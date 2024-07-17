Call2Recycle & EVSX Launch Ontario's Newest Battery Processing Facility

Thorold - St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (CSE: SX) (OTCQB: SXOOF) (FSE: 85G1) and Call2Recycle Canada, a Canadian leader in battery collection and recycling, are pleased to announce the operational launch of EVSX's new battery processing plant in Thorold, Ontario. This state-of-the-art facility will recycle the increasing volumes of alkaline and carbon zinc batteries collected through Call2Recycle's extensive battery recycling program in Ontario and other provinces.

Located at the Bioveld Complex in Niagara, this innovative new facility boasts a processing capacity of 4,200 tons of alkaline batteries per year, achieving an 87.7% ratio of battery components effectively recycled (RER or recycling efficiency rate), the highest efficiency rate for single-use battery recycling in Canada. The addition of this facility supports the increasing volumes of alkaline batteries recycled by Canadians and collected by Call2Recycle (+21% collection growth nationally since 2023, with Ontario contributing approximately 40% of these volumes). The plant will also work with St-Georges Metallurgy (SXM) to transform black mass (a concentrated powder created from the recovery of several battery materials) and develop agricultural fertilizer products.

"Call2Recycle is the leader in Ontario's battery recycling and waste diversion efforts," said Joe Zenobio, President of Call2Recycle Canada. "Partnering with EVSX is a major step in expanding our recycling infrastructure and supports our objectives for ever greater battery recycling efforts in Ontario and all of Canada."

"(…) the Thorold plant investment is the steppingstone for EVSX's battery recycling strategy, and we deeply appreciate Call2Recycle's support in advancing it," said Enrico Di Cesare, CEO of EVSX. "We are committed to continue expanding our operations to reach a 100% recovery of all battery components recycled in our facility."

Since its inception in 1997, Call2Recycle has safely collected and responsibly recycled almost 50 million kilograms of batteries across Canada, preventing them from ending up in landfills. The development of this new plant follows a 2022 agreement between Call2Recycle and EVSX to build a full battery recycling ecosystem in Ontario, culminating in a three-year supply agreement, and helping support the province's ambitious waste diversion goals.

EVSX's facility further strengthens the program's operations in Ontario, as over 60% of the batteries collected by the program in the province can now be processed locally, reducing the transportation footprint and associated carbon emissions. This local approach also provides economic benefits, including regional job growth and bolstering Ontario's circular economy. It will also support national efforts to provide Canadians with convenient and accessible recycling solutions, contributing to a strong circular economy nationwide.

About Call2Recycle Canada, Inc.

Call2Recycle® is Canada's leading organization for battery collection and recycling, fulfilling product stewardship obligations on behalf of over 400 members, including producers of single-use and rechargeable batteries. Call2Recycle powers Recycle Your Batteries, Canada!, its household and e-bike battery collection and recycling program. The organization operates provincially approved programs in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Prince Edward Island, and Nova Scotia. It also functions as a registered Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO) in Ontario, adhering to the Ontario Batteries Regulation. It offers collection and recycling services for household batteries (weighing up to 5 kg), as well as e-transport batteries used to power e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, hoverboards, and Electric Vehicles (EVs).

Since its inception in 1997, Call2Recycle has diverted over 45 million kilograms of batteries from Canadian landfills. It operates the highest quality battery recycling program in Canada and holds certification in the most rigorous and globally respected standards, including R2v3, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO 9001, as well as exclusively contracting with an ISO 27001 certified supplier for all IT infrastructure management. This reputation for excellence has enabled Call2Recycle to maintain trusted, long-term relationships with stakeholders and establish a network of more than 12,000 participating collection locations across Canada, including at leading retailers and municipal facilities.

Medias Contact for Call2Recycle: Charles-Antoine Dubois, Bilingual Corporate Communications Manager, Call2Recycle Canada, cadubois@appelarecycler.ca | 647-464-7381

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

'Enrico Di Cesare"

ENRICO DI CESARE

CEO of EVSX Corp, Director of St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp.

1.About St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp.

St-Georges develops new technologies to solve some of the most common environmental problems in the mining sector, including maximizing metal recovery and full-circle battery recycling. The Company explores for nickel & PGEs and other strategic and critical minerals on the Manicouagan and Julie Projects on Quebec's North Shore, for Niobium and Rare Earth Minerals on the Notre-Dame Project in the Lac St-Jean region and has multiple exploration projects in Iceland, including the Thor Gold Project. Headquartered in Montreal, St-Georges' common shares are listed on the CSE under the symbol SX and trades on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 85G1 and as SXOOF on the OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. www.otcmarkets.com

Visit the Company website at https://www.stgeorgesecomining.com

For all other inquiries: public@stgeorgesecomining.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.