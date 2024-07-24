Newmont Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, ASX: NEM, TSX: NGT, PNGX: NEM) (Newmont or the Company) today announced second quarter 2024 results and declared a second quarter dividend of $0.25 per share.

"Newmont delivered a solid second quarter, producing 2.1 million gold equivalent ounces and generating $594 million in free cash flow," said Tom Palmer, Newmont's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We continued to advance our divestiture program and, to date, have announced $527 million in proceeds this year. With this momentum, we completed $250 million in share repurchases and repaid $250 million in debt. As we head into the second half of the year, we remain confident in our ability to continue executing on shareholder returns, meet our full year guidance and deliver on our commitments."

Q2 2024 Results1

Announced monetization of Batu Hijau contingent payments; expect to receive $153 million in cash proceeds in the third quarter, in addition to $44 million of cash associated with contingent payments

Expect to achieve at least $2 billion in gross divestiture proceeds from high-quality, non-core asset sales

Since our last earnings release, repurchased 5.7 million shares at an average price of $43.34 for a total cost of $250 million, of which $104 million was repurchased during the second quarter and $146 million was repurchased in July 2024

Reduced nominal debt by $250 million for a cash cost of $227 million

Delivered $539 million in total returns to shareholders through share repurchases and dividend payments in the second quarter2; declared a dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock for the second quarter of 20243

Produced 1.6 million attributable gold ounces and 477 thousand gold equivalent ounces (GEOs)4 from copper, silver, lead and zinc, including 38 thousand tonnes of copper; primarily driven by production of 1.3 million gold ounces from Newmont's Tier 1 Portfolio5

Generated $1.4 billion of cash from operating activities, net of working capital changes of $(263) million; reported $594 million in Free Cash Flow6

Reported Net Income of $857 million, Adjusted Net Income (ANI) of $0.72 per share and Adjusted EBITDA of $2.0 billion for the quarter6

Achieved $100 million in synergies during the second quarter, for a total of $205 million to date from the Newcrest acquisition; on track to realize $500 million in annual synergies by the end of 20257

On track to deliver 2024 guidance for production, costs and capital spend; anticipating a sequential increase in production in the second half of the year, weighted towards the fourth quarter8

Published Newmont's 2023 Climate Performance Update, summarizing the climate performance for Newmont's managed operating sites throughout 2023

____________________ 1 Newmont's actual condensed consolidated financial results remain subject to completion and final review by management and external auditors for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Newmont intends to file its Q2 2024 Form 10-Q on or about the close of business on July 25, 2024. See notes at the end of this release. 2 Total returns to shareholders includes $146 million of shares repurchased in July 2024. 3 Newmont's Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock for the second quarter of 2024, payable on September 30, 2024 to holders of record at the close of business on September 5, 2024. 4 Gold equivalent ounces (GEOs) calculated using Gold ($1,400/oz.), Copper ($3.50/lb.), Silver ($20.00/oz.), Lead ($1.00/lb.) and Zinc ($1.20/lb.) pricing for 2024. 5 Newmont's go-forward portfolio is focused on Tier 1 assets, consisting of (1) six managed Tier 1 assets (Boddington, Tanami, Cadia, Lihir, Peñasquito and Ahafo), (2) assets owned through two non-managed joint ventures at Nevada Gold Mines and Pueblo Viejo, including four Tier 1 assets (Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge and Pueblo Viejo), (3) three emerging Tier 1 assets (Merian, Cerro Negro and Yanacocha), which do not currently meet the criteria for Tier 1 Asset, and (4) an emerging Tier 1 district in the Golden Triangle in British Columbia (Red Chris and Brucejack), which does not currently meet the criteria for Tier 1 Asset. Newmont's Tier 1 portfolio also includes attributable production from the Company's equity interest in Lundin Gold (Fruta del Norte). Tier 1 Portfolio cost and capital metrics include the proportional share of the Company's interest in the Nevada Gold Mines joint venture. 6 Non-GAAP metrics; see reconciliations at the end of this release. 7 Synergies are a management estimate provided for illustrative purposes and should not be considered a GAAP or non-GAAP financial measure. Synergies represent management's combined estimate of pre-tax synergies, supply chain efficiencies and Full Potential improvements, as a result of the integration of Newmont's and Newcrest's businesses that have been monetized for the purposes of the estimation. Such estimates are necessarily imprecise and are based on numerous judgments and assumptions. See cautionary statement at the end of this release regarding forward-looking statements. 8 See discussion of outlook and cautionary statement at the end of this release regarding forward-looking statements.

Advancing Portfolio Optimization with Monetization of Batu Hijau Deferred Payment Rights

Newmont today announced it has entered into an agreement to sell 100 percent of the entity holding Newmont's deferred payment rights associated with the Batu Hijau copper and gold mine in Indonesia for total consideration of $153 million in cash, with closing to occur no later than September 30, 2024. Furthermore, an additional $10 million cash payment associated with these deferred payment rights was received in July. During the second quarter of 2024, Newmont also received a $34 million cash payment, bringing total proceeds to $197 million for 2024.

Summary of Second Quarter Results 2023 2024 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 FY Average realized gold price ($/oz) $ 1,906 $ 1,965 $ 1,920 $ 2,004 $ 1,954 $ 2,090 $ 2,347 $ 2,216 Attributable gold production (Moz)1 1.27 1.24 1.29 1.74 5.55 1.68 1.61 3.28 Gold CAS ($/oz)2,3 $ 1,025 $ 1,054 $ 1,019 $ 1,086 $ 1,050 $ 1,057 $ 1,152 $ 1,103 Gold AISC ($ per ounce)3 $ 1,376 $ 1,472 $ 1,426 $ 1,485 $ 1,444 $ 1,439 $ 1,562 $ 1,500 GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations ($M) $ 339 $ 153 $ 157 $ (3,170 ) $ (2,521 ) $ 166 $ 838 $ 1,004 Adjusted net income ($M)4 $ 320 $ 266 $ 286 $ 452 $ 1,324 $ 630 $ 834 $ 1,464 Adjusted net income per share ($/diluted share)4 $ 0.40 $ 0.33 $ 0.36 $ 0.46 $ 1.57 $ 0.55 $ 0.72 $ 1.27 Adjusted EBITDA ($M)4 $ 990 $ 910 $ 933 $ 1,382 $ 4,215 $ 1,694 $ 1,966 $ 3,660 Cash from operations before working capital ($M)5 $ 843 $ 763 $ 874 $ 787 $ 3,267 $ 1,442 $ 1,657 $ 3,099 Net cash from operating activities of continuing operations ($M) $ 481 $ 656 $ 1,001 $ 616 $ 2,754 $ 776 $ 1,394 $ 2,170 Capital expenditures ($M)6 $ 526 $ 616 $ 604 $ 920 $ 2,666 $ 850 $ 800 $ 1,650 Free cash flow ($M)7 $ (45 ) $ 40 $ 397 $ (304 ) $ 88 $ (74 ) $ 594 $ 520

SECOND QUARTER 2024 PRODUCTION AND FINANCIAL SUMMARY

Attributable gold production1 decreased 4 percent to 1,607 thousand ounces from the prior quarter primarily due to lower production at Cerro Negro as a result of the suspension of operations during the quarter following the tragic fatalities of two members of the Newmont workforce on April 9, 2024. Operations at Cerro Negro safely resumed on May 24, 2024. In addition, operations were suspended as of April 14, 2024 at Telfer, one of Newmont's non-core assets, as further work is completed to remediate the safe operation of the tailings storage facility. Second quarter production was also impacted by lower production at Lihir due to heavy rainfall impacting mine sequencing, as well as lower production at Akyem due to lower grades as a result of the ongoing stripping campaign. These impacts were partially offset by higher production at Porcupine, Brucejack and Peñasquito.

Full year production for 2024 is expected to be second-half weighted as previously indicated, with a sequential increase weighted towards the fourth quarter. The second-half weighting is expected to be driven primarily by improved grades at Peñasquito, Ahafo and Tanami, improved throughput from Lihir and Boddington and sequential improvements delivered from our non-managed joint venture operations.

Average realized gold price was $2,347, an increase of $257 per ounce over the prior quarter. Average realized gold price includes $2,344 per ounce of gross price received, a favorable impact of $17 per ounce mark-to-market on provisionally-priced sales and reductions of $14 per ounce for treatment and refining charges.

Gold CAS2 totaled $1.8 billion for the quarter. Gold CAS per ounce3 increased 9 percent to $1,152 per ounce compared to the prior quarter primarily due to lower sales volumes, processing of stockpiles at Porcupine and Tanami and higher third party royalties as a result of higher gold prices.

Gold AISC per ounce3 increased 9 percent to $1,562 per ounce compared to the prior quarter primarily due to higher CAS and higher sustaining capital spend.

Attributable gold equivalent ounce (GEO) production from other metals was largely in line with the prior quarter at 477 thousand ounces.

CAS from other metals2 totaled $379 million for the quarter. CAS per GEO3 was largely in line with the prior quarter at $836 per ounce.

AISC per GEO3 increased 5 percent to $1,207 per ounce compared to the prior quarter primarily due to higher sustaining capital spend.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to Newmont stockholders was $838 million or $0.73 per diluted share, an increase of $672 million from the prior quarter primarily due to the loss on assets held for sale of $485 million recognized during the first quarter of 2024, as well as higher average realized prices for all metals in the second quarter of 2024.

Adjusted net income4 was $834 million or $0.72 per diluted share, compared to $630 million or $0.55 per diluted share in the prior quarter. Primary adjustments to second quarter net income include a loss on assets held for sale of $246 million, a gain on asset and investment sales of $55 million primarily related to the previously announced sale of the Lundin Stream Credit Facility Agreement and the purchase and sale of foreign currency bonds8, a gain of $14 million on the partial redemption of certain Senior notes, and Newcrest transaction and integration costs of $16 million.

Adjusted EBITDA4 increased 16 percent to $2.0 billion for the quarter, compared to $1.7 billion for the prior quarter.

Consolidated cash from operations before working capital5 increased 15 percent from the prior quarter to $1.7 billion primarily due to higher realized prices for all metals in the second quarter.

Consolidated net cash from operating activities increased 80 percent from the prior quarter to $1.4 billion primarily due to the improvement in cash from operations. Net cash from operating activities in the second quarter was impacted by a $263 million reduction in operating cash flow due to changes in working capital, including a build in inventories, stockpiles and ore on leach pads of $185 million and reclamation spend of $107 million, primarily related to the construction of the Yanacocha water treatment facilities.

Free Cash Flow7 was $594 million compared to $(74) million in the prior quarter primarily due to improvements in consolidated net cash from operating activities, partially offset by higher capital expenditures before capital accruals.

Capital expenditures (net of capital accruals)6 decreased 6 percent from the prior quarter to $800 million primarily due to an increase of capital accruals offsetting higher sustaining and development capital expenditures. Sustaining capital spend increased from the first quarter due to the ramp-up of spend on the tailings project at Cadia and the purchase of updated fleet equipment at Merian. Development capital expenditures in 2024 primarily relate to Tanami Expansion 2, Ahafo North, Cadia Block Caves and Cerro Negro expansion projects.

Balance sheet and liquidity remained strong in the second quarter, ending the quarter with $2.6 billion of consolidated cash, cash of $205 million included in Assets held for sale and time deposits of $28 million, with approximately $6.8 billion of total liquidity; reported net debt to pro forma adjusted EBITDA of 1.0x9.

NON-MANAGED JOINT VENTURE AND EQUITY METHOD INVESTMENTS10

Nevada Gold Mines (NGM) attributable gold production decreased 4 percent to 253 thousand ounces, with a 4 percent increase in CAS to $1,220 per ounce3 and a 7 percent increase in AISC to $1,689 per ounce3 compared to the prior quarter.

Pueblo Viejo (PV) attributable gold production decreased 2 percent to 53 thousand ounces compared to the prior quarter. Cash distributions received for the Company's equity method investment in Pueblo Viejo totaled $12 million in the second quarter. Capital contributions of $5 million were made during the quarter related to the expansion project at Pueblo Viejo.

Fruta del Norte attributable gold production is reported on a quarter lag. Production reported in the second quarter of 2024 increased 67 percent to 35 thousand ounces compared to the prior quarter. Cash distributions received from the Company's equity method investment in Fruta del Norte were $8 million for the second quarter.

