GR Silver Mining Closes Marlin Gold Disposition Strengthening its Balance Sheet

VANCOUVER, July 17, 2024 - GR Silver Mining Ltd. ("GR Silver Mining" or the "Company") (TSXV: GRSL) (OTCQB: GRSLF) (FRANKFURT: GPE) - is pleased to announce that it has closed the transaction announced June 28, 2024 (news release) pursuant to which a private, arm's-length Canadian company active in Mexico ("PrivateCo") has acquired from the Company 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Marlin Gold Mining Ltd. ("Marlin"). Marlin is a private British Columbia company which owns, amongst other assets, Oro Gold de Mexico, S.A. de C.V. ("Oro Gold"), a private Mexican company that owns 100% of nine concessions ("Concessions"), including the past producing La Trinidad mine, located adjacent to the Company's core Plomosas Project.

Pursuant to the Agreement, GR Silver Mining has transferred to PrivateCo all existing assets and rights, as well as all outstanding undertakings, covenants, indemnities and obligations, of Marlin and its subsidiaries, including Oro Gold, in consideration for which GR Silver Mining has received a 0.5% NSR Royalty on the Concessions owned by Oro Gold and a 10-year first right of refusal on any disposition of the Concessions by PrivateCo.

The Agreement eliminates most of the Company's working capital deficit without diminishing its resource inventory, allowing GR Silver Mining to focus on resource growth and the potential development of the Company's core Plomosas Project (78 km2), including the San Marcial, Plomosas Mine, and San Juan Areas.

About GR Silver Mining Ltd.

GR Silver Mining is a Canadian-based, Mexico-focused junior mineral exploration company engaged in cost effective silver-gold resource expansion on its 100%-owned assets, located on the eastern edge of the Rosario Mining District, in the southeast of Sinaloa State, Mexico. GR Silver Mining controls 100% of the former Plomosas underground mine within the Plomosas Project, which includes the integrated San Marcial Area. In conjunction with a portfolio of early to advanced stage exploration targets, the Company holds 78 km2 of highly prospective core concessions and an additional 270 km2 of non-core concessions.

GR Silver Mining Ltd.

Eric Zaunscherb, Chair & CEO

