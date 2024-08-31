Gold Basin Arranges USD $500,000 Unsecured Loan Financing

Vancouver, August 30, 2024 - Gold Basin Resources Corp. (the "Company" or "Gold Basin") - (TSX-V GXX, OTCQB: GXXFF) today announced that that it has obtained an unsecured loan in the aggregate principal amount of USD $500,000 (the "Loan") from Charrua Capital, LLC, an arm's length lender (the "Lender"). The Loan has a maturity date of August 21, 2025 and will bear interest at a rate of 15% per annum. The Loan shall be advanced by the Lender in two tranches, the first USD $250,000 tranche within 10 business days of the execution of the balloon note evidencing the Loan, and the second USD $250,000 tranche with 60 days of the advance of the first tranche.

Under the terms of the Loan, the Company will (i) reimburse the Lender for its legal fees and other expenses incurred in connection with the Loan, not to exceed USD $25,000; (ii) pay to the Lender a facility fee in the amount of 2.5% of the principal amount of the Loan; and (iii) pre-pay the full amount of the annual interest, all as a deduction from the first tranche of the Loan. Upon the occurrence of a "Change in Control", the Lender will have the option to declare the unpaid principal balance and any accrued interest on the Loan immediately due and payable. A "Change of Control" means any of the following: (i) the sale or disposition of all or substantially all of the assets of the Company to a third party; (ii) the acquisition by a third party of fifty percent (50%) or more of the Company's outstanding stock or other form of ownership or equity in the Company; (iii) the issuance of additional shares by the Company, a reverse split, split, or similar transaction which causes a change of fifty percent or more in the ownership of the Company's outstanding stock or other ownership or equity interest; or (iv) the conversion, merger attempted dissolution/termination or consolidation of the Company with or into another entity; and/or (v) the Company's entry into a letter of intent or similar instrument, or the Company's receipt of an unsolicited offer or bid for or to accomplish, any of the foregoing items. The proceeds from the Loan will be used for costs associated with the Company's ongoing exploration activities, Bureau of Land Management claim maintenance fees, and general working capital.

ABOUT GOLD BASIN RESOURCES CORPORATION

Gold Basin Resources Corporation is advancing the 42 km2 Gold Basin Project, located in the tier one mining jurisdiction of Mohave County, Arizona. Gold Basin is accessible year-round via a 1.5-hour-drive on Highway I-93 southeast of Las Vegas, and high-power electrical lines from the Hoover Dam crosscut the southern Project area. The immediate focus of Gold Basin's highly experienced technical team is to expand and delineate multiple at-surface oxide gold deposits and prove the project's district-scale potential. For further information, please visit the Company's web site at: www.goldbasincorp.com.