____________________ 1 Attributable gold production includes ounces from the Company's equity method investment in Pueblo Viejo (40%) and in Lundin Gold (32.0%). 2 Consolidated Costs applicable to sales (CAS) excludes Depreciation and amortization and Reclamation and remediation. 3 Non-GAAP measure. See end of this release for reconciliation to Costs applicable to sales. 4 Non-GAAP measure. See end of this release for reconciliation to Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders. 5 Cash from operations before working capital is a non-GAAP metric with the most directly comparable GAAP financial metric being to Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, as shown reconciled in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. 6 Capital expenditures refers to Additions to property plant and mine development from the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. 7 Non-GAAP measure. See end of this release for reconciliation to Net cash provided by operating activities. 8 In June 2024, the Company entered into AUD and CAD denominated fixed forward contracts to mitigate variability in the USD functional cash flows related to capital and operating expenditures for certain development projects and mines in Australia and Canada. 9 Non-GAAP measure. See end of this release for reconciliation. 10 Newmont has a 38.5% interest in Nevada Gold Mines, which is accounted for using the proportionate consolidation method. In addition, Newmont has a 40% interest in Pueblo Viejo, which is accounted for as an equity method investment, as well as a 32.0% interest in Lundin Gold, who wholly owns and operates the Fruta del Norte mine, which is accounted for as an equity method investment on a quarter lag.

Committed to Concurrent Reclamation

Since mines operate for a finite period, careful closure planning is crucial to address the diverse social, economic, environmental and regulatory impacts associated with the end of mining operations. Newmont's global Closure Strategy integrates closure planning throughout each operation's lifespan, aiming to create enduring positive and sustainable legacies that last long after mining ceases. Newmont continues to accrue to reclamation and remediation spend through the year. Newmont expects to incur a cash outflow of approximately $600 million in 2024 and $700 million in 2025, primarily related to the construction of two new water treatment plants and post-closure management at Yanacocha. The operation's ongoing closure planning study advanced to the feasibility state in December 2023 and continues to address several complex closure issues, including water management, social impacts and tailings. A long-term water management solution will replace five existing water treatment facilities with two, addressing the watersheds along the continental divide. Certain estimated costs remain subject to revision as ongoing study work and assessment of opportunities that incorporates the latest design considerations remain in progress.

Newmont's 2024 Outlook

For a more detailed discussion, see the Company's 2024 Outlook released on February 22, 2024, available on Newmont.com. Please see the cautionary statement and footnotes for additional information.

Guidance Metric 2024E Attributable Gold Production (Koz) Managed Tier 1 Portfolio 4,100 Non-Managed Tier 1 Portfolio 1,530 Total Tier 1 Portfolio 5,630 Non-Core Assets 1,300 Total Newmont Attributable Gold Production (Koz) 6,930 Attributable Gold CAS ($/oz) ($1,900/oz price assumption) Managed Tier 1 Portfolio 980 Non-Managed Tier 1 Portfolio 1,130 Total Tier 1 Portfolio 1,000 Non-Core Assets 1,400 Total Newmont Gold CAS ($/oz)a 1,050 Attributable Gold AISC ($/oz) ($1,900/oz price assumption) Managed Tier 1 Portfolio 1,250 Non-Managed Tier 1 Portfolio 1,440 Total Tier 1 Portfolio 1,300 Non-Core Assets 1,750 Total Newmont Gold AISC ($/oz)a 1,400 Copper ($8,818/tonne price assumption)a Copper Production - Tier 1 Portfolio (ktonne) 144 Copper Production - Non-Core Assets (ktonne) 8 Total Newmont Copper Production (ktonne) 152 Copper CAS - Tier 1 Portfolio ($/tonne) $5,050 Copper CAS - Non-Core Assets ($/tonne) $11,050 Total Newmont Copper CAS ($/tonne)b $5,080 Copper AISC - Tier 1 Portfolio ($/tonne) $7,350 Copper AISC - Non-Core Assets ($/tonne) $12,540 Total Newmont Copper AISC ($/tonne)b $7,380 Silver ($23.00/oz price assumption) Silver Production (Moz) 34 Silver CAS ($/oz)b $11.00 Silver AISC ($/oz)b $15.40 Lead ($2,205/tonne price assumption)a Lead Production (ktonne) 95 Lead CAS ($/tonne)b $1,220 Lead AISC ($/tonne)b $1,570 Zinc ($2,976/tonne price assumption)a Zinc Production (ktonne) 245 Zinc CAS ($/tonne)b $1,550 Zinc AISC ($/tonne)b $2,300 Attributable Capital Sustaining Capital ($M)a $1,800 Development Capital ($M)a $1,300 Consolidated Expenses Exploration & Advanced Projects ($M) $450 General & Administrative ($M) $300 Interest Expense ($M) $365 Depreciation & Amortization ($M) $2,850 Adjusted Tax Rate c,d 34%

a Co-product metal pricing assumptions in imperial units equate to Copper ($4.00/lb.), Lead ($1.00/lb.) and Zinc ($1.35/lb.). b Consolidated basis c The adjusted tax rate excludes certain items such as tax valuation allowance adjustments. d Assuming average prices of $1,900 per ounce for gold, $4.00 per pound for copper, $23.00 per ounce for silver, $1.00 per pound for lead, and $1.35 per pound for zinc and achievement of production, sales and cost estimates, Newmont estimates its consolidated adjusted effective tax rate related to continuing operations for 2024 will be 34%.

2023 2024 Operating Results Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Attributable Sales (koz) Attributable gold ounces sold (1) 1,188 1,197 1,229 1,726 5,340 1,581 1,528 3,109 Attributable gold equivalent ounces sold 265 251 59 321 896 502 453 955 Average Realized Price ($/oz, $/lb) Average realized gold price $ 1,906 $ 1,965 $ 1,920 $ 2,004 $ 1,954 $ 2,090 $ 2,347 $ 2,216 Average realized copper price $ 4.18 $ 3.26 $ 3.68 $ 3.69 $ 3.71 $ 3.72 $ 4.47 $ 4.10 Average realized silver price (2) $ 19.17 $ 20.56 N.M. $ 19.45 $ 19.97 $ 20.41 $ 26.20 $ 23.00 Average realized lead price (2) $ 0.86 $ 0.92 N.M. $ 0.90 $ 0.90 $ 0.92 $ 1.05 $ 0.97 Average realized zinc price (2) $ 1.18 $ 0.73 N.M. $ 3.71 $ 0.96 $ 0.92 $ 1.31 $ 1.10 Attributable Gold Production (koz) Boddington 199 209 181 156 745 142 147 289 Tanami 63 126 123 136 448 90 99 189 Cadia - - - 97 97 122 117 239 Lihir - - - 134 134 181 141 322 Ahafo 128 137 133 183 581 190 184 374 Peñasquito (2) 85 38 - 20 143 45 64 109 Cerro Negro 67 48 71 83 269 81 19 100 Yanacocha 56 65 87 68 276 91 78 169 Merian (75%) 62 40 62 78 242 57 46 103 Brucejack - - - 29 29 37 60 97 Red Chris (70%) - - - 5 5 6 9 15 Managed Tier 1 Portfolio 660 663 657 989 2,969 1,042 964 2,006 Nevada Gold Mines (38.5%) 261 287 300 322 1,170 264 253 517 Pueblo Viejo (40%) (3) 60 51 52 61 224 54 53 107 Fruta Del Norte (32%) (4) - - - - - 21 35 56 Non-Managed Tier 1 Portfolio 321 338 352 383 1,394 339 341 680 Total Tier 1 Portfolio 981 1,001 1,009 1,372 4,363 1,381 1,305 2,686 Telfer - - - 43 43 31 14 45 Akyem 71 49 75 100 295 69 47 116 CC&V 48 41 45 38 172 28 35 63 Porcupine 66 60 64 70 260 61 91 152 Éléonore 66 48 50 68 232 56 61 117 Musselwhite 41 41 48 50 180 49 54 103 Non-Core Assets (5) 292 239 282 369 1,182 294 302 596 Total Attributable Gold Production 1,273 1,240 1,291 1,741 5,545 1,675 1,607 3,282 Attributable Co-Product GEO Production (kGEO) Boddington 64 67 58 56 245 49 55 104 Cadia - - - 90 90 118 117 235 Peñasquito (2) 224 189 - 116 529 288 268 556 Red Chris (70%) - - - 20 20 28 35 63 Tier 1 Portfolio 288 256 58 282 884 483 475 958 Telfer - - - 7 7 6 2 8 Non-Core Assets (5) - - - 7 7 6 2 8 Total Attributable Co-Product GEO Production 288 256 58 289 891 489 477 966 Gold CAS Consolidated ($/oz) Boddington $ 841 $ 777 $ 848 $ 941 $ 847 $ 1,016 $ 1,022 $ 1,019 Tanami $ 936 $ 829 $ 655 $ 702 $ 759 $ 902 $ 1,018 $ 962 Cadia $ - $ - $ - $ 1,079 $ 1,079 $ 648 $ 624 $ 636 Lihir $ - $ - $ - $ 1,117 $ 1,117 $ 936 $ 1,101 $ 1,010 Ahafo $ 992 $ 910 $ 969 $ 924 $ 947 $ 865 $ 976 $ 920 Peñasquito (2) $ 1,199 $ 831 N.M. $ 1,306 $ 1,219 $ 853 $ 827 $ 838 Cerro Negro $ 1,146 $ 1,655 $ 1,216 $ 1,132 $ 1,257 $ 861 $ 2,506 $ 1,310 Yanacocha $ 1,067 $ 1,187 $ 1,057 $ 975 $ 1,069 $ 972 $ 1,000 $ 985 Merian (75%) $ 1,028 $ 1,501 $ 1,261 $ 1,155 $ 1,207 $ 1,221 $ 1,546 $ 1,368 Brucejack $ - $ - $ - $ 1,898 $ 1,898 $ 2,175 $ 1,390 $ 1,723 Red Chris (70%) $ - $ - $ - $ 905 $ 905 $ 940 $ 951 $ 945 Managed Tier 1 Portfolio $ 984 $ 977 $ 975 $ 1,027 $ 995 $ 955 $ 1,048 $ 1,000 Nevada Gold Mines (38.5%) $ 1,109 $ 1,055 $ 992 $ 1,125 $ 1,070 $ 1,177 $ 1,220 $ 1,198 Non-Managed Tier 1 Portfolio $ 1,109 $ 1,055 $ 992 $ 1,125 $ 1,070 $ 1,177 $ 1,220 $ 1,198 Total Tier 1 Portfolio $ 1,019 $ 1,001 $ 980 $ 1,050 $ 1,016 $ 1,000 $ 1,083 $ 1,040 Telfer $ - $ - $ - $ 1,882 $ 1,882 $ 2,632 $ 2,548 $ 2,585 Akyem $ 810 $ 1,087 $ 1,032 $ 877 $ 931 $ 1,006 $ 1,716 $ 1,280 CC&V $ 1,062 $ 1,186 $ 1,253 $ 1,122 $ 1,156 $ 1,394 $ 1,361 $ 1,376 Porcupine $ 1,071 $ 1,225 $ 1,189 $ 1,186 $ 1,167 $ 1,042 $ 1,068 $ 1,058 Éléonore $ 1,095 $ 1,477 $ 1,338 $ 1,224 $ 1,263 $ 1,441 $ 1,404 $ 1,422 Musselwhite $ 1,313 $ 1,356 $ 1,045 $ 1,068 $ 1,186 $ 1,175 $ 993 $ 1,077 Non-Core Assets (5) $ 1,043 $ 1,264 $ 1,159 $ 1,214 $ 1,169 $ 1,306 $ 1,398 $ 1,354 Total Gold CAS (6) $ 1,025 $ 1,054 $ 1,019 $ 1,086 $ 1,050 $ 1,057 $ 1,152 $ 1,103 Total Gold CAS (by-product) (6) $ 916 $ 1,024 $ 1,022 $ 1,060 $ 1,011 $ 891 $ 892 $ 891

