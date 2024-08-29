Abitibi Metals Announces Former BlackRock Executive Joins Advisory Committee

London, August 29, 2024 - Abitibi Metals Corp. (CSE:AMQ) (OTCQB:AMQFF) (FSE:FW0) ("Abitibi" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Leavy to the Company's Advisory Committee.

Chris Leavy, CFA a distinguished Wall Street asset manager with over two decades of experience, has been recognized as a "Top 100 Fund Manager" by Barron's and has held senior positions at leading financial institutions, including BlackRock, Morgan Stanley, and OppenheimerFunds. As the Chief Investment Officer of Fundamental Equities (Americas) at BlackRock, Mr. Leavy oversaw $115 billion in fundamental equities and was a member of the firm's Global Operating Committee. Prior to BlackRock, he served as the Chief Investment Officer of Equities at OppenheimerFunds. Earlier during his tenure at the firm, he was head of the value equity group and led the team's growth from $6 billion to $16 billion in assets.

Mr. Leavy is currently on the Board of 1970 Group and was previously on the Board of Ascend Wellness Holdings.

Mr. Leavy earned his BA in Economics from Trinity University and his MBA from Columbia Business School.

"We are excited to welcome Chris to our Advisory Committee," said Jonathon Deluce, CEO. "His deep experience in asset management and strategic investments will be invaluable as we advance our high-grade B26 Polymetallic Deposit. Chris's expertise and leadership will be pivotal in assisting us in navigating the opportunities and challenges of the mining industry. Over the past eight months, I've truly enjoyed getting to know Chris, who recognizes the potential of the high-grade B26 Polymetallic Deposit. I deeply appreciate his support as a shareholder, and I am excited to work with him more closely in the months ahead."

Mr. Leavy is known for his strategic insights and ability to identify undervalued opportunities. His role on the Advisory Committee will include providing counsel on business strategy, capital markets, and corporate governance. His addition reflects Abitibi's commitment to building a world-class advisory team to support its growth and development objectives.

About Abitibi Metals Corp:

Abitibi Metals Corp. is a Quebec-focused mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of quality base and precious metal properties that are drill-ready with high-upside and expansion potential. Abitibi's portfolio of strategic properties provides target-rich diversification and includes the option to earn 80% of the high-grade B26 Polymetallic Deposit, which hosts a historical resource estimate1 of 7.0MT @ 2.94% Cu Eq (Ind) & 4.4MT @ 2.97% Cu Eq (Inf), and the Beschefer Gold Project, where historical drilling has identified 4 historical intercepts with a metal factor of over 100 g/t gold highlighted by 55.63 g/t gold over 5.57 metres and 13.07 g/t gold over 8.75 metres amongst four modelled zones.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jonathon Deluce, Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please call 226-271-5170, email info@abitibimetals.com, or visit https://www.abitibimetals.com.

The Company also maintains an active presence on various social media platforms to keep stakeholders and the general public informed and encourages shareholders and interested parties to follow and engage with the Company through the following channels to stay updated with the latest news, industry insights, and corporate announcements:

Note 1: A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. The issuer is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. Source: Rapport Technique NI 43-101 Estimation des Ressources Projet B26, Québec, For SOQUEM Inc., By SGS Canada Inc., Yann Camus, ing., Olivier Vadnais-Leblanc, géo., SGS Canada - Geostat., Effective Date: April 18, 2018; Date of Report: May 11, 2018

Forward-looking statement:

