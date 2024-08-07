AC/DC Battery Metals Inc. Cleared for US Trading and DTC Eligible on OTC Market

The DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation ("DTCC") and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered "DTC eligible." This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling the stock to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms by coming into compliance with their requirements.



Being DTC eligible is expected to greatly simplify the process of trading and exchange the Companys common stock on the OTC marketplace in the United States.



We are pleased to have obtained DTC eligibility and being quoted on the Pink Sheets in the US," said Tim Fernback, President & CEO. "DTC eligibility simplifies the process of trading and transferring AC/DCs shares between brokerages in the United States and reduces the costs incurred in trading shares. With our shares now DTC eligible and quoted on the Pink Sheets, we expect this to lead to greater liquidity and execution speeds, as well as our shares being accessible to an even broader range of investors."



The Company also announces it has now applied to have its common shares upgraded to the OTCQB® Venture Market under its current trading symbol ACDBF.



The OTCQB Venture Market, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., offers transparent trading in entrepreneurial and development stage companies that have met a minimum bid price test, are current in their financial reporting and have undergone an annual verification and management certification process. These standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.





About AC/DC Battery Metals Inc. acdcbatterymetals.com



Nickel Project, British Columbia

The Mount Sidney Williams Group consists of three claim blocks with a total area of 10,569 hectares in the area surrounding Mount Sidney Williams, both adjoining and near the Decar project of FPX Nickel Corp., located 100 kilometres northwest of Fort St. James, B.C., in the Omineca mining division. Metallic mineralization includes nickel, cobalt, and chromium. At least some of the nickel mineralization occurs as awaruite. The Mitchell Range Group area claim consists of one claim block covering 8,659 hectares with demonstrated metallic mineralization including nickel, cobalt, and chromium. Nickel cobalt mineralization has not been well explored, but the presence of awaruite has been documented. The Company owns a 100% interest in the Nickel Project.





About the Copper Property



The Copper Property consist of 17 claims comprising 27,525.24 hectares located in the Omineca Mining Division of north-central British Columbia, approximately 150 km north of Fort St. James. The claims are not subject to any royalty terms, back-in rights, payments or any other agreements and encumbrances. The Company owns a 100% interest in the Copper Property





On Behalf of the Board of Directors



Tim Fernback

Tim Fernback, President & CEO







Contact Information:



Email: info@acdcbatterymetals.com

Phone: 604-336-8026







Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements.