2023 2024 Operating Results (continued) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Co-Product CAS Consolidated ($/GEO) Boddington $ 809 $ 766 $ 816 $ 944 $ 830 $ 942 $ 1,031 $ 985 Cadia $ - $ - $ - $ 1,017 $ 1,017 $ 594 $ 552 $ 572 Peñasquito (2) $ 954 $ 1,162 N.M. $ 1,602 $ 1,283 $ 843 $ 904 $ 870 Red Chris (70%) $ - $ - $ - $ 1,020 $ 1,020 $ 1,011 $ 915 $ 959 Tier 1 Portfolio $ 918 $ 1,062 $ 1,636 $ 1,235 $ 1,118 $ 807 $ 822 $ 814 Telfer $ - $ - $ - $ 1,703 $ 1,703 $ 2,882 $ 1,940 $ 2,387 Non-Core Assets (5) $ - $ - $ - $ 1,703 $ 1,703 $ 2,882 $ 1,940 $ 2,387 Total Co-Product GEO CAS (6) $ 918 $ 1,062 $ 1,636 $ 1,254 $ 1,127 $ 829 $ 836 $ 832 Gold AISC Consolidated ($/oz) Boddington $ 1,035 $ 966 $ 1,123 $ 1,172 $ 1,067 $ 1,242 $ 1,237 $ 1,240 Tanami $ 1,219 $ 1,162 $ 890 $ 1,046 $ 1,060 $ 1,149 $ 1,276 $ 1,215 Cadia $ - $ - $ - $ 1,271 $ 1,271 $ 989 $ 1,064 $ 1,028 Lihir $ - $ - $ - $ 1,517 $ 1,517 $ 1,256 $ 1,212 $ 1,236 Ahafo $ 1,366 $ 1,237 $ 1,208 $ 1,114 $ 1,222 $ 1,010 $ 1,123 $ 1,066 Peñasquito (2) $ 1,539 $ 1,078 N.M. $ 1,670 $ 1,590 $ 1,079 $ 1,038 $ 1,055 Cerro Negro $ 1,379 $ 1,924 $ 1,438 $ 1,412 $ 1,509 $ 1,120 $ 3,010 $ 1,635 Yanacocha $ 1,332 $ 1,386 $ 1,187 $ 1,198 $ 1,266 $ 1,123 $ 1,217 $ 1,166 Merian (75%) $ 1,235 $ 2,010 $ 1,652 $ 1,454 $ 1,541 $ 1,530 $ 2,170 $ 1,820 Brucejack $ - $ - $ - $ 2,646 $ 2,646 $ 2,580 $ 1,929 $ 2,206 Red Chris (70%) $ - $ - $ - $ 1,439 $ 1,439 $ 1,277 $ 1,613 $ 1,453 Managed Tier 1 Portfolio $ 1,372 $ 1,386 $ 1,376 $ 1,433 $ 1,397 $ 1,327 $ 1,455 $ 1,389 Nevada Gold Mines (38.5%) $ 1,405 $ 1,388 $ 1,307 $ 1,482 $ 1,397 $ 1,576 $ 1,689 $ 1,631 Non-Managed Tier 1 Portfolio $ 1,405 $ 1,388 $ 1,307 $ 1,482 $ 1,397 $ 1,576 $ 1,689 $ 1,631 Tier 1 Portfolio $ 1,381 $ 1,387 $ 1,355 $ 1,444 $ 1,397 $ 1,378 $ 1,503 $ 1,438 Telfer $ - $ - $ - $ 1,988 $ 1,988 $ 3,017 $ 3,053 $ 3,037 Akyem $ 1,067 $ 1,461 $ 1,332 $ 1,110 $ 1,210 $ 1,254 $ 1,952 $ 1,523 CC&V $ 1,375 $ 1,631 $ 1,819 $ 1,793 $ 1,644 $ 1,735 $ 1,700 $ 1,716 Porcupine $ 1,412 $ 1,587 $ 1,644 $ 1,665 $ 1,577 $ 1,470 $ 1,366 $ 1,408 Éléonore $ 1,420 $ 2,213 $ 2,107 $ 1,796 $ 1,838 $ 1,920 $ 1,900 $ 1,910 Musselwhite $ 1,681 $ 2,254 $ 1,715 $ 1,771 $ 1,843 $ 1,766 $ 1,397 $ 1,568 Non-Core Assets (5) $ 1,359 $ 1,808 $ 1,685 $ 1,629 $ 1,610 $ 1,712 $ 1,770 $ 1,743 Total Gold AISC (6) $ 1,376 $ 1,472 $ 1,426 $ 1,485 $ 1,444 $ 1,439 $ 1,562 $ 1,500 Total Gold AISC (by-product) (6) $ 1,354 $ 1,531 $ 1,467 $ 1,540 $ 1,480 $ 1,373 $ 1,412 $ 1,392 Co-Product AISC Consolidated ($/GEO) Boddington $ 1,019 $ 977 $ 1,108 $ 1,181 $ 1,067 $ 1,081 $ 1,254 $ 1,165 Cadia $ - $ - $ - $ 1,342 $ 1,342 $ 1,027 $ 1,024 $ 1,025 Peñasquito (2) $ 1,351 $ 1,581 N.M. $ 2,098 $ 1,756 $ 1,102 $ 1,164 $ 1,130 Red Chris (70%) $ - $ - $ - $ 1,660 $ 1,660 $ 1,400 $ 1,560 $ 1,486 Tier 1 Portfolio $ 1,322 $ 1,492 $ 2,422 $ 1,666 $ 1,565 $ 1,120 $ 1,189 $ 1,153 Telfer $ - $ - $ - $ 2,580 $ 2,580 $ 3,745 $ 2,742 $ 3,218 Non-Core Assets (5) $ - $ - $ - $ 2,580 $ 2,580 $ 3,745 $ 2,742 $ 3,218 Total Co-Product GEO AISC (6) $ 1,322 $ 1,492 $ 2,422 $ 1,703 $ 1,579 $ 1,148 $ 1,207 $ 1,176

(1) Attributable gold ounces sold excludes ounces related to the Pueblo Viejo mine, which is 40% owned by Newmont and accounted for as an equity method investment, and the Fruta del Norte mine, which is wholly owned by Lundin Gold whom the Company holds a 32.0% interest and is accounted for as an equity method investment. (2) For the three months ended June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2023, Peñasquito production was impacted due to the suspension of operations as a result of the Union labor strike. Sales activity recognized in the third quarter of 2023 was related to adjustments on provisionally price concentrate sales subject to final settlement. Consequently, price per ounce/pound metrics are not meaningful ("N.M"). (3) Represents attributable gold from Newmont's 40% interest in Pueblo Viejo, which is accounted for as an equity method investment. Attributable gold ounces produced at Pueblo Viejo are not included in attributable gold ounces sold, as noted in footnote (1). Income and expenses of equity method investments are included in Equity income (loss) of affiliates. (4) Represents attributable gold from Newmont's 32.0% interest in Lundin Gold, who wholly owns and operates the Fruta del Norte mine, which is accounted for on a quarterly-lag as an equity method investment. Attributable gold ounces produced by Lundin Gold represent prior quarter production and are not included in attributable gold ounces sold, as noted in footnote (1). Income and expenses of equity method investments are included in Equity income (loss) of affiliates. (5) Sites are classified as held for sale as of June 30, 2024. (6) Non-GAAP measure. See end of this release for reconciliation.

NEWMONT CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited, in millions except per share) 2023 (1) 2024 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Sales $ 2,679 $ 2,683 $ 2,493 $ 3,957 $ 11,812 $ 4,023 $ 4,402 $ 8,425 Costs and expenses: Costs applicable to sales (2) 1,482 1,543 1,371 2,303 6,699 2,106 2,156 4,262 Depreciation and amortization 461 486 480 681 2,108 654 602 1,256 Reclamation and remediation 66 66 166 1,235 1,533 98 94 192 Exploration 48 66 78 73 265 53 57 110 Advanced projects, research and development 35 44 53 68 200 53 49 102 General and administrative 74 71 70 84 299 101 100 201 Loss on assets held for sale - - - - - 485 246 731 Impairment charges 4 4 2 1,881 1,891 12 9 21 Other expense, net 4 37 35 441 517 61 50 111 2,174 2,317 2,255 6,766 13,512 3,623 3,363 6,986 Other income (expense): Other income (loss), net 99 (17 ) 42 (212 ) (88 ) 121 100 221 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest (65 ) (49 ) (48 ) (81 ) (243 ) (93 ) (103 ) (196 ) 34 (66 ) (6 ) (293 ) (331 ) 28 (3 ) 25 Income (loss) before income and mining tax and other items 539 300 232 (3,102 ) (2,031 ) 428 1,036 1,464 Income and mining tax benefit (expense) (213 ) (163 ) (73 ) (77 ) (526 ) (260 ) (191 ) (451 ) Equity income (loss) of affiliates 25 16 3 19 63 7 (3 ) 4 Net income (loss) from continuing operations 351 153 162 (3,160 ) (2,494 ) 175 842 1,017 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 12 2 1 12 27 4 15 19 Net income (loss) 363 155 163 (3,148 ) (2,467 ) 179 857 1,036 Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests (12 ) - (5 ) (10 ) (27 ) (9 ) (4 ) (13 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders $ 351 $ 155 $ 158 $ (3,158 ) $ (2,494 ) $ 170 $ 853 $ 1,023 Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders: Continuing operations $ 339 $ 153 $ 157 $ (3,170 ) $ (2,521 ) $ 166 $ 838 $ 1,004 Discontinued operations 12 2 1 12 27 4 15 19 $ 351 $ 155 $ 158 $ (3,158 ) $ (2,494 ) $ 170 $ 853 $ 1,023 Weighted average common shares (millions): Basic 794 795 795 978 841 1,153 1,153 1,153 Effect of employee stock-based awards 1 - 1 1 - - 2 1 Diluted 795 795 796 979 841 1,153 1,155 1,154 Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders per common share: Basic: Continuing operations $ 0.42 $ 0.19 $ 0.20 $ (3.24 ) $ (3.00 ) $ 0.15 $ 0.73 $ 0.87 Discontinued operations 0.02 - - 0.01 0.03 - 0.01 0.02 $ 0.44 $ 0.19 $ 0.20 $ (3.23 ) $ (2.97 ) $ 0.15 $ 0.74 $ 0.89 Diluted: Continuing operations $ 0.42 $ 0.19 $ 0.20 $ (3.24 ) $ (3.00 ) $ 0.15 $ 0.73 $ 0.87 Discontinued operations 0.02 - - 0.01 0.03 - 0.01 0.02 $ 0.44 $ 0.19 $ 0.20 $ (3.23 ) $ (2.97 ) $ 0.15 $ 0.74 $ 0.89

(1) Certain amounts and disclosures in the prior year have been reclassified to conform to the current year presentation. (2) Excludes Depreciation and amortization and Reclamation and remediation.

NEWMONT CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited, in millions) 2023 (1) 2024 MAR JUN SEP DEC MAR JUN SEP DEC ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,657 $ 2,829 $ 3,190 $ 3,002 $ 2,336 $ 2,602 Trade receivables 348 185 78 734 782 955 Investments 847 409 24 23 23 50 Inventories 1,067 1,111 1,127 1,663 1,385 1,467 Stockpiles and ore on leach pads 905 858 829 979 745 681 Derivative assets - - - 198 114 71 Other current assets 735 742 707 913 765 874 Assets held for sale - - - - 5,656 5,370 Current assets 6,559 6,134 5,955 7,512 11,806 12,070 Property, plant and mine development, net 24,097 24,284 24,474 37,563 33,564 33,655 Investments 3,216 3,172 3,133 4,143 4,138 4,141 Stockpiles and ore on leach pads 1,691 1,737 1,740 1,935 1,837 2,002 Deferred income tax assets 170 166 138 268 210 273 Goodwill 1,971 1,971 1,971 3,001 2,792 2,792 Derivative assets - - - 444 412 181 Other non-current assets 670 669 673 640 576 564 Total assets $ 38,374 $ 38,133 $ 38,084 $ 55,506 $ 55,335 $ 55,678 LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 648 $ 565 $ 651 $ 960 $ 698 $ 683 Employee-related benefits 302 313 345 551 414 457 Income and mining taxes payable 213 155 143 88 136 264 Lease and other financing obligations 96 96 94 114 99 104 Debt - - - 1,923 - - Other current liabilities 1,493 1,564 1,575 2,362 1,784 1,819 Liabilities held for sale - - - - 2,351 2,405 Current liabilities 2,752 2,693 2,808 5,998 5,482 5,732 Debt 5,572 5,574 5,575 6,951 8,933 8,692 Lease and other financing obligations 451 441 418 448 436 429 Reclamation and remediation liabilities 6,603 6,604 6,714 8,167 6,652 6,620 Deferred income tax liabilities 1,800 1,795 1,696 2,987 3,094 3,046 Employee-related benefits 395 399 397 655 610 616 Silver streaming agreement 805 786 787 779 753 733 Other non-current liabilities 437 426 429 316 300 247 Total liabilities 18,815 18,718 18,824 26,301 26,260 26,115 Commitments and contingencies EQUITY Common stock 1,281 1,281 1,281 1,854 1,855 1,851 Treasury stock (261 ) (261 ) (263 ) (264 ) (274 ) (274 ) Additional paid-in capital 17,386 17,407 17,425 30,419 30,436 30,394 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 23 13 8 14 (16 ) (7 ) (Accumulated deficit) Retained earnings 948 785 623 (2,996 ) (3,111 ) (2,585 ) Newmont stockholders' equity 19,377 19,225 19,074 29,027 28,890 29,379 Noncontrolling interests 182 190 186 178 185 184 Total equity 19,559 19,415 19,260 29,205 29,075 29,563 Total liabilities and equity $ 38,374 $ 38,133 $ 38,084 $ 55,506 $ 55,335 $ 55,678

(1) Certain amounts and disclosures in the prior year have been reclassified to conform to the current year presentation.

NEWMONT CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited, in millions) 2023 (1) 2024 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 363 $ 155 $ 163 $ (3,148 ) $ (2,467 ) $ 179 $ 857 $ 1,036 Non-cash adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 461 486 480 681 2,108 654 602 1,256 Loss on assets held for sale - - - - - 485 246 731 Net loss (income) from discontinued operations (12 ) (2 ) (1 ) (12 ) (27 ) (4 ) (15 ) (19 ) Reclamation and remediation 61 59 167 1,219 1,506 94 88 182 (Gain) loss on asset and investment sales, net (36 ) - 2 231 197 (9 ) (55 ) (64 ) Stock-based compensation 19 23 16 22 80 21 23 44 Deferred income taxes 15 6 (24 ) (101 ) (104 ) 53 (95 ) (42 ) Change in fair value of investments (41 ) 42 41 5 47 (31 ) 9 (22 ) Impairment charges 4 4 2 1,881 1,891 12 - 12 Other non-cash adjustments 9 (10 ) 28 9 36 (12 ) (3 ) (15 ) Cash from operations before working capital (2) 843 763 874 787 3,267 1,442 1,657 3,099 Net change in operating assets and liabilities (362 ) (107 ) 127 (171 ) (513 ) (666 ) (263 ) (929 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations 481 656 1,001 616 2,754 776 1,394 2,170 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of discontinued operations - 7 2 - 9 - 34 34 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 481 663 1,003 616 2,763 776 1,428 2,204 Investing activities: ? ? Additions to property, plant and mine development (526 ) (616 ) (604 ) (920 ) (2,666 ) (850 ) (800 ) (1,650 ) Proceeds from asset and investment sales 181 33 5 15 234 35 217 252 Purchases of investments (525 ) (17 ) (3 ) (6 ) (551 ) (23 ) (83 ) (106 ) Return of investment from equity method investees - 30 - 6 36 25 16 41 Contributions to equity method investees (41 ) (23 ) (26 ) (18 ) (108 ) (15 ) (5 ) (20 ) Proceeds from maturities of investments 557 424 374 8 1,363 - - - Acquisitions, net - - - 668 668 - - - Other 12 11 1 (2 ) 22 30 14 44 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (342 ) (158 ) (253 ) (249 ) (1,002 ) (798 ) (641 ) (1,439 ) Financing activities: Repayment of debt - - - - - (3,423 ) (227 ) (3,650 ) Proceeds from issuance of debt, net - - - - - 3,476 - 3,476 Dividends paid to common stockholders (318 ) (318 ) (318 ) (461 ) (1,415 ) (288 ) (289 ) (577 ) Repurchases of common stock - - - - - - (104 ) (104 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (34 ) (32 ) (41 ) (43 ) (150 ) (41 ) (36 ) (77 ) Funding from noncontrolling interests 41 34 32 31 138 22 31 53 Payments on lease and other financing obligations (16 ) (16 ) (16 ) (19 ) (67 ) (18 ) (22 ) (40 ) Payments for withholding of employee taxes related to stock-based compensation (22 ) - (2 ) (1 ) (25 ) (10 ) - (10 ) Other (1 ) (2 ) (36 ) (45 ) (84 ) (17 ) (11 ) (28 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (350 ) (334 ) (381 ) (538 ) (1,603 ) (299 ) (658 ) (957 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (8 ) 4 (5 ) 7 (2 ) (3 ) (11 ) (14 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, including cash and restricted cash reclassified to assets held for sale (219 ) 175 364 (164 ) 156 (324 ) 118 (206 ) Less: cash and restricted cash reclassified to assets held for sale (3) - - - - - (395 ) 137 (258 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (219 ) 175 364 (164 ) 156 (719 ) 255 (464 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 2,944 2,725 2,900 3,264 2,944 3,100 2,381 3,100 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 2,725 $ 2,900 $ 3,264 $ 3,100 $ 3,100 $ 2,381 $ 2,636 $ 2,636 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: ? Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,657 $ 2,829 $ 3,190 $ 3,002 $ 3,002 $ 2,336 $ 2,602 $ 2,602 Restricted cash included in Other current assets 1 1 1 11 11 6 6 6 Restricted cash included in Other non-current assets 67 70 73 87 87 39 28 28 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 2,725 $ 2,900 $ 3,264 $ 3,100 $ 3,100 $ 2,381 $ 2,636 $ 2,636

(1) Certain amounts and disclosures in the prior year have been reclassified to conform to the current year presentation. (2) Cash from operations before working capital is a non-GAAP metric with the most directly comparable GAAP financial metric being to Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, as shown reconciled above. (3) During the first quarter of 2024, certain non-core assets were determined to meet the criteria for assets held for sale. As a result, the related assets and liabilities, including $205 of Cash and cash equivalents and $53 of restricted cash, included in Other current assets and Other non-current assets, were reclassified to Assets held for sale and Liabilities held for sale, respectively.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standard meaning prescribed by GAAP. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures within Part II, Item 7 within our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on February 29, 2024 for further information on the non-GAAP financial measures presented below, including why management believes that its presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors.

Adjusted net income (loss)

Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders is reconciled to Adjusted net income (loss) as follows:

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 per share data (1) per share data (1) basic diluted basic diluted Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders $ 853 $ 0.74 $ 0.74 $ 1,023 $ 0.89 $ 0.89 Net loss (income) attributable to Newmont stockholders from discontinued operations (15 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (19 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders from continuing operations 838 0.73 0.73 1,004 0.87 0.87 Loss on assets held for sale (2) 246 0.22 0.22 731 0.63 0.63 (Gain) loss on asset and investment sales, net (3) (55 ) (0.05 ) (0.05 ) (64 ) (0.06 ) (0.06 ) Newcrest transaction and integration costs (4) 16 0.01 0.01 45 0.04 0.04 Settlement costs (5) 5 - - 26 0.03 0.03 Change in fair value of investments (6) 9 0.01 0.01 (22 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Impairment charges (7) 9 0.01 0.01 21 0.02 0.02 Restructuring and severance (8) 9 0.01 0.01 15 0.01 0.01 Gain on debt extinguishment, net (9) (14 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (14 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Reclamation and remediation charges (10) - - - 6 - - Tax effect of adjustments (11) (87 ) (0.07 ) (0.07 ) (234 ) (0.20 ) (0.20 ) Valuation allowance and other tax adjustments (12) (142 ) (0.14 ) (0.14 ) (50 ) (0.05 ) (0.05 ) Adjusted net income (loss) $ 834 $ 0.72 $ 0.72 $ 1,464 $ 1.27 $ 1.27 ? Weighted average common shares (millions): (13) 1,153 1,155 1,153 1,154

(1) Per share measures may not recalculate due to rounding. (2) Loss on assets held for sale, included in Loss on assets held for sale, represents the loss recorded for the six non-core assets and the development project that met the requirements to be presented as held for sale in 2024. (3) (Gain) loss on asset and investment sales, net, included in Other income (loss), net, primarily represents the gain recognized on the sale of the Stream Credit Facility Agreement ("SCFA") in the second quarter and the purchase and sale of foreign currency bonds. (4) Newcrest transaction and integration costs, included in Other expense, net, represents costs incurred related to Newmont's acquisition of Newcrest completed in 2023 as well as subsequent integration costs. (5) Settlement costs, included in Other expense, net, are primarily comprised of wind down and demobilization costs related to the French Guiana project. (6) Change in fair value of investments, included in Other income (loss), net, primarily represents unrealized gains and losses related to the Company's investment in current and non-current marketable equity securities. (7) Impairment charges, included in Other expense, net, represents non-cash write-downs of various assets that are no longer in use and materials and supplies inventories. (8) Restructuring and severance, included in Other expense, net, primarily represents severance and related costs associated with significant organizational or operating model changes implemented by the Company. (9) Gain on debt extinguishment, net, included in Other income (loss), net, primarily represents the net gain on the partial redemption of certain Senior Notes in the second quarter. (10) Reclamation and remediation charges, included in Reclamation and remediation, represent revisions to reclamation and remediation plans at the Company's former operating properties and historic mining operations that have entered the closure phase and have no substantive future economic value. (11) The tax effect of adjustments, included in Income and mining tax benefit (expense), represents the tax effect of adjustments in footnotes (2) through (10), as described above, and are calculated using the applicable regional tax rate. (12) Valuation allowance and other tax adjustments, included in Income and mining tax benefit (expense), is recorded for items such as foreign tax credits, capital losses, disallowed foreign losses, and the effects of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities. The adjustment for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 reflects the net increase or (decrease) to net operating losses, capital losses, tax credit carryovers, and other deferred tax assets subject to valuation allowance of $20 and $(45), the effects of changes in foreign exchange rates on deferred tax assets and liabilities of $(93) and $(58), net reductions to the reserve for uncertain tax positions of $(50) and $(52), recording of a deferred tax liability for the outside basis difference at Akyem of $(37) and $80 due to the status change to held-for-sale, and other tax adjustments of $18 and $25. (13) Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share is calculated using diluted common shares in accordance with GAAP.

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 per share data (1) per share data (1) basic diluted basic diluted Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders $ 155 $ 0.19 $ 0.19 $ 506 $ 0.64 $ 0.64 Net loss (income) attributable to Newmont stockholders from discontinued operations (2 ) - - (14 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders from continuing operations 153 0.19 0.19 492 0.62 0.62 (Gain) loss on asset and investment sales, net (2) - - - (36 ) (0.05 ) (0.05 ) Newcrest transaction-related costs (3) 21 0.03 0.03 21 0.03 0.03 Restructuring and severance (4) 10 0.01 0.01 12 0.02 0.02 Impairment charges (5) 4 - - 8 0.01 0.01 Reclamation and remediation charges (6) (2 ) - - (2 ) - - Change in fair value of investments (7) 42 0.05 0.05 1 - - Other (8) - - - (4 ) - - Tax effect of adjustments (9) (17 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (1 ) - - Valuation allowance and other tax adjustments (10) 55 0.07 0.07 95 0.11 0.11 Adjusted net income (loss) $ 266 $ 0.33 $ 0.33 $ 586 $ 0.74 $ 0.74 ? Weighted average common shares (millions): (11) 795 795 794 795

(1) Per share measures may not recalculate due to rounding. (2) (Gain) loss on asset and investment sales, net, included in Other income (loss), net, primarily represents the net gain recognized on the exchange of the previously held Maverix investment for Triple Flag and the subsequent sale of the Triple Flag investment. (3) Newcrest transaction-related costs, included in Other expense, net, primarily represents costs incurred related to the Newcrest Transaction. (4) Restructuring and severance, included in Other expense, net, primarily represents severance and related costs associated with significant organizational or operating model changes implemented by the Company. (5) Impairment charges, included in Other expense, net, represents non-cash write-downs of various assets that are no longer in use and materials and supplies inventories. (6) Reclamation and remediation charges, included in Reclamation and remediation, represent revisions to reclamation and remediation plans at the Company's former operating properties and historic mining operations that have entered the closure phase and have no substantive future economic value. (7) Change in fair value of investments, included in Other income (loss), net, primarily represents unrealized gains and losses related to the Company's investment in current and non-current marketable equity securities. (8) Other represents income received on the favorable settlement of certain matters that were outstanding at the time of sale of the related investment in 2022. Amounts included in Other income (loss), net. (9) The tax effect of adjustments, included in Income and mining tax benefit (expense), represents the tax effect of adjustments in footnotes (2) through (8), as described above, and are calculated using the applicable regional tax rate. (10) Valuation allowance and other tax adjustments, included in Income and mining tax benefit (expense), is recorded for items such as foreign tax credits, capital losses, disallowed foreign losses, and the effects of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities. The adjustment for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 reflects the net increase or (decrease) to net operating losses, capital losses, tax credit carryovers, and other deferred tax assets subject to valuation allowance of $47 and $57, the effects of changes in foreign exchange rates on deferred tax assets and liabilities of $4 and $21, net reductions to the reserve for uncertain tax positions of $3 and $14, other tax adjustments of $1 and $3. (11) Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share is calculated using diluted common shares in accordance with GAAP.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization

Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders is reconciled to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as follows:

? Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, ? 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders $ 853 $ 155 $ 1,023 $ 506 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 4 - 13 12 Net (income) loss from discontinued operations (15 ) (2 ) (19 ) (14 ) Equity loss (income) of affiliates 3 (16 ) (4 ) (41 ) Income and mining tax expense (benefit) 191 163 451 376 Depreciation and amortization 602 486 1,256 947 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 103 49 196 114 EBITDA $ 1,741 $ 835 $ 2,916 $ 1,900 Adjustments: Loss on assets held for sale (1) $ 246 $ - $ 731 $ - (Gain) loss on asset and investment sales, net (2) (55 ) - (64 ) (36 ) Newcrest transaction and integration costs (3) 16 21 45 21 Settlement costs (4) 5 - 26 - Change in fair value of investments (5) 9 42 (22 ) 1 Impairment charges (6) 9 4 21 8 Restructuring and severance (7) 9 10 15 12 Gain on debt extinguishment, net (8) (14 ) - (14 ) - Reclamation and remediation charges (9) - (2 ) 6 (2 ) Other (10) - - - (4 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,966 $ 910 $ 3,660 $ 1,900

(1) Loss on assets held for sale, included in Loss on assets held for sale, represents the loss recorded for the six non-core assets and the development project that met the requirements to be presented as held for sale in 2024. (2) (Gain) loss on asset and investment sales, net, included in Other income (loss), net, in 2024 primarily represents the gain recognized on the sale of the Stream Credit Facility Agreement ("SCFA") in the second quarter and the purchase and sale of foreign currency bonds. For 2023, primarily comprised of the net gain recognized on the exchange of the previously held Maverix investment for Triple Flag and the subsequent sale of the Triple Flag investment. (3) Newcrest transaction and integration costs, included in Other expense, net, represents costs incurred related to Newmont's acquisition of Newcrest completed in 2023 as well as subsequent integration costs. (4) Settlement costs, included in Other expense, net, are primarily comprised of wind-down and demobilization costs related to the French Guiana project in 2024 and litigation expenses in 2023. (5) Change in fair value of investments, included in Other income (loss), net, primarily represents unrealized gains and losses related to the Company's investments in current and non-current marketable equity securities. (6) Impairment charges, included in Other expense, net, represents non-cash write-downs of various assets that are no longer in use and materials and supplies inventories. (7) Restructuring and severance, included in Other expense, net, primarily represents severance and related costs associated with significant organizational or operating model changes implemented by the Company for all periods presented. (8) Gain on debt extinguishment, net, included in Other income (loss), net, primarily represents the net gain on the partial redemption of certain Senior Notes in the second quarter. (9) Reclamation and remediation charges, included in Reclamation and remediation, represent revisions to reclamation and remediation plans at the Company's former operating properties and historic mining operations that have entered the closure phase and have no substantive future economic value. (10) Other, included in Other income (loss), net, in 2023, represents income received during the first quarter of 2023, on the favorable settlement of certain matters that were outstanding at the time of sale of the related investment in 2022.

Free Cash Flow

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, to Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, which the Company believes to be the GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to Free Cash Flow, as well as information regarding Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities and Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities.

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (1) $ 1,428 $ 663 $ 2,204 $ 1,144 Less: Net cash used in (provided by) operating activities of discontinued operations (34 ) (7 ) (34 ) (7 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations 1,394 656 2,170 1,137 Less: Additions to property, plant and mine development (800 ) (616 ) (1,650 ) (1,142 ) Free Cash Flow $ 594 $ 40 $ 520 $ (5 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (2) $ (641 ) $ (158 ) $ (1,439 ) $ (500 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ (658 ) $ (334 ) $ (957 ) $ (684 )

(1) Includes payment of $291 for stamp duty tax, related to the Newcrest transaction, in the first quarter of 2024. (2) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities includes Additions to property, plant and mine development, which is included in the Company's computation of Free Cash Flow.?

Attributable Free Cash Flow

Management uses Attributable Free Cash Flow as a non-GAAP measure to analyze cash flows generated from operations that are attributable to the Company. Attributable Free Cash Flow is Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities after deducting net cash flows from operations attributable to noncontrolling interests less Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of discontinued operations after deducting net cash flows from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interests less Additions to property, plant and mine development after deducting property, plant and mine development attributable to noncontrolling interests. The Company believes that Attributable Free Cash Flow is useful as one of the bases for comparing the Company's performance with its competitors. Although Attributable Free Cash Flow and similar measures are frequently used as measures of cash flows generated from operations by other companies, the Company's calculation of Attributable Free Cash Flow is not necessarily comparable to such other similarly titled captions of other companies.

The presentation of non-GAAP Attributable Free Cash Flow is not meant to be considered in isolation or as an alternative to Net income attributable to Newmont stockholders as an indicator of the Company's performance, or as an alternative to Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities as a measure of liquidity as those terms are defined by GAAP, and does not necessarily indicate whether cash flows will be sufficient to fund cash needs. The Company's definition of Attributable Free Cash Flow is limited in that it does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures due to the fact that the measure does not deduct the payments required for debt service and other contractual obligations or payments made for business acquisitions. Therefore, the Company believes it is important to view Attributable Free Cash Flow as a measure that provides supplemental information to the Company's Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

The following tables set forth a reconciliation of Attributable Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, to Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, which the Company believes to be the GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to Attributable Free Cash Flow, as well as information regarding Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities and Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities.

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 Consolidated Attributable to noncontrolling interests (1) Attributable to Newmont Stockholders Consolidated Attributable to noncontrolling interests (1) Attributable to Newmont Stockholders Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 1,428 $ (10 ) $ 1,418 $ 2,204 $ (17 ) $ 2,187 Less: Net cash used in (provided by) operating activities of discontinued operations (34 ) - (34 ) (34 ) - (34 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations 1,394 (10 ) 1,384 2,170 (17 ) 2,153 Less: Additions to property, plant and mine development (2) (800 ) 8 (792 ) (1,650 ) 12 (1,638 ) Free Cash Flow $ 594 $ (2 ) $ 592 $ 520 $ (5 ) $ 515 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (3) $ (641 ) $ (1,439 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ (658 ) $ (957 )

(1) Adjustment to eliminate a portion of Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities and Additions to property, plant and mine development attributable to noncontrolling interests, which relates to Merian (25%) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024. (2) Merian had total consolidated Additions to property, plant and mine development of $34 and $49, on a cash basis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively. (3) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities includes Additions to property, plant and mine development, which is included in the Company's computation of Free Cash Flow.?

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 Consolidated Attributable to noncontrolling interests (1) Attributable to Newmont Stockholders Consolidated Attributable to noncontrolling interests (1) Attributable to Newmont Stockholders Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 663 $ - $ 663 $ 1,144 $ (12 ) $ 1,132 Less: Net cash used in (provided by) operating activities of discontinued operations (7 ) - (7 ) (7 ) - (7 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations 656 - 656 1,137 (12 ) 1,125 Less: Additions to property, plant and mine development (2) (616 ) 6 (610 ) (1,142 ) 9 (1,133 ) Free Cash Flow $ 40 $ 6 $ 46 $ (5 ) $ (3 ) $ (8 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (3) $ (158 ) $ (500 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ (334 ) $ (684 )

(1) Adjustment to eliminate a portion of Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities and Additions to property, plant and mine development attributable to noncontrolling interests, which relates to Merian (25%) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. (2) Merian had total consolidated Additions to property, plant and mine development of $24 and $34 on a cash basis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively. (3) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities includes Additions to property, plant and mine development, which is included in the Company's computation of Free Cash Flow.?

Net Debt

Net Debt is calculated as Debt and Lease and other financing obligations less Cash and cash equivalents and time deposits, included in current Investments, as presented on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets. Cash and cash equivalents and time deposits are subtracted from Debt and Lease and other financing obligations as these are highly liquid, low-risk investments and could be used to reduce the Company's debt obligations.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of Net Debt, a non-GAAP financial measure, to Debt and Lease and other financing obligations, which the Company believes to be the GAAP financial measures most directly comparable to Net Debt.

? At June 30,

2024 At December 31,

2023 Debt $ 8,692 $ 8,874 Lease and other financing obligations 533 562 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (2,602 ) (3,002 ) Less: Cash and cash equivalents included in assets held for sale (1) (205 ) - Less: Time deposits (2) (28 ) - Net debt $ 6,390 $ 6,434

(1) During the first quarter of 2024, certain non-core assets were determined to meet the criteria for assets held for sale. As a result, the related assets and liabilities, including $205 of Cash and cash equivalents, were reclassified to Assets held for sale and Liabilities held for sale, respectively. (2) Time deposits are included in current Investments on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets.

Costs applicable to sales per ounce/gold equivalent ounce

Costs applicable to sales per ounce/gold equivalent ounce are calculated by dividing the costs applicable to sales of gold and other metals by gold ounces or gold equivalent ounces sold, respectively. These measures are calculated for the periods presented on a consolidated basis.

The following tables reconcile these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Costs applicable to sales per ounce Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Costs applicable to sales (1)(2) $ 1,777 $ 1,277 $ 3,467 $ 2,516 Gold sold (thousand ounces) 1,543 1,211 3,142 2,419 Costs applicable to sales per ounce (3) $ 1,152 $ 1,054 $ 1,103 $ 1,040

(1) Includes by-product credits of $45 and $28 during the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $84 and $58 during the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (2) Excludes Depreciation and amortization and Reclamation and remediation. (3) Per ounce measures may not recalculate due to rounding.

Costs applicable to sales per gold equivalent ounce Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Costs applicable to sales (1)(2) $ 379 $ 266 $ 795 $ 509 Gold equivalent ounces sold - other metals (thousand ounces) (3) 453 251 955 516 Costs applicable to sales per gold equivalent ounce (4) $ 836 $ 1,062 $ 832 $ 988

(1) Includes by-product credits of $15 and $2 during the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $30 and $4 during the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (2) Excludes Depreciation and amortization and Reclamation and remediation. (3) Gold equivalent ounces is calculated as pounds or ounces produced multiplied by the ratio of the other metals price to the gold price, using Gold ($1,400/oz.), Copper ($3.50/lb.), Silver ($20.00/oz.), Lead ($1.00/lb.) and Zinc ($1.20/lb.) for each of 2024 and 2023. (4) Per ounce measures may not recalculate due to rounding.?

Costs applicable to sales per gold ounce for Nevada Gold Mines (NGM) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cost applicable to sales, NGM (1) $ 307 $ 304 $ 621 $ 590 Gold sold (thousand ounces), NGM 252 288 519 546 Costs applicable to sales per ounce, NGM (2) $ 1,220 $ 1,055 $ 1,198 $ 1,081

(1) Excludes Depreciation and amortization and Reclamation and remediation. (2) Per ounce measures may not recalculate due to rounding.

