 International 1-416-764-8659
Conference ID:
27035411
Webcast:
https://app.webinar.net/3rXYnPY9z4a
Conference Call Replay
Telephone:
Toll Free Replay (North America) 1-888-390-0541 International Replay 1-416-764-8677
Entry Code:
035411#
The conference call replay will be available from 12:00 p.m. August 19, 2024 until 11:59 p.m. ET.
About Geodrill Limited Geodrill has been successful in establishing a leading market position in Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire. The Company also operates in other African jurisdictions including Egypt, Mali, Senegal and is expanding its geographic presence in the South America countries of Chile and Peru. With the large fleet of multi-purpose rigs, Geodrill provides a broad selection of diverse drilling services, including exploration, delineation, underground and grade control drilling, to meet the specific needs of its clients. The Company's client mix is made up of senior mining, intermediate and junior exploration companies. www.geodrill-gh.com
SOURCE Geodrill Limited
Contact For further information: Joanna Longo, Investor Relations, jlongo@geodrill-gh.com, (416) 575 6965
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!