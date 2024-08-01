David Christie Joins Lodestar Battery Metals as Strategic Advisor

Vancouver, August 1, 2024 - Lodestar Battery Metals (TSXV: LSTR) (OTCQB: SVTNF) ("Lodestar" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. David W. Christie, P. Geo., as Strategic Advisor, effective immediately. Mr. Christie brings 38 years of experience in the mining and finance sectors, having played key roles in company creation, acquisitions, corporate strategy, and financing.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3029/218256_34f29c17848fdb9e_002full.jpg

David Christie is a Professional Geologist with more than 38 years of experience in the resource and resource finance sector:

President and CEO of Orford Mining Corp., which he took public in 2017, completed $34 million in equity financings over seven years and led the company to a successful acquisition by Alamos Gold at a 134% premium to the 20-day VWAP.

President and CEO of Eagle Hill Exploration Corp. where he facilitated a five-way merger to create Osisko Mining at a 258% premium to Eagle Hill shareholders.

Formerly Vice President with Goodman & Company Investment Counsel and Dundee Resources Inc., where he worked on the management of $200 million in resource funds.

Senior gold and precious metals analyst at TD Securities and Scotia Capital, where he ranked in the top quartile by industry surveys.

An exploration geologist predominately for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. for 15 years.

Previously served as a director on the following boards: eCobalt Solutions Inc., Osisko Mining Inc., Orford Mining Corp, True North Nickel (private) and Condor Precious Metals (private).

Lowell Kamin, CEO of Lodestar Battery Metals, commented: "David's experience and industry knowledge make him an exceptional addition to our team as we develop our 2025 business plan."

Mr. Christie commented: "Lodestar represents an exciting opportunity in the resource space. I look forward to leveraging my experience to help drive Lodestar's next steps and contribute to its continued success."

Lodestar has granted options to purchase 400,000 common shares to Mr. Christie. The options are exercisable at $0.05 per share, fully vested and expire five years from the date of grant.

Name Change

The Company is also pleased to announce that it plans to change its name to "Lodestar Metals Corp." (the "Name Change"). The Name Change better reflects the Company's focus on base and precious metals properties. The Company's shares will continue to trade under the symbol "LSTR".

Shareholders will not be required to exchange their existing share certificates for new certificates bearing the Company's new name. The Name Change does not affect the Company's share structure or the rights of the Company's shareholders, and no further action is required by existing shareholders.

The Name Change is subject to acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Lodestar Battery Metals Corp.

Lodestar Battery Metals Corp. is a Canadian mining exploration company focused on the critical metals space. The Company's 100% owned flagship Peny Property comprises of 47 mineral claims totalling 11,191 hectares in the Snow Lake District, Manitoba, with access to tier-1 existing infrastructure: railway, roads, airstrip, and power. The Company also owns 100% interest in two significant silver assets in Mexico. The Company intends to build a strong portfolio of battery metals projects to drive future growth through exploration success and from later-stage projects with production potential. The Lodestar business plan calls for a dynamic combination of developing its existing properties, acquisitions, and partnerships to achieve this growth. For more information, visit https://lodestarbatterymetals.ca/.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Lodestar cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by several material factors, many of which are beyond Lodestar's control. Such factors include, among other things, risks and uncertainties relating to Lodestar's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/218256