All-In Sustaining Costs

All-in sustaining costs represent the sum of certain costs, recognized as GAAP financial measures, that management considers to be associated with production. All-in sustaining costs per ounce amounts are calculated by dividing all-in sustaining costs by gold ounces or gold equivalent ounces sold.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Costs Applicable to Sales(1)(2)(3) Reclamation Costs(4) Advanced Projects, Research and Development and Exploration(5) General and Administrative Other Expense, Net(6) Treatment and Refining Costs Sustaining Capital and Lease Related Costs(7)(8) All-In Sustaining Costs Ounces (000) Sold All-In Sustaining Costs Per oz.(9) Gold Brucejack (10) $ 64 $ - $ 1 $ - $ - $ 2 $ 21 $ 88 46 $ 1,929 Red Chris (10) 7 - 1 - - 1 5 14 9 $ 1,613 Peñasquito 53 2 - - - 4 8 67 64 $ 1,038 Merian 96 2 3 - - - 33 134 61 $ 2,170 Cerro Negro 70 1 1 - - - 12 84 27 $ 3,010 Yanacocha 77 7 4 - 1 - 5 94 78 $ 1,217 Boddington 139 3 1 - - 4 21 168 136 $ 1,237 Tanami 101 - 2 - - - 23 126 99 $ 1,276 Cadia (10) 77 1 2 - 1 6 44 131 123 $ 1,064 Lihir (10) 162 1 4 - 5 - 7 179 148 $ 1,212 Ahafo 176 5 3 - 1 - 17 202 180 $ 1,123 Nevada Gold Mines 307 5 4 2 1 1 106 426 252 $ 1,689 Corporate and Other (11) - - 29 92 5 - 4 130 - $ - Held for sale (12) CC&V 45 3 1 - - - 8 57 33 $ 1,700 Musselwhite 56 1 1 - (1 ) - 21 78 56 $ 1,397 Porcupine 94 2 - - - - 24 120 87 $ 1,366 Éléonore 89 1 1 - - - 29 120 63 $ 1,900 Telfer (10) (15) 83 3 2 - 4 2 7 101 33 $ 3,053 Akyem 81 3 - - - - 7 91 48 $ 1,952 Total Gold 1,777 40 60 94 17 20 402 2,410 1,543 $ 1,562 Gold equivalent ounces - other metals (13)(14) Red Chris (10) 33 - 1 - - 5 17 56 36 $ 1,560 Peñasquito 218 7 - - 2 24 29 280 241 $ 1,164 Boddington 49 1 - - - 4 6 60 47 $ 1,254 Cadia (10) 67 1 2 - 1 22 33 126 123 $ 1,024 Corporate and Other (11) - - 3 6 - - - 9 - $ - Held for sale (12) Telfer (10 )(15) 12 - - - - 3 1 16 6 $ 2,742 Total Gold Equivalent Ounces 379 9 6 6 3 58 86 547 453 $ 1,207 Consolidated $ 2,156 $ 49 $ 66 $ 100 $ 20 $ 78 $ 488 $ 2,957

(1) Excludes Depreciation and amortization and Reclamation and remediation. (2) Includes by-product credits of $60. (3) Includes stockpile, leach pad, and product inventory adjustments of $9 at Cerro Negro and $11 at NGM. (4) Reclamation costs include operating accretion and amortization of asset retirement costs of $34 and $15, respectively, and exclude accretion and reclamation and remediation adjustments at former operating properties that have entered the closure phase and have no substantive future economic value of $54 and $6, respectively. (5) Advanced projects, research and development and exploration excludes development expenditures of $3 at Peñasquito, $2 at Merian, $2 at Cerro Negro, $5 at Tanami, $9 at Ahafo, $3 at NGM, $14 at Corporate and Other, $1 at CC&V, and $1 at Porcupine, totaling $40 related to developing new operations or major projects at existing operations where these projects will materially benefit the operation. (6) Other expense, net is adjusted for Newcrest transaction and integration costs of $16, impairment charges of $9, restructuring and severance of $9, settlements costs of $5. (7) Excludes capitalized interest related to sustaining capital expenditures. (8) Includes finance lease payments and other costs for sustaining projects of $15. (9) Per ounce measures may not recalculate due to rounding. (10) Sites acquired through the Newcrest transaction. (11) Corporate and Other includes the Company's business activities relating to its corporate and regional offices and all equity method investments. (12) Sites are classified as held for sale as of June 30, 2024. (13) Gold equivalent ounces is calculated as pounds or ounces produced multiplied by the ratio of the other metals price to the gold price, using Gold ($1,400/oz.), Copper ($3.50/lb.), Silver ($20.00/oz.), Lead ($1.00/lb.) and Zinc ($1.20/lb.) pricing for 2024. (14) For the six months ended June 30, 2024, Red Chris sold 6 thousand tonnes of copper, Peñasquito sold 8 million ounces of silver, 20 thousand tonnes of lead and 52 thousand tonnes of zinc, Boddington sold 9 thousand tonnes of copper, Cadia sold 23 thousand tonnes of copper, and Telfer sold 1 thousand tonnes of copper. (15) During the second quarter, seepage points were detected on the outer wall and around the tailings storage facility at Telfer and we have temporarily ceased placing new tailings on the facility. Remediation of the facility has commenced and we expect production to commence during the fourth quarter of 2024.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Costs Applicable to Sales(1)(2)(3)(4) Reclamation Costs(5) Advanced Projects, Research and Development and Exploration(6) General and Administrative Other Expense, Net(7) Treatment and Refining Costs Sustaining Capital and Lease Related Costs(8)(9) All-In Sustaining Costs Ounces (000) Sold All-In Sustaining Costs Per oz.(10) Gold CC&V $ 49 $ 3 $ 2 $ - $ 1 $ - $ 12 $ 67 41 $ 1,631 Musselwhite 55 2 4 - - - 31 92 41 $ 2,254 Porcupine 77 7 3 - - - 13 100 63 $ 1,587 Éléonore 74 3 2 - - - 33 112 51 $ 2,213 Peñasquito 40 1 1 - - 3 7 52 48 $ 1,078 Merian 80 1 3 - - - 22 106 53 $ 2,010 Cerro Negro 83 2 1 - 1 - 10 97 50 $ 1,924 Yanacocha 79 4 3 - 3 - 4 93 66 $ 1,386 Boddington 159 5 1 - - 5 27 197 204 $ 966 Tanami 102 - 1 - - - 41 144 124 $ 1,162 Ahafo 121 5 1 - - - 37 164 133 $ 1,237 Akyem 54 6 1 - - - 11 72 49 $ 1,461 Nevada Gold Mines 304 3 4 3 - 1 83 398 288 $ 1,388 Corporate and Other (11) - - 13 58 1 - 16 88 - $ - Total Gold 1,277 42 40 61 6 9 347 1,782 1,211 $ 1,472 Gold equivalent ounces - other metals (12)(13) Peñasquito 218 7 1 1 - 31 40 298 188 $ 1,581 Boddington 48 1 - - - 4 9 62 63 $ 977 Corporate and Other (11) - - 3 9 - - 3 15 - $ - Total Gold Equivalent Ounces 266 8 4 10 - 35 52 375 251 $ 1,492 Consolidated $ 1,543 $ 50 $ 44 $ 71 $ 6 $ 44 $ 399 $ 2,157

(1) Excludes Depreciation and amortization and Reclamation and remediation. (2) Includes by-product credits of $30. (3) Includes stockpile, leach pad, and product inventory adjustments of $2 at Porcupine, $5 at Éléonore, $17 at Peñasquito, $2 at Cerro Negro, $4 at Yanacocha, and $1 at NGM. (4) Beginning January 1, 2023, COVID-19 specific costs incurred in the ordinary course of business are recognized in Costs applicable to sales. (5) Reclamation costs include operating accretion and amortization of asset retirement costs of $25 and $25, respectively, and exclude accretion and reclamation and remediation adjustments at former operating properties that have entered the closure phase and have no substantive future economic value of $36 and $5, respectively. (6) Advanced projects, research and development and exploration excludes development expenditures of $1 at CC&V, $3 at Porcupine $1 at Peñasquito, $2 at Merian, $3 at Yanacocha, $8 at Tanami, $9 at Ahafo, $4 at Akyem, $6 at NGM, and $29 at Corporate and Other, totaling $66 related to developing new operations or major projects at existing operations where these projects will materially benefit the operation. (7) Other expense, net is adjusted for impairment charges of $4, restructuring and severance of $10, and Newcrest transaction-related costs of $21. (8) Excludes capitalized interest related to sustaining capital expenditures. (9) Includes finance lease payments and other costs for sustaining projects of $16. (10) Per ounce measures may not recalculate due to rounding. (11) Corporate and Other includes the Company's business activities relating to its corporate and regional offices and all equity method investments. (12) Gold equivalent ounces is calculated as pounds or ounces produced multiplied by the ratio of the other metals price to the gold price, using Gold ($1,400/oz.), Copper ($3.50/lb.), Silver ($20.00/oz.), Lead ($1.00/lb.) and Zinc ($1.20/lb.) pricing for 2023. (13) For the three months ended June 30, 2023, Peñasquito sold 6 million ounces of silver, 16 thousand tonnes of lead and 41 thousand tonnes of zinc, and Boddington sold 11 thousand tonnes of copper.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Costs Applicable to Sales(1)(2)(3) Reclamation Costs(4) Advanced Projects, Research and Development and Exploration(5) General and Administrative Other Expense, Net(6) Treatment and Refining Costs Sustaining Capital and Lease Related Costs(7)(8) All-In Sustaining Costs Ounces (000) Sold All-In Sustaining Costs Per oz.(9) Gold Brucejack (10) $ 138 $ 1 $ 1 $ - $ - $ 3 $ 33 $ 176 80 $ 2,206 Red Chris (10) 14 - 1 - - 2 6 23 16 $ 1,453 Peñasquito 91 3 - - - 7 13 114 108 $ 1,055 Merian 186 4 5 - - - 52 247 135 $ 1,820 Cerro Negro 133 3 2 - 1 - 27 166 101 $ 1,635 Yanacocha 165 14 6 - 1 - 10 196 168 $ 1,166 Boddington 283 8 1 - - 7 45 344 278 $ 1,240 Tanami 183 1 2 - - - 45 231 190 $ 1,215 Cadia (10) 151 1 5 - 1 12 74 244 237 $ 1,028 Lihir (10) 333 2 10 - 5 - 58 408 330 $ 1,236 Ahafo 335 9 3 - 1 1 39 388 364 $ 1,066 Nevada Gold Mines 621 9 6 4 2 3 201 846 519 $ 1,631 Corporate and Other (11) - - 59 182 6 - 8 255 - $ - Held for sale (12) CC&V 85 6 2 - 1 - 13 107 62 $ 1,716 Musselwhite 113 2 3 - - - 46 164 105 $ 1,568 Porcupine 157 7 2 - - - 43 209 148 $ 1,408 Éléonore 169 3 5 - - - 50 227 119 $ 1,910 Telfer (10) (15) 153 5 5 - 4 3 10 180 59 $ 3,037 Akyem 157 14 - 1 - - 15 187 123 $ 1,523 Total Gold 3,467 92 118 187 22 38 788 4,712 3,142 $ 1,500 Gold equivalent ounces - other metals (13)(14) Red Chris (10) 64 - 3 - - 9 23 99 67 $ 1,486 Peñasquito 473 16 1 - 2 59 63 614 544 $ 1,130 Boddington 97 2 - - - 7 9 115 98 $ 1,165 Cadia (10) 134 1 4 - 1 41 60 241 235 $ 1,025 Corporate and Other (11) - - 4 14 - - - 18 - $ - Held for sale (12) Telfer (10)(15) 27 1 1 - - 5 2 36 11 $ 3,218 Total Gold Equivalent Ounces 795 20 13 14 3 121 157 1,123 955 $ 1,176 Consolidated $ 4,262 $ 112 $ 131 $ 201 $ 25 $ 159 $ 945 $ 5,835

(1) Excludes Depreciation and amortization and Reclamation and remediation. (2) Includes by-product credits of $114. (3) Includes stockpile, leach pad, and product inventory adjustments of $2 at Brucejack, $1 at Peñasquito, $9 at Cerro Negro, $15 at Telfer, and $17 at NGM. (4) Reclamation costs include operating accretion and amortization of asset retirement costs of $67 and $45, respectively, and exclude accretion and reclamation and remediation adjustments at former operating properties that have entered the closure phase and have no substantive future economic value of $108 and $17, respectively. (5) Advanced projects, research and development and exploration excludes development expenditures of $4 at Peñasquito, $4 at Merian, $6 at Cerro Negro, $1 at Boddington, $13 at Tanami, $14 at Ahafo, $6 at NGM, $27 at Corporate and Other, $1 at CC&V, $1 at Porcupine, and $4 at Akyem, totaling $81 related to developing new operations or major projects at existing operations where these projects will materially benefit the operation. (6) Other expense, net is adjusted for Newcrest transaction and integration costs of $45, settlement costs of $26, impairment charges of $21, and restructuring and severance of $15. (7) Excludes capitalized interest related to sustaining capital expenditures. (8) Includes finance lease payments and other costs for sustaining projects of $30. (9) Per ounce measures may not recalculate due to rounding. (10) Sites acquired through the Newcrest transaction. (11) Corporate and Other includes the Company's business activities relating to its corporate and regional offices and all equity method investments. (12) Sites are classified as held for sale as of June 30, 2024. (13) Gold equivalent ounces is calculated as pounds or ounces produced multiplied by the ratio of the other metals price to the gold price, using Gold ($1,400/oz.), Copper ($3.50/lb.), Silver ($20.00/oz.), Lead ($1.00/lb.) and Zinc ($1.20/lb.) pricing for 2024. (14) For the six months ended June 30, 2024, Red Chris sold 12 thousand tonnes of copper, Peñasquito sold 18 million ounces of silver, 49 thousand tonnes of lead and 113 thousand tonnes of zinc, Boddington sold 18 thousand tonnes of copper, Cadia sold 43 thousand tonnes of copper, and Telfer sold 2 thousand tonnes of copper. (15) During the second quarter, seepage points were detected on the outer wall and around the tailings storage facility at Telfer and we have temporarily ceased placing new tailings on the facility. Remediation of the facility has commenced and we expect production to commence during the fourth quarter of 2024.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Costs Applicable to Sales (1)(2)(3)(4) Reclamation Costs (5) Advanced Projects, Research and Development and Exploration(6) General and Administrative Other Expense, Net(7) Treatment and Refining Costs Sustaining Capital and Lease Related Costs(8)(9) All-In Sustaining Costs Ounces (000) Sold All-In Sustaining Costs Per oz.(10) Gold CC&V $ 100 $ 5 $ 5 $ - $ 1 $ - $ 22 $ 133 89 $ 1,494 Musselwhite 113 3 5 - - - 45 166 85 $ 1,955 Porcupine 147 12 7 - - - 26 192 128 $ 1,498 Éléonore 149 5 3 - - - 52 209 119 $ 1,756 Peñasquito 107 4 1 - - 7 19 138 104 $ 1,325 Merian 165 3 5 - - - 36 209 136 $ 1,537 Cerro Negro 153 3 2 - 1 - 22 181 111 $ 1,625 Yanacocha 135 11 6 - 4 - 7 163 119 $ 1,362 Boddington 326 9 2 - - 10 55 402 402 $ 1,000 Tanami 163 1 1 - - - 58 223 189 $ 1,182 Ahafo 251 9 1 - 1 - 81 343 264 $ 1,301 Akyem 117 16 1 - - - 21 155 127 $ 1,220 Nevada Gold Mines 590 7 8 5 - 3 148 761 546 $ 1,396 Corporate and Other (11) - - 32 119 1 - 18 170 - $ - Total Gold 2,516 88 79 124 8 20 610 3,445 2,419 $ 1,424 Gold equivalent ounces - other metals (12)(13) Peñasquito 408 14 2 1 - 65 76 566 387 $ 1,463 Boddington 101 2 1 - - 8 17 129 129 $ 998 Corporate and Other (11) - - 6 20 - - 3 29 - $ - Total Gold Equivalent Ounces 509 16 9 21 - 73 96 724 516 $ 1,405 Consolidated $ 3,025 $ 104 $ 88 $ 145 $ 8 $ 93 $ 706 $ 4,169

(1) Excludes Depreciation and amortization and Reclamation and remediation. (2) Includes by-product credits of $62. (3) Includes stockpile and leach pad inventory adjustments of $2 at Porcupine, $5 at Éléonore, $17 at Peñasquito, $2 at Cerro Negro, $4 at Yanacocha, $1 at Akyem, and $2 at NGM. (4) Beginning January 1, 2023, COVID-19 specific costs incurred in the ordinary course of business are recognized in Costs applicable to sales. (5) Reclamation costs include operating accretion and amortization of asset retirement costs of $49 and $55, respectively, and exclude accretion and reclamation and remediation adjustments at former operating properties that have entered the closure phase and have no substantive future economic value of $74 and $9, respectively. (6) Advanced projects, research and development and exploration excludes development expenditures of $1 at CC&V, $3 at Porcupine, $3 at Peñasquito, $3 at Merian, $1 at Cerro Negro, $3 at Yanacocha, $12 at Tanami, $15 at Ahafo, $7 at Akyem, $9 at NGM and $48 at Corporate and Other, totaling $105 related to developing new operations or major projects at existing operations where these projects will materially benefit the operation. (7) Other expense, net is adjusted for impairment charges of $8, restructuring and severance costs of $12, and Newcrest transaction-related costs of $21. (8) Excludes capitalized interest related to sustaining capital expenditures. (9) Includes finance lease payments for sustaining projects of $38. (10) Per ounce measures may not recalculate due to rounding. (11) Corporate and Other includes the Company's business activities relating to its corporate and regional offices and all equity method investments. (12) Gold equivalent ounces is calculated as pounds or ounces produced multiplied by the ratio of the other metals price to the gold price, using Gold ($1,400/oz.), Copper ($3.50/lb.), Silver ($20.00/oz.), Lead ($1.00/lb.) and Zinc ($1.20/lb.) pricing for 2023. (13) For the six months ended June 30, 2023, Peñasquito sold 12 million ounces of silver, 33 thousand tonnes of lead and 86 thousand tonnes of zinc, and Boddington sold 23 thousand tonnes of copper.

A reconciliation of the 2024 Gold AISC outlook to the 2024 Gold CAS outlook is provided below. The estimates in the table below are considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws.

2024 Outlook - Gold (1)(2) (in millions, except ounces and per ounce) Outlook Estimate Cost Applicable to Sales (3)(4) $ 6,900 Reclamation Costs (5) 190 Advanced Projects & Exploration (6) 160 General and Administrative (7) 235 Other Expense 10 Treatment and Refining Costs 135 Sustaining Capital (8) 1,495 Sustaining Finance Lease Payments 25 All-in Sustaining Costs $ 9,150 Ounces (000) Sold (9) 6,555 All-in Sustaining Costs per Ounce $ 1,400

(1) The reconciliation is provided for illustrative purposes in order to better describe management's estimates of the components of the calculation. Estimates for each component of the forward-looking All-in sustaining costs per ounce are independently calculated and, as a result, the total All-in sustaining costs and the All-in sustaining costs per ounce may not sum to the component ranges. While a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure has been provided for the 2024 AISC Gold Outlook on a consolidated basis, a reconciliation has not been provided on an individual site or project basis in reliance on Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K because such reconciliation is not available without unreasonable efforts. (2) All values are presented on a consolidated basis for Newmont. (3) Excludes Depreciation and amortization and Reclamation and remediation. (4) Includes stockpile and leach pad inventory adjustments. (5) Reclamation costs include operating accretion and amortization of asset retirement costs. (6) Advanced Project and Exploration excludes non-sustaining advanced projects and exploration. (7) Includes stock-based compensation. (8) Excludes development capital expenditures, capitalized interest and change in accrued capital. (9) Consolidated production for Merian is presented on a total production basis for the mine site and excludes production from Pueblo Viejo and Fruta del Norte.

Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio

Management uses net debt to Adjusted EBITDA as non-GAAP measures to evaluate the Company's operating performance, including our ability to generate earnings sufficient to service our debt. Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA represents the ratio of the Company's debt, net of cash and cash equivalents, to Adjusted EBITDA. Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA does not represent, and should not be considered an alternative to, net income (loss), operating income (loss), or cash flow from operations as those terms are defined by GAAP, and does not necessarily indicate whether cash flows will be sufficient to fund cash needs. Although Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA and similar measures are frequently used as measures of operations and the ability to meet debt service requirements by other companies, our calculation of net debt to Adjusted EBITDA measure is not necessarily comparable to such other similarly titled captions of other companies. The Company believes that net debt to Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and Board of Directors. Management's determination of the components of net debt to Adjusted EBITDA is evaluated periodically and based, in part, on a review of non-GAAP financial measures used by mining industry analysts. Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders is reconciled to Adjusted EBITDA as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders $ 853 $ 170 $ (3,158 ) $ 158 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 4 9 10 5 Net loss (income) from discontinued operations (15 ) (4 ) (12 ) (1 ) Equity loss (income) of affiliates 3 (7 ) (19 ) (3 ) Income and mining tax expense (benefit) 191 260 77 73 Depreciation and amortization 602 654 681 480 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 103 93 81 48 EBITDA $ 1,741 $ 1,175 $ (2,340 ) $ 760 Adjustments: Loss on assets held for sale $ 246 $ 485 $ - $ - (Gain) loss on asset and investment sales, net (55 ) (9 ) 231 2 Newcrest transaction and integration costs 16 29 427 16 Gain on debt extinguishment, net (14 ) - - - Change in fair value of investments 9 (31 ) 5 41 Restructuring and severance 9 6 5 7 Impairment charges 9 12 1,881 2 Settlement costs 5 21 5 2 Reclamation and remediation charges - 6 1,158 104 Pension settlements - - 9 - COVID-19 specific costs - - 1 - Other - - - (1 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,966 $ 1,694 $ 1,382 $ 933 12 month trailing Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,975 Newcrest pro forma adjusted EBITDA (pre-acquisition) (1) $ 364 12 month trailing pro forma Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,339 Total Debt $ 8,692 Lease and other financing obligations 533 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (2,602 ) Less: Cash and cash equivalents included in assets held for sale (2) (205 ) Less: Time deposits (3) (28 ) Total net debt $ 6,390 Net debt to pro forma Adjusted EBITDA 1.0

(1) Represents Newcrest's pre-acquisition Adjusted EBITDA on a US GAAP basis from January 1, 2023 through to the acquisition date, November 6, 2023. This amount is added to our adjusted EBITDA to include a full twelve months of Newcrest results on a pro forma basis for the rolling twelve months ended June 30, 2024. The pro forma adjusted EBITDA was derived from Newcrest unaudited financial information for the period July 1, 2023 through October 31, 2023 and November 1, 2023 through November 6, 2023, the acquisition date. Newcrest's pre-acquisition Adjusted EBITDA has been added to our adjusted EBITDA for the purposes of Net Debt to Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA ratio only. (2) During the first quarter of 2024, certain non-core assets were determined to meet the criteria for assets held for sale. As a result, the related assets and liabilities, including $205 of Cash and cash equivalents, were reclassified to Assets held for sale and Liabilities held for sale, respectively. (3) Time deposits are included in current Investments on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets.

Net average realized price per ounce/ pound

Average realized price per ounce/ pound are non-GAAP financial measures. The measures are calculated by dividing the net consolidated gold, copper, silver, lead and zinc sales by the consolidated gold ounces, copper pounds, silver ounces, lead pounds and zinc pounds sold, respectively. These measures are calculated on a consistent basis for the periods presented on a consolidated basis. Average realized price per ounce/ pound statistics are intended to provide additional information only, do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. The measures are not necessarily indicative of operating profit or cash flow from operations as determined under GAAP. Other companies may calculate these measures differently.

The following tables reconcile these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Increase

(Decrease) Percent

Change 2024 2023 Gold $ 3,623 $ 2,380 $ 1,243 52 % Copper 377 82 295 360 Silver 209 124 85 69 Lead 44 32 12 38 Zinc 149 65 84 129 $ 4,402 $ 2,683 $ 1,719 64 %

Six Months Ended

June 30, Increase

(Decrease) Percent

Change 2024 2023 Gold $ 6,964 $ 4,683 $ 2,281 49 % Copper 674 192 482 251 Silver 410 241 169 70 Lead 104 64 40 63 Zinc 273 182 91 50 $ 8,425 $ 5,362 $ 3,063 57 %

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Gold Copper Silver Lead Zinc (ounces) (pounds) (ounces) (pounds) (pounds) Consolidated sales: Gross before provisional pricing and streaming impact $ 3,617 $ 386 $ 176 $ 41 $ 146 Provisional pricing mark-to-market 26 25 19 3 18 Silver streaming amortization - - 23 - - Gross after provisional pricing and streaming impact 3,643 411 218 44 164 Treatment and refining charges (20 ) (34 ) (9 ) - (15 ) Net $ 3,623 $ 377 $ 209 $ 44 $ 149 Consolidated ounces / pounds sold (1)(2) 1,543 84 8 43 113 Average realized price (per ounce/pound): (3) Gross before provisional pricing and streaming impact $ 2,344 $ 4.57 $ 22.17 $ 0.97 $ 1.29 Provisional pricing mark-to-market 17 0.29 2.37 0.08 0.15 Silver streaming amortization - - 2.79 - - Gross after provisional pricing and streaming impact 2,361 4.86 27.33 1.05 1.44 Treatment and refining charges (14 ) (0.39 ) (1.13 ) - (0.13 ) Net $ 2,347 $ 4.47 $ 26.20 $ 1.05 $ 1.31

(1) Amounts reported in millions except gold ounces, which are reported in thousands. (2) For the three months ended June 30, 2024 the Company sold 39 thousand tonnes of copper, 20 thousand tonnes of lead, and 52 thousand tonnes of zinc. (3) Per ounce/pound measures may not recalculate due to rounding.?

