Besra Gold Inc. Clarifies Quantum Press Release

Melbourne, August 19, 2024 - Besra Gold Inc. (ASX: BEZ) (Besra or the Company) refers to a Quantum Metal Sdn Bhd (Quantum) Press Release authorised by Dato' Lim Kong Soon (Chairman of Quantum and Besra) dated 17 August 2024 (Press Release).

The Press Release states that Quantum is "…pleased to announce that Besra's gold mining operations are growing rapidly, in line with our commitment to 'Preserve and Grow Your Wealth.' The gold you own is guaranteed to be safe and fully protected."

Besra advises that the statement mentioned above (contained within the press release) is inaccurate and not authorised by Besra.

Besra reiterates that it is an exploration company, so it does not presently have a gold mining operation. Besra is, however, actively working to develop its Jugan Gold Project (located in Sarawak) towards commercialization, initially through Pilot Plant production and the delivery of a Definitive Feasibility Study.

Besra is unsure what the following Quantum statement means: "The gold you own is guaranteed to be safe and fully protected." Besra advises that it does not hold any physical gold and assumes that Quantum is referring to future gold production from the Jugan Gold Project, which is included in the Company's identified JORC (2012) Resources across several discrete deposits, totalling 2.8m ounces.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/220511