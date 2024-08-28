Orbit Garant Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter And Year-end Conference Call And Webcast

VAL-D'OR, QC, Aug. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSX: OGD) will release its fiscal 2024 fourth quarter and year-end financial results after market close on Thursday, September 19, 2024. Pierre Alexandre, President and CEO, and Daniel Maheu, CFO, will host a conference call for analysts and investors on Friday, September 20, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you can register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/3T744zY to receive an instant automated call back. Alternatively, you can dial 437-900-0527 or 1-888-510-2154 to reach a live operator that will join you into the call.

A live webcast of the call will be available on Orbit Garant's website at: http://www.orbitgarant.com/en/events. The webcast will be archived following conclusion of the call.

To access a replay of the conference call dial 289-819-1450 or 1-888-660-6345, passcode: 17693 #. The replay will be available until September 27, 2024.

About Orbit Garant

Headquartered in Val-d'Or, Quebec, Orbit Garant is one of the largest Canadian-based mineral drilling companies, providing both underground and surface drilling services in Canada and internationally through its 188 drill rigs and approximately 1,000 employees. Orbit Garant provides services to major, intermediate and junior mining companies, through each stage of mining exploration, development and production. The Company also provides geotechnical drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.orbitgarant.com.

SOURCE Orbit Garant Drilling Inc.