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Gold Copper Silver Lead Zinc (ounces) (pounds) (ounces) (pounds) (pounds) Consolidated sales: Gross before provisional pricing and streaming impact $ 2,390 $ 95 $ 115 $ 34 $ 100 Provisional pricing mark-to-market (1 ) (9 ) 2 - (14 ) Silver streaming amortization - - 15 - - Gross after provisional pricing and streaming impact 2,389 86 132 34 86 Treatment and refining charges (9 ) (4 ) (8 ) (2 ) (21 ) Net $ 2,380 $ 82 $ 124 $ 32 $ 65 Consolidated ounces / pounds sold (1)(2) 1,211 25 6 36 90 Average realized price (per ounce/pound): (3) Gross before provisional pricing and streaming impact $ 1,974 $ 3.75 $ 19.17 $ 0.96 $ 1.12 Provisional pricing mark-to-market (1 ) (0.34 ) 0.34 - (0.16 ) Silver streaming amortization - - 2.56 - - Gross after provisional pricing and streaming impact 1,973 3.41 22.07 0.96 0.96 Treatment and refining charges (8 ) (0.15 ) (1.51 ) (0.04 ) (0.23 ) Net $ 1,965 $ 3.26 $ 20.56 $ 0.92 $ 0.73

(1) Amounts reported in millions except gold ounces, which are reported in thousands. (2) For the three months ended June 30, 2023 the Company sold 11 thousand tonnes of copper, 16 thousand tonnes of lead, and 41 thousand tonnes of zinc. (3) Per ounce/pound measures may not recalculate due to rounding.?

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Gold Copper Silver Lead Zinc (ounces) (pounds) (ounces) (pounds) (pounds) Consolidated sales: Gross before provisional pricing and streaming impact $ 6,946 $ 702 $ 358 $ 102 $ 295 Provisional pricing mark-to-market 56 34 23 3 15 Silver streaming amortization - - 50 - - Gross after provisional pricing and streaming impact 7,002 736 431 105 310 Treatment and refining charges (38 ) (62 ) (21 ) (1 ) (37 ) Net $ 6,964 $ 674 $ 410 $ 104 $ 273 Consolidated ounces/pounds sold (1)(2) 3,142 164 18 108 248 Average realized price (per ounce/pound): (3) Gross before provisional pricing and streaming impact $ 2,210 $ 4.27 $ 20.14 $ 0.95 $ 1.19 Provisional pricing mark-to-market 18 0.21 1.28 0.03 0.06 Silver streaming amortization - - 2.78 - - Gross after provisional pricing and streaming impact 2,228 4.48 24.20 0.98 1.25 Treatment and refining charges (12 ) (0.38 ) (1.20 ) (0.01 ) (0.15 ) Net $ 2,216 $ 4.10 $ 23.00 $ 0.97 $ 1.10

(1) Amounts reported in millions except gold ounces, which are reported in thousands. (2) For the six months ended June 30, 2024 the Company sold 75 thousand tonnes of copper, 49 thousand tonnes of lead, and 113 thousand tonnes of zinc. (3) Per ounce/pound measures may not recalculate due to rounding.?

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Gold Copper Silver Lead Zinc (ounces) (pounds) (ounces) (pounds) (pounds) Consolidated sales: Gross before provisional pricing and streaming impact $ 4,687 $ 200 $ 225 $ 69 $ 243 Provisional pricing mark-to-market 16 - 4 (2 ) (18 ) Silver streaming amortization - - 31 - - Gross after provisional pricing and streaming impact 4,703 200 260 67 225 Treatment and refining charges (20 ) (8 ) (19 ) (3 ) (43 ) Net $ 4,683 $ 192 $ 241 $ 64 $ 182 Consolidated ounces/pounds sold (1)(2) 2,419 51 12 72 189 Average realized price (per ounce/pound): (3) Gross before provisional pricing and streaming impact $ 1,937 $ 3.87 $ 18.56 $ 0.96 $ 1.28 Provisional pricing mark-to-market 7 - 0.32 (0.03 ) (0.09 ) Silver streaming amortization - - 2.56 - - Gross after provisional pricing and streaming impact 1,944 3.87 21.44 0.93 1.19 Treatment and refining charges (8 ) (0.14 ) (1.59 ) (0.04 ) (0.23 ) Net $ 1,936 $ 3.73 $ 19.85 $ 0.89 $ 0.96

(1) Amounts reported in millions except gold ounces, which are reported in thousands. (2) For the six months ended June 30, 2023 the Company sold 23 thousand tonnes of copper, 33 thousand tonnes of lead, and 86 thousand tonnes of zinc. (3) Per ounce/pound measures may not recalculate due to rounding.?

Gold by-product metrics

Copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum are by-products often obtained during the process of extracting and processing the primary ore-body. In our GAAP Consolidated Financial Statements, the value of these by-products is recorded as a credit to our CAS and the value of the primary ore is recorded as Sales. In certain instances, copper, silver, lead and zinc are co-products, or a significant resource in the primary ore-body, and the revenue is recorded as Sales in our GAAP Consolidated Financial Statements.

Gold by-product metrics are non-GAAP financial measures that serve as a basis for comparing the Company's performance with certain competitors. As Newmont's operations are primarily focused on gold production, "Gold by-product metrics" were developed to allow investors to view Sales, CAS per ounce and AISC per ounce calculations that classify all copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum production as a by-product, even when copper, silver, lead or zinc is a significant resource in the primary ore-body. These metrics are calculated by subtracting copper, silver, lead and zinc sales recognized from Sales and including these amounts as offsets to CAS.

Gold by-product metrics are calculated on a consistent basis for the periods presented on a consolidated basis. These metrics are intended to provide supplemental information only, do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Other companies may calculate these measures differently as a result of differences in the underlying accounting principles, policies applied and in accounting frameworks, such as in IFRS.

The following tables reconcile these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Consolidated gold sales, net $ 3,623 $ 2,380 $ 6,964 $ 4,683 Consolidated other metal sales, net 779 303 1,461 679 Sales $ 4,402 $ 2,683 $ 8,425 $ 5,362 Costs applicable to sales $ 2,156 $ 1,543 $ 4,262 $ 3,025 Less: Consolidated other metal sales, net (779 ) (303 ) (1,461 ) (679 ) By-product costs applicable to sales $ 1,377 $ 1,240 $ 2,801 $ 2,346 Gold sold (thousand ounces) 1,543 1,211 3,142 2,419 Total Gold CAS per ounce (by-product) (1) $ 892 $ 1,024 $ 891 $ 970 Total AISC $ 2,957 $ 2,157 $ 5,835 $ 4,169 Less: Consolidated other metal sales, net (779 ) (303 ) (1,461 ) (679 ) By-product AISC $ 2,178 $ 1,854 $ 4,374 $ 3,490 Gold sold (thousand ounces) 1,543 1,211 3,142 2,419 Total Gold AISC per ounce (by-product) (1) $ 1,412 $ 1,531 $ 1,392 $ 1,443

(1) Per ounce measures may not recalculate due to rounding.

Conference Call Information

A conference call will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Mountain Time); it will also be available on the Company's website.

Conference Call Details Dial-In Number 833.470.1428 Intl Dial-In Number 404.975.48391 Dial-In Access Code 688614 Conference Name Newmont Replay Number 866.813.9403 Intl Replay Number 929.458.6194 Replay Access Code 757808

1For toll-free phone numbers, refer to the following link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/global-numbers?confId=49005

Webcast Details

Title: Newmont Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

URL: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/677311568

The webcast materials will be available after market close on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, on the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website, Newmont.com. Additionally, the conference call will be archived for a limited time on the Company's website.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, zinc, lead, and silver. The company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in Africa, Australia, Latin America & Caribbean, North America, and Papua New Guinea. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social, and governance practices. Newmont is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution, and technical expertise. Founded in 1921, the company has been publicly traded since 1925.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements, Including Outlook Assumptions:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws. Where a forward-looking statement expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition; and often contain words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "will," "would," "estimate," "expect," "believe," "pending" or "potential." Forward-looking statements in this news release may include, without limitation, (i) estimates of future production and sales, including production outlook, average future production and upside potential, including our Full Potential initiatives and synergies; (ii) estimates of future costs applicable to sales and all-in sustaining costs; (iii) estimates of future capital expenditures, including development and sustaining capital; (iv) expectations regarding the Tanami Expansion 2, Ahafo North and Cadia Block Caves projects, including, without limitation, expectations for production, milling, costs applicable to sales and all-in sustaining costs, capital costs, mine life extension, construction completion commercial production, and other timelines; (v) any share and debt repurchases; (vi) estimates of future cost reductions, synergies, including pre-tax synergies, savings and efficiencies, Full Potential and productivity improvements, and future cash flow enhancements through portfolio optimization, (vii) expectations regarding future exploration and the development, growth and potential of Newmont Corporation's ("Newmont"), project pipeline and investments; (viii) expectations regarding future investments or divestitures, including of non-core assets and assets designated as held for sale; (ix) expectations regarding free cash flow and returns to stockholders, including with respect to future dividends and future share repurchases, the dividend framework and expected payout levels; (x) expectations regarding future mineralization, including, without limitation, expectations regarding reserves and recoveries; (xi) expectations regarding organic growth in our operations; and (xii) other outlook. Estimates or expectations of future events or results are based upon certain assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Such assumptions, include, but are not limited to: (i) there being no significant change to current geotechnical, metallurgical, hydrological and other physical conditions; (ii) permitting, development, operations and expansion of operations and projects being consistent with current expectations and mine plans, including, without limitation, receipt of export approvals; (iii) political developments in any jurisdiction in which the Company operates being consistent with its current expectations; (iv) certain exchange rate assumptions for the Australian dollar to U.S. dollar and Canadian dollar to U.S. dollar, as well as other exchange rates being approximately consistent with current levels; (v) certain price assumptions for gold, copper, silver, zinc, lead and oil; (vi) prices for key supplies; (vii) the accuracy of current mineral reserve, mineral resource and mineralized material estimates; and (viii) other planning assumptions. Uncertainties include those relating to general macroeconomic uncertainty and changing market conditions, changing restrictions on the mining industry in the jurisdictions in which we operate, impacts to supply chain, including price, availability of goods, ability to receive supplies and fuel, and impacts of changes in interest rates. Such uncertainties could result in operating sites being placed into care and maintenance and impact estimates, costs and timing of projects. Uncertainties in geopolitical conditions could impact certain planning assumptions, including, but not limited to commodity and currency prices, costs and supply chain availabilities.

Future dividends beyond the dividend payable on September 30, 2024 to holders of record at the close of business on September 5, 2024 have not yet been approved or declared by the Board of Directors, and an annualized dividend payout or dividend yield has not been declared by the Board. Management's expectations with respect to future dividends are "forward-looking statements" and the Company's dividend policy is non-binding. The declaration and payment of future dividends remain at the discretion of the Board of Directors and will be determined based on Newmont's financial results, balance sheet strength, cash and liquidity requirements, future prospects, gold and commodity prices, and other factors deemed relevant by the Board.

For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that might impact future looking statements, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 29, 2024, under the heading "Risk Factors", and other factors identified in the Company's reports filed with the SEC, available on the SEC website or at www.newmont.com. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any "forward-looking statement," including, without limitation, outlook, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued "forward-looking statement" constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on "forward-looking statements" is at investors' own risk. Investors are also encouraged to review our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, expected to be filed on, or about July 25, 2024.

Notice Regarding Reserve and Resource:

Unless otherwise stated herein, the reserves stated in this release represent estimates at December 31, 2023, which could be economically and legally extracted or produced at the time of the reserve determination. Estimates of proven and probable reserves are subject to considerable uncertainty. Such estimates are, or will be, to a large extent, based on metal prices and interpretations of geologic data obtained from drill holes and other exploration techniques, which data may not necessarily be indicative of future results. Additionally, resource does not indicate proven and probable reserves as defined by the SEC or the Company's standards. Estimates of measured, indicated and inferred resource are subject to further exploration and development, and are, therefore, subject to considerable uncertainty. Inferred resources, in particular, have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and their economic and legal feasibility. The Company cannot be certain that any part or parts of the resource will ever be converted into reserves. For additional information on our reserves and resources, please see Item 2 of the Company's Form 10-K, filed on February 29, 2024 with the SEC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240724119325/en/

Contact

Investor Contact - Global

Neil Backhouse

investor.relations@newmont.com



Investor Contact - Asia Pacific

Natalie Worley

apac.investor.relations@newmont.com



Media Contact - Global

Jennifer Pakradooni

globalcommunications@newmont.com



Media Contact - Asia Pacific

Rosalie Cobai

australiacommunications@newmont